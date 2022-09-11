Netflix made Emmys history this week with Squid Game. It couldn't have come at a better time. The Korean-language breakaway hit won two Emmy Awards on Monday night, the first non-English-language program to win top Primetime Emmys. Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae, who plays the debt-stricken protagonist in the thriller's brutal survival game, won the Emmy for lead actor in a drama series. Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk won for outstanding directing of a drama. (They're also the first Asian individuals to win those categories.)

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 HOUR AGO