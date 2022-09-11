Read full article on original website
Can Maine’s Implied Warranty Law Really Protect You in a Pinch?
Most purchases have some kind of warranty. Unless you're like me and forget to fill out the stupid card and send it in, or if it doesn't get registered online in time. There's always a way to get shut out of a warranty. I mean, most manufacturers hope you never cash in on it. Better yet, they hope you're like me and just forget the whole thing.
30 Under-the-Radar Breweries in Maine That You Should Try Right Now
Maine's craft beer industry is an absolute giant. As of this publishing, there are over 100 breweries in the state. In 2019, Maine had the second-highest brewery per capita number (9.6) in the country. This leads to two conclusions: Mainers love beer and local businesses. This state was built to...
Maine school poster explaining gender identity faces backlash
FARMINGTON, Maine — It's a national conversation making its way to school districts in Maine, outrage over schools' inclusion of LGBTQ-related material in classrooms and libraries. The latest complaints come to RSU 9, also known as Mt. Blue School District, and its placement of posters explaining the differences in...
A Facebook Page Calls Out Bad Maine Drivers
Pay attention on the roads, you never know who may be watching!. Maine driving can be a very stressful and anxiety-filled experience, especially during the winter months. I will never forget driving home from work one day on I-395 from Brewer to Bangor. I was doing about 60 mph, when a giant truck flew by me, and the driver didn't bother to clean the ice and snow off of their vehicle, so sheets of it came flying at my windshield, and it basically whitewashed me. I drove the following 3 or 4 seconds terrified, but, hey, I made it out alive. Although those few seconds felt like a lifetime!
Maine needs people once on workforce fringes to close labor gap
Stephen Buckley, who installs solar panels for Synergy Solar, is the type of unconventional worker the state of Maine is targeting to fill its workforce gap. The 32-year-old moved to Maine five years ago from California, where he was involved with gangs starting at age 13. His drug addiction, including to heroin, and related violence landed him in and out of prison for more than half of his life.
Maine Tourism Conference Set for Bangor Oct. 19, 20
The inaugural Maine-Stay 2022 conference was announced earlier this month and will be taking place on October 19 and 20 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. The conference will offer tourism and hospitality business owners, leaders, and decision-makers new insights and fresh data, and will teach emerging trends designed to grow their business, according to its organizers.
Beginner’s Guide to Hunting Maine Wild Turkey
The fall turkey season is coming up. Turkey hunting can be a great start to a new hunter. Here's how to get started hunting Maine wild turkey. Now that you have successfully completed your hunter safety course, it’s time for your first hunt. You may find yourself asking, “How do I get started?” Wild turkey is the perfect hunt for beginners. The mild late-summer/early-fall temperatures, the excitement of calling-in a long-bearded Tom, and the abundant turkey population throughout much of the state, makes for a thrilling experience. The 2022 Maine fall turkey season begins September 19, through November 7.
I Love Maine but Seeing This Sight in Texas Makes Me Want to Move There
Thankfully for the last few weeks, gas prices throughout Maine (at least the Southern part anyway) have been under $4/gallon. Barely, but still under $4/gallon. But it wasn't too long ago that they were mostly all at or above $5/gallon earlier this summer. Obviously a stupid amount of money but not as bad as California, which according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration reached over $6 back in June.
Know Your Rights When You Enter a Sobriety Checkpoint on a Maine Road
Over the previous Labor Day weekend, many police departments throughout Maine conducted sobriety checkpoints. These are roadblocks that the police set up in an effort to keep the roads safe from those who may be driving while under the influence. For those drivers that have not been drinking, this can not only be an inconvenience but can also put them in an uncomfortable position.
Mainers to soon feel relief with first 'fall-like' cold front
PORTLAND, Maine — It doesn't normally take this long for the first late-summer cold front to get rid of the humidity in Maine. However, it won't be until the middle of September before a strong push of dry, Canadian air arrives in northern New England this year. The humidity...
A Hidden Gem Day Trip Found Deep in Downeast Maine
There's no shortage of incredible places to visit for outdoor enthusiasts in Maine. The state boasts an incredible circuit of hiking trails, easily-accessible rivers and streams, and a coastline that features rocks, beaches, and plenty of gorgeous sights to behold. Despite all of that, it can be easy for native Mainers (and certainly visitors) to stick to the places they've heard of the most. That leaves some of Maine's smallest villages and towns a near-secret. Many of those places are home to some of Vacationland's greatest hidden gems.
Old School Bus Transformed By Maine Graffiti Artist Into the 207 Fashion Bus Mobile Thrift Store
Mike Rich is a graffiti artist, but he's not tagging buildings or railroad cars. He's a professional graffiti artist in Maine who is hired to create amazing works of art on buildings, walls and even ugly metal utility boxes. Mike latest project however is a unique one. He has turned...
The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You
Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
Where have all of Maine's workers gone? Researchers say that many of them have retired
Researchers say that Maine's persistent labor shortage is largely the result of an aging population — and not because of workers staying out of the labor market. In a recent report, the Maine Center for Workforce Research and Information said that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic initially led to a huge drop in workforce participation, and likely led more older people to retire.
Blaze Pizza to open 3 locations in Maine, including Portland
Get ready, Maine: Blaze Pizza is opening in the state with three locations. Blaze Pizza, a chain featuring made-to-order pizzas, is bringing its fast-casual restaurants to Westbrook, Brunswick and Portland. Blaze Pizza was created by Jeffrey and Kirsten Martin in Florida. The dough is made in-house daily from unbleached flour,...
VIDEO: Shark Flew Out of Water and Landed on a Boat Off The Coast of Maine
What’s more epic than deep sea fishing in Maine? A ‘wild’ shark landing on your boat while deep sea fishing in Maine. As told by the Miami Herald, a 38-foot charter boat was 20 miles off the coast of Maine at the end of August when a seven-foot mako shark came flying out of the water, landing right on the boat in a quick flash, giving nobody time to prepare or move.
The Amazing Maine Sights Mainers Say People From Away Need to Visit
There's no denying that Maine is one of the biggest vacation destinations for anyone across the country -- heck, probably even the world. (They don't call us "Vacationland" for nothing, ya know!) We have EVERYTHING here -- beautiful foliage in the fall, delicious lobstahs and chowdah in the summer; trails,...
Red’s Eats Challenges Maine’s Business Community to Help #SaveMaineLobstermen
The Maine Lobstermen’s Association has teamed up with one of Maine’s most iconic lobster shacks, Red’s Eats in Wiscasset, to launch its fall fundraising challenge urging all businesses that rely on a strong lobster industry to contribute to the association’s Save Maine Lobstermen campaign. All contributions...
Fishing Trip in Maine Turns Scary When a Mako Shark Jumps Aboard
A fishing charter out of St. George was hosting an expedition recently when a Mako shark decided to crash the party and jump on the boat. It Began As A Quiet Day of Fishing... Sea Ventures Charters shared the scary video on Facebook that starts out looking like a great day of fishing. I love to fish, although my experience is limited to lakes and ponds, so I got excited like everyone else in this video when the mako originally jumps out of the water at the end of one person's fishing line. That's an awesome moment for a fisherman when you know you have a big one on the line. Turn up your speakers so you can hear everyone's cries of joy at seeing their friend grab a big shark. The shark moves through the water very fast, which is what makes Makos so dangerous.
This Cookbook Is Good for Home Cooks — and Maine Fishermen
A couple of years ago, Monique Coombs and Rebecca Spear found themselves admiring a cookbook that the now-defunct Maine Fishermen’s Wives Association put out back in the ’80s. With an updated take in mind, the two friends, both married to commercial fishermen, started collecting seafood recipes. They asked everyone from coastal-community members to fancy-restaurant chefs for contributions. “I’ve always noticed that a lot of seafood recipes are super complicated or a little precious,” Coombs says. “And the thing about fishing families is we don’t usually use many ingredients, because the seafood is so fresh. It’s like, bake the fish, then eat the fish.” She and Spear aimed for a wide variety of recipes, but with an emphasis on “what you would make at home on a Tuesday night.”
