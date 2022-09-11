ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Maysville trucker demolishes big rig in crash on I-29

A Maysville truck driver was injured Monday afternoon in a Platte County rollover accident. Sixty-four-year-old Terri Munger received moderate injuries and was taken to North Kansas City Hospital. The crash occurred when the Kenworth truck traveled off the left side of a ramp 1,800 feet after the southbound I-29 exit,...
Oklahoma man dies in single-vehicle crash in Payne County, OHP says

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. — A 62-year-old Perry man died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in Payne County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Around 4:15 p.m. Sunday, a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling east on State Highway 51 near Stillwater when it left the road to the right, over-corrected and then left the road to the left before crashing into a ditch. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says the pickup truck rolled over before coming to a rest on its roof.
Perry man killed in accident near Stillwater

STILLWATER — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that a Perry man was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred at 4:16 p.m. Sunday on Oklahoma 51 just west of Redlands Road, two miles west of Stillwater in Payne County. Troopers report that James C. Goeringer, 62, Perry, was traveling...
Sunday Crash Involves Multiple People

A crash that occurred just before 11 am on Sunday morning sent two people to a hospital in Tulsa in serious condition and causes a backup at the corner of Price Road and Highway 75. Two vehicles involved in the crash caught fire. Captain Jay Hastings of the Bartlesville Police...
Two vehicle crash leaves Tulsa man dead, 3 injured

LINN COUNTY, Mo. — According to Missouri Highway Patrol, a Tulsa man is dead and three others injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Linn County Saturday night. The crash occurred around 8:25 p.m. on US Highway 36. The investigators said a 2007 Honda Civic was heading northbound attempting to...
Blackwell woman in critical condition following Monday morning accident

BLACKWELL — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that a Blackwell woman is in critical condition following a one-vehicle accident that occurred at 4:28 a.m. Monday on west Hubbard Road at the intersection of south P Street, three miles south and one mile east of Blackwell. Troopers report that Kennedy...
Three injured in crash on Highway 65 south of Chillicothe

Three people, including two from Texas, were injured Monday morning in a Highway 65 accident in Livingston County three miles south of Chillicothe. The highway patrol listed injuries as moderate for two of the drivers, 19-year-old Lucas Dick of Cameron, and 28-year-old Andre Miller of Richmond, Texas, plus a passenger in Miller’s car, 26-year-old Clayton Ferguson of Houston, Texas.
One dead, three injured in crash on Highway 36 east of Brookfield

One person was fatally injured and three others were hurt Saturday night east of Brookfield. Forty-three-year-old Maylor Fiti of Tulsa, Oklahoma was pronounced dead at Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield shortly after the accident. He was one of the drivers. A passenger in the vehicle driven by Fiti, 19-year-old Dave...
Ponca City teen in stable condition following accident

PONCA CITY — A Ponca City teen is listed in stable condition following an accident that was reported at 9:03 p.m. Monday. The teen identified as Geronimo Quilimaco Jr. was transported via ambulance to Alliance Health and then airlifted to an Oklahoma City hospital. Ponca City police report that the teen is listed in stable condition with leg injuries.
No Injuries Reported After Fire At Tulsa Home

Emergency crews were on the scene of a fire that broke out at a home in Tulsa on Monday morning. Crews are on the scene near East Reading Street and North Rockford Avenue battling the blaze. Firefighters say they had to cut through the fence in order to get to the fire. They say the homeowner is out of town and no one was injured during the fire.
Tulsa Police investigate east Tulsa hit-and-run

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened early Sunday morning near 11th and Garnett. Police said at around 1 a.m., a person called them, saying that they saw a person lying in the road. The Mingo Valley Division is investigating this incident. Police also said...
