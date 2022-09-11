Read full article on original website
Money Saving New Small Business Opens in MaineThe Maine WriterNewport, ME
Meet Baxter and Hero PupsThe Maine WriterHoulton, ME
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5The Maine WriterMaine State
Vandalism and American Flag Burning Incident Being InvestigatedThe Maine WriterHermon, ME
Maine corn maze again in the running for best corn maze in the countryThe Maine WriterLevant, ME
Benjamin’s Set To Expand Into Old Asian Garden Location On Franklin St. In Bangor
Benjamin's, the bar, has been a fixture in the downtown Bangor area since it first opened on Franklin St. in September of 1973. For most of its first decade of business, Benjamin's occupied both the top and bottom floors of the building. But in 1987, the landlords leased the top area out and it eventually became Panda Garden, and then later Asian Garden.
A Hidden Gem Day Trip Found Deep in Downeast Maine
There's no shortage of incredible places to visit for outdoor enthusiasts in Maine. The state boasts an incredible circuit of hiking trails, easily-accessible rivers and streams, and a coastline that features rocks, beaches, and plenty of gorgeous sights to behold. Despite all of that, it can be easy for native Mainers (and certainly visitors) to stick to the places they've heard of the most. That leaves some of Maine's smallest villages and towns a near-secret. Many of those places are home to some of Vacationland's greatest hidden gems.
New Countryside Diner Opens at the Former Rebecca’s Place in Augusta, Maine
The New Countryside Diner is now open in Augusta. This restaurant has replaced the former Rebecca's place that was operating for more then 40 years. According to Yahoo, Rebecca's Place closed in January because the owner was unable to find enough employees to continue the business. The owner of the...
Bangor Family Will Be Featured On ‘My Lottery Dream Home’ Friday
HGTV visited Bangor over the summer, and this Friday night, you can see why they were here!. You may remember that David Bromstad, who is the host of HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home, was seen kicking around Bangor, checking out the sights back in June. It turns out that he was in town for business and pleasure.
wabi.tv
Part of Valley Ave. in Bangor closed Tuesday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - City officials say Bangor Public Works will be closing Valley Avenue from 14th Street extension to Nelson Street for Culvert replacements for Monday and Tuesday. They ask motorists to avoid this area and seek an alternate route as you will not be able to pass and...
Biggest Ever Shriners Parade Saturday in Brewer & Bangor
Anah Shriners of Bangor will be hosting the Northeast Shrine Association this weekend. Shriners from all over New England and Canada will be here for the events. And a big event for the public will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17. All the Shriners will participate in a massive parade...
Bangor is Getting A New Peruvian Restaurant In A Pretty Familiar Spot
When Korean Dad opened its doors a while back in Veazie, it was met with big, open arms here in Bangor. Maybe even a little too open. In some ways, it seemed they weren’t ready for just how instantly popular they became. And then almost as quickly as they opened, they closed.
Need To Get To The Bangor Mall On The Bus? You’ll Have To Request A Stop In Advance.
In what seems to be yet another change being made to the Community Connector's service route, the City of Bangor announced a temporary modification to the bus's Mt. Hope Avenue service run. In a post put up on the City of Bangor, Maine-City Hall Facebook Page, Bangor officials announced the...
Community Baby Shower at Mill Mall in Ellsworth Saturday September 17th 10 am – 12 noon
If you are pregnant, have a new baby or are breastfeeding WIC of Hancock and Washington Counties invites you to a Community Baby Shower this Saturday, September 17th from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon at the Mill Mall in Ellsworth. In addition to WIC (Women, Infant and Children) of Hancock...
Sting’s Still Got It: Wows Crowd On Bangor Waterfront
Full disclosure; I expected Sunday night's Sting show at the Maine Savings Amphitheater to be cool, but not necessarily extraordinary. I was pleasantly surprized and entirely mistaken by the end of the show. As we walked up to the ticket booth, the crowd was definitely a more mellow one than...
Massive (& Super- Popular) Chain Store Officially Coming to Augusta, Maine’s Turnpike Mall
For about a year now there has been heavy speculation that one of, if not both of, two super-popular chain stores was going to be coming to Augusta. Those two stores are Hobby Lobby and Harbor Freight. Well, finally, one of them is actually confirmed!. According to the Kennebec Journal,...
My Open Apology to Everyone at The Augusta Planet Fitness
Yesterday, I tried out the new "Planet Fitty" here in Augusta. All the young people are abbreviating these days, so that is what I call Planet Fitness. I walked in and was wow'd by the sheer size of this place. It's fairly new and opened this past March, so I...
Know the Song + Enter to Win Tickets to Styx, REO Speedwagon, Loverboy in Bangor
When Styx, REO Speedwagon, and Loverboy bring their Live and Unzoomed Tour to Bangor on Sunday, Sept. 18, we want to send some of our most loyal listeners to the show for free. Here's what to do: Starting Monday, Sept. 12, listen to J. Stew and Cori in the morning....
5 Bedrooms, 5,000 Square Feet & an Inground Pool Await You at This Magnificent Waterville, Maine Home
We always have an eye on the real estate market here in Central Maine and always try to showcase some of our favorites from all different price ranges. And, while this Waterville home that's for sale may not be in everyone's price range (including ours!), we think it's definitely worth snooping through all these photos of how some people live!
Wienerfestival an annual celebration of the beloved breed
BELFAST, Maine — Dog owners and dog lovers alike gathered in Belfast to celebrate "wiener dogs" in a festival that celebrates the breed. The 17th annual Maine Wienerfestival drew pups and owners from across the country, as well as right here in Maine. "It just puts a smile on...
A 100-Year-Old Theatre in Maine Says ‘So Long’ With Free Admission to 71 Movies
It's not exactly a huge secret that the movie industry is currently struggling. Part of the problem is the long-lasting effects of the pandemic, which have slowed or halted production on dozens of movies and caused a lull in film releases throughout 2022. Another issue is how people's habits in consuming movies has changed, with the comfort of home and the convenience of streaming services become preferential. It has led to many theaters closing nationwide as a pure business decision, but for others, like the Colonial Theatre in Belfast, it's simply time for the owners to move on.
wabi.tv
Police identify 2 killed in weekend crash in Bangor crash
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor police have identified the two men who died in a two-vehicle crash over the weekend. They say 32-year-old Zachariah Flanders of Bangor, and 65-year-old Orville Patterson of Glenburn had already passed away when they arrived at the crash. It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin...
If This Happens, Gas Goes Back Up to $5 a Gallon STAT
First let's celebrate another week of lower gas prices than the week prior as the average in the state of Maine is at $3.92. A check with Gas Buddy for Bangor area has the lowest at $3.57 and lots of stations at about a dime or so more per gallon.
wabi.tv
City of Ellsworth confirm bugs seen in Knowlton park are not ticks
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - They are not ticks, but Aphids instead. That’s the message the city of Ellsworth is getting out to the public after a social media post claimed ticks were all over Knowlton Park. City Hall first became aware of the post Thursday morning and sent out...
mainebiz.biz
$77.1M in road improvements on tap for Aroostook and Washington counties
A bypass route for Presque Isle and improvement of 68 miles of Route 1 in Washington County will be the focal point of road projects totaling $77.1 million. Money for the two projects was awarded to the Maine Department of Transportation by the competitive Infrastructure for Rebuilding America Program, which leverages federal grants to help communities invest in high-priority projects to fix crumbling infrastructure.
