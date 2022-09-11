Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
'Star Wars: Rogue Squadron' Movie Dropped By Disney
Disney has ditched planned Star Wars movie Rogue Squadron. The house of mouse removed the film from calendars while confirming release dates for the planned Lion King prequel, new Pixar films and the Snow White reboot. The space-based fighter pilot adventure was being developed by Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins....
CNET
Disney's Live-Action Remakes Are Cursed and Must Be Stopped at All Costs
It was a typical Sunday in the Serrels household. Midmorning, on the couch. Cereal bowl in one hand, spoon in the other. Full-blown pajama mode. The perfect time to watch a movie. My 9-year-old son grabbed the remote. Fired up the old Disney Plus and started scrolling. He landed on...
CNET
How Netflix, 'Squid Game' and Korea's 'K-Wave' Smashed an Emmys Barrier
Netflix made Emmys history this week with Squid Game. It couldn't have come at a better time. The Korean-language breakaway hit won two Emmy Awards on Monday night, the first non-English-language program to win top Primetime Emmys. Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae, who plays the debt-stricken protagonist in the thriller's brutal survival game, won the Emmy for lead actor in a drama series. Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk won for outstanding directing of a drama. (They're also the first Asian individuals to win those categories.)
Comments / 1