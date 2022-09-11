ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Candidate Spent $900k on Signatures to Get on Oregon Ballot

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The independent candidate for governor in Oregon, Betsy Johnson, spent almost $900,000 to gather signatures to secure a place on the fall ballot. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that late Monday Johnson’s campaign reported it paid a Washington signature gathering firm $897,000. The former state lawmaker...
OREGON STATE
US News and World Report

Authorities: 2 Dead in Plane Crash in Northwestern Arizona

SELIGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Two people have been found dead after a plane crash in a remote area of northwestern Arizona, authorities said Tuesday. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said deputies out of the Williams/Grand Canyon substation responded to a report of a missing aircraft north of Seligman. Officials...
SELIGMAN, AZ
US News and World Report

Minnesota Judge: Blocking Pipeline Protest Camp Was Wrong

PARK RAPIDS, Minn. (AP) — A judge in Minnesota has ruled that sheriff's officials had no right to block access to a camp set up in opposition to the Enbridge Line 3 oil pipeline. In an order issued Tuesday, Hubbard County District Judge Jana Austad ruled the pipeline protesters...
HUBBARD COUNTY, MN
US News and World Report

US Sells Home of Couple Illegally Working With Syria Company

Nearly $650,000 gained from the sale of a suburban Boston home that belonged to a couple authorities say illegally did business with a Syrian electronics company has gone to a fund that provides compensation to victims of international state-sponsored terrorism. BOSTON (AP) — Homeland Security is diverting nearly $650,000 to...
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy