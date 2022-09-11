Over 2440 customers were without power in Makaha

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiian Electric Company reported a power outage in the Makaha area on Sunday morning.

The incident happened on Sept. 11, at around 7:50 a.m.

According to HECO, over 2440 customers were affected by the power outage.

The cause of the power outage is unknown at this time. First responders are investigating.

At around 9:50 a.m., HECO said power was restored to a majority of customers. Seven customers remain without power until crews replace two broken poles near Kehau Beach Park.

The estimated restoration time was set for 4 p.m.