Knox County, TN

wvlt.tv

FBI raids Oak Ridge health care agency

More than $5,000 worth of camping equipment was stolen from trailer that went missing last week, Oak...
OAK RIDGE, TN
WJHL

Johnson Co. Sheriff: Knoxville woman tried to sneak fentanyl into prison

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson County authorities arrested a woman on Sunday after they say she visited Northeast Correction Complex with large amounts of fentanyl in her possession. A release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) said that officers responded to the complex on Sunday after Heather Camera, 45, of Knoxville allegedly brought […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
#First Responders#9 11 Memorial#Rural Metro Fire
wvlt.tv

Man found dead in Gatlinburg, TBI investigating

A man was arrested for stealing TV's from the Chapman Highway Walmart, then selling them in the parking lot of the store, a report states. Son charged with attempted murder after shooting at father, report says.
GATLINBURG, TN
Public Safety
wvlt.tv

Housing to combat homelessness coming to Knoxville

Missing Knoxville girl gets in Uber, never arrives at location. Desaray Thurmer has not been seen since Sept. 5, according to Knoxville Police Department officials.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Fuel leak closes I-640 East in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A fuel leak after a crash shut down I-640 East near the Washington Pike exit on Tuesday, Knoxville Fire Department crews said. The multi-vehicle crash involved a commercial vehicle, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation representative Mark Nagi. Traffic was backed up to the construction zone on I-640 for several hours while crews worked to clear the crash.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Scam poses as Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, threatens arrest

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office warned the public about a new scam on Tuesday. Posing as ACSO officials, the scammer will demand payment because the person missed jury duty. If the person does not pay, ACSO officials said the scammer will threaten arrest.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN

