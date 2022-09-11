Read full article on original website
Related
KTUL
Two bodies found in Delaware County result of single-vehicle crash, highway patrol says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says two bodies found in Delaware County Tuesday evening are believed to be the result of a single-vehicle car crash. The bodies were discovered near 395 Road and OK Highway 28, just east of Disney Tuesday night. OHP says they believe...
Kansas City father killed in accident at Kansas off-road park
A Kansas City, Missouri, man is dead following an incident at an off-road adventure park in Bourbon County, Kansas.
kttn.com
Maysville trucker demolishes big rig in crash on I-29
A Maysville truck driver was injured Monday afternoon in a Platte County rollover accident. Sixty-four-year-old Terri Munger received moderate injuries and was taken to North Kansas City Hospital. The crash occurred when the Kenworth truck traveled off the left side of a ramp 1,800 feet after the southbound I-29 exit,...
Rollover Crash Near Stillwater Leaves 1 Dead
OHP Troopers said a man is dead after a wreck near Stillwater caused his car to flip. OHP Troopers said James Goeringer was driving on Oklahoma State Highway 51 in Payne County around 4 p.m. Sunday when he swerved and over-corrected his car, hitting a ditch and causing the car to roll.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOCO
Oklahoma man dies in single-vehicle crash in Payne County, OHP says
PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. — A 62-year-old Perry man died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in Payne County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Around 4:15 p.m. Sunday, a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling east on State Highway 51 near Stillwater when it left the road to the right, over-corrected and then left the road to the left before crashing into a ditch. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says the pickup truck rolled over before coming to a rest on its roof.
kaynewscow.com
Perry man killed in accident near Stillwater
STILLWATER — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that a Perry man was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred at 4:16 p.m. Sunday on Oklahoma 51 just west of Redlands Road, two miles west of Stillwater in Payne County. Troopers report that James C. Goeringer, 62, Perry, was traveling...
High speed chase ends North of Covington
A high speed chase has ended with a suspect in custody along highway 74 Tuesday evening.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Sunday Crash Involves Multiple People
A crash that occurred just before 11 am on Sunday morning sent two people to a hospital in Tulsa in serious condition and causes a backup at the corner of Price Road and Highway 75. Two vehicles involved in the crash caught fire. Captain Jay Hastings of the Bartlesville Police...
RELATED PEOPLE
fox4kc.com
Two vehicle crash leaves Tulsa man dead, 3 injured
LINN COUNTY, Mo. — According to Missouri Highway Patrol, a Tulsa man is dead and three others injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Linn County Saturday night. The crash occurred around 8:25 p.m. on US Highway 36. The investigators said a 2007 Honda Civic was heading northbound attempting to...
kaynewscow.com
Blackwell woman in critical condition following Monday morning accident
BLACKWELL — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that a Blackwell woman is in critical condition following a one-vehicle accident that occurred at 4:28 a.m. Monday on west Hubbard Road at the intersection of south P Street, three miles south and one mile east of Blackwell. Troopers report that Kennedy...
1 dead, 3 injured in Linn County crash
One person is dead and three are injured after a crash Saturday night in Linn County.
kttn.com
Three injured in crash on Highway 65 south of Chillicothe
Three people, including two from Texas, were injured Monday morning in a Highway 65 accident in Livingston County three miles south of Chillicothe. The highway patrol listed injuries as moderate for two of the drivers, 19-year-old Lucas Dick of Cameron, and 28-year-old Andre Miller of Richmond, Texas, plus a passenger in Miller’s car, 26-year-old Clayton Ferguson of Houston, Texas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kttn.com
One dead, three injured in crash on Highway 36 east of Brookfield
One person was fatally injured and three others were hurt Saturday night east of Brookfield. Forty-three-year-old Maylor Fiti of Tulsa, Oklahoma was pronounced dead at Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield shortly after the accident. He was one of the drivers. A passenger in the vehicle driven by Fiti, 19-year-old Dave...
kaynewscow.com
Ponca City teen in stable condition following accident
PONCA CITY — A Ponca City teen is listed in stable condition following an accident that was reported at 9:03 p.m. Monday. The teen identified as Geronimo Quilimaco Jr. was transported via ambulance to Alliance Health and then airlifted to an Oklahoma City hospital. Ponca City police report that the teen is listed in stable condition with leg injuries.
Police respond to life-threatening rollover crash on I-35 northbound
Police responded to a life-threatening rollover crash on I-35 northbound past Vivion Road in Kansas City, Missouri.
news9.com
No Injuries Reported After Fire At Tulsa Home
Emergency crews were on the scene of a fire that broke out at a home in Tulsa on Monday morning. Crews are on the scene near East Reading Street and North Rockford Avenue battling the blaze. Firefighters say they had to cut through the fence in order to get to the fire. They say the homeowner is out of town and no one was injured during the fire.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three arrests on Saturday, September 10th
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Trenton resident was arrested early Saturday in Grundy County. 37-year Brooke Ashford was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked, and careless and imprudent driving involving a crash. She was taken to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center and later released.
Oklahoma woman accused of murdering granddaughter says death was ‘horrific accident’
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An Oklahoma woman accused of murdering her 3-year-old granddaughter says it was a “horrific accident.”. Prosecutors say Becky Vreeland killed Riley Nolan in June and left her body inside a trash bin for several days. Vreeland had temporary custody of her grandchildren while their parents served time in jail.
Tulsa Police investigate east Tulsa hit-and-run
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened early Sunday morning near 11th and Garnett. Police said at around 1 a.m., a person called them, saying that they saw a person lying in the road. The Mingo Valley Division is investigating this incident. Police also said...
Comments / 1