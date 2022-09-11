Read full article on original website
Nichols, Paul helping lead Arkansas’ to 2-0 start
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt senior defensive tackle Isaiah Nichols and redshirt freshman linebacker Chris Paul have been key members of the No. 10 Arkansas’ start to season. Isaiah Nichols has been at Arkansas for what is now his fifth football season, but growing up in Arkansas he was very familiar with Bobby Petrino who was 34-17 in four seasons with the Hogs. Following Tuesday’s practice, Nichols talked about now facing Petrino and Missouri State.
Sanders, Stromberg File SEC Player of the Week Honors
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas football’s Drew Sanders and Ricky Stromberg each earned SEC weekly honors, the conference announced Monday. Sanders was named the league’s defensive player of the week while Stromberg received offensive lineman of the week recognition. Sanders, who was named Walter Camp National FBS Defensive...
Anna Podojil earns SEC Weekly Honor
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Senior forward Anna Podojil was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. Podojil provided three of Arkansas’ six goals this week in the team’s 3-3 tie with No. 13 BYU, and the Razorbacks’ 3-0 shutout at Grand Canyon. In...
Arkansas’ running game impressive
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 10 Arkansas has had a dominating running game after two weeks. Sophomore Raheim “Rocket” Sanders has 44 carries for 273 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore AJ Green has added 61 yards on the ground while true freshman Rashod Dubinion has 31. Both Green and Dubinion have reached the end zone once. Quarterback KJ Jefferson is second on the team with 37 carries for 129 yards and two touchdowns. Sam Pittman talked about the running game on Monday and how he feels Kendal Briles has utilized it.
Arkansas’ linebackers continue to play well
FAYETTEVILLE — One aspect of Arkansas Football that has been impressive thus far is the No. 10 Razorbacks are getting solid play at linebacker. Drew Sanders, Bumper Pool and Chris “Pooh” Paul played particularly well in the 44-30 win over South Carolina on Thursday. Sanders, a transfer from Alabama, earned Walter Camp National Player of the Week for his play. Then on Monday added SEC Defensive Player of Week.
Kickoff set for Arkansas vs. Texas A&M game
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The showdown between No. 10 Arkansas and No. 24 Texas A&M is set for prime time in Jerry World on Sept. 24. Kickoff will be at 6 p.m. and aired on ESPN. Last season, the Razorbacks snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Aggies with...
Arkansas Razorbacks secondary depth has been tested with injuries, see how they line up this week
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 10 Arkansas will be home on Saturday night to host Missouri State. Both teams enter with perfect records after two games. Arkansas has knocked off Cincinnati 33-26 and South Carolina 44-30. Missouri State downed Tennessee-Martin 35-30 and UCA 27-14. Here’s the depth chart. OFFENSE. WR...
