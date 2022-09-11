Read full article on original website
Student found after walking away from Inskip Elementary School
A Knoxville Elementary student escaped from school last week, and was later found by a Knoxville Police Department officer.
FBI raids Oak Ridge health care agency
Thousands in equipment stolen from Oak Ridge Boy Scouts. More than $5,000 worth of camping equipment was stolen from trailer that went missing last week, Oak...
Johnson Co. Sheriff: Knoxville woman tried to sneak fentanyl into prison
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson County authorities arrested a woman on Sunday after they say she visited Northeast Correction Complex with large amounts of fentanyl in her possession. A release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) said that officers responded to the complex on Sunday after Heather Camera, 45, of Knoxville allegedly brought […]
Police search for missing Knoxville teen
Investigators are searching for a Knoxville teen who has not been seen for a week since leaving her home.
Knoxville Fire: Interior damage in condo fire
Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department are working a reported structure fire Wednesday morning.
Ambulance hits and kills pedestrian walking along the highway, authorities say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – An ambulance hit and killed a pedestrian in Tennessee early Tuesday morning, according to a news release obtained by WVLT. The City of Alcoa said the crash happened just after midnight when an American Medical Response ambulance was driving on Alcoa Highway. The ambulance...
Anderson County deputy leaves ICU after being hit by truck
After spending more than a month in the ICU, an Anderson County deputy is recovering after a pickup truck hit him on Aug. 1.
Keep Knoxville Beautiful hosting East Knoxville cleanup
The second annual East Knoxville Community Cleanup is taking place on Saturday, September 17.
Man found dead in Gatlinburg, TBI investigating
Man arrested for stealing TV's from Walmart, selling them in parking lot. A man was arrested for stealing TV's from the Chapman Highway Walmart, then selling them in the parking lot of the store, a report states. Son charged with attempted murder after shooting at father, report says.
Knoxville’s first community recovery center to open in September
After years of planning, the Gateway Recovery Community Center is opening and to mark the event Metro Drug Coalition is holding an open house.
Alcoa: Pedestrian dies after collision with ambulance
An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck by an American Medical Response or AMR ambulance just after midnight on Tuesday, Alcoa city officials said. The pedestrian was later pronounced dead.
Teens arrested after reported threats to Gatlinburg SkyLift Park employee
Two Sevierville teens were arrested after they reportedly threatened a Gatlinburg SkyLift Park employee with weapons.
Two arrested on drug, weapons charges in Scott County
A call for a complaint to Scott County Sheriff's Office led to two people being charged with illegal drug and gun possessions on Carl Perkins Road Monday evening.
Sniffspot: How dog owners can take their dogs to private ‘parks’ for rent by landowners
A new website and app called Sniffspot is offering dog owners spaces to rent for their dogs to run and play without the stress of going to a large public dog park. Tennessee already has a few places for rent.
Housing to combat homelessness coming to Knoxville
Missing Knoxville girl gets in Uber, never arrives at location. Desaray Thurmer has not been seen since Sept. 5, according to Knoxville Police Department officials.
Knoxville man faces attempted murder charges after shooting
A man has been arrested and charged in Knox County for the attempted second degree murder of his father and one other person.
Decatur woman struggles to leave and enter home after surgery
A blind woman in Meigs County maneuvers around her home and is asking for assistance in receiving a ramp to help her get out safely.
Fuel leak closes I-640 East in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A fuel leak after a crash shut down I-640 East near the Washington Pike exit on Tuesday, Knoxville Fire Department crews said. The multi-vehicle crash involved a commercial vehicle, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation representative Mark Nagi. Traffic was backed up to the construction zone on I-640 for several hours while crews worked to clear the crash.
Scam poses as Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, threatens arrest
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office warned the public about a new scam on Tuesday. Posing as ACSO officials, the scammer will demand payment because the person missed jury duty. If the person does not pay, ACSO officials said the scammer will threaten arrest.
1 Person Dead In A Pedestrian Crash In Alcoa (Alcoa, TN)
According to the Alcoa Police Department, one person died in a pedestrian crash on Alcoa Highway on Tuesday morning. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
