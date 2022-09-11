ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

Related
fox16.com

Nichols, Paul helping lead Arkansas’ to 2-0 start

FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt senior defensive tackle Isaiah Nichols and redshirt freshman linebacker Chris Paul have been key members of the No. 10 Arkansas’ start to season. Isaiah Nichols has been at Arkansas for what is now his fifth football season, but growing up in Arkansas he was very familiar with Bobby Petrino who was 34-17 in four seasons with the Hogs. Following Tuesday’s practice, Nichols talked about now facing Petrino and Missouri State.
JONESBORO, AR
fox16.com

Sanders, Stromberg File SEC Player of the Week Honors

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas football’s Drew Sanders and Ricky Stromberg each earned SEC weekly honors, the conference announced Monday. Sanders was named the league’s defensive player of the week while Stromberg received offensive lineman of the week recognition. Sanders, who was named Walter Camp National FBS Defensive...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fox16.com

Anna Podojil earns SEC Weekly Honor

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Senior forward Anna Podojil was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. Podojil provided three of Arkansas’ six goals this week in the team’s 3-3 tie with No. 13 BYU, and the Razorbacks’ 3-0 shutout at Grand Canyon. In...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fox16.com

Arkansas’ running game impressive

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 10 Arkansas has had a dominating running game after two weeks. Sophomore Raheim “Rocket” Sanders has 44 carries for 273 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore AJ Green has added 61 yards on the ground while true freshman Rashod Dubinion has 31. Both Green and Dubinion have reached the end zone once. Quarterback KJ Jefferson is second on the team with 37 carries for 129 yards and two touchdowns. Sam Pittman talked about the running game on Monday and how he feels Kendal Briles has utilized it.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Kentucky State
Fayetteville, AR
Football
State
Georgia State
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Alabama State
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
fox16.com

Arkansas’ linebackers continue to play well

FAYETTEVILLE — One aspect of Arkansas Football that has been impressive thus far is the No. 10 Razorbacks are getting solid play at linebacker. Drew Sanders, Bumper Pool and Chris “Pooh” Paul played particularly well in the 44-30 win over South Carolina on Thursday. Sanders, a transfer from Alabama, earned Walter Camp National Player of the Week for his play. Then on Monday added SEC Defensive Player of Week.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fox16.com

Kickoff set for Arkansas vs. Texas A&M game

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The showdown between No. 10 Arkansas and No. 24 Texas A&M is set for prime time in Jerry World on Sept. 24. Kickoff will be at 6 p.m. and aired on ESPN. Last season, the Razorbacks snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Aggies with...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy