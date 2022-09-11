Read full article on original website
Modern Warfare 2 Gunsmith Revealed
Hours away from the franchise's upcoming showcase event, Call of Duty: Next, Activision officially unveiled the revamped Gunsmith debuting in Modern Warfare II. Aside from simply confirming that the series will be returning to a five-attachment max system, it appears the new offering will present an all-new system for players to learn. From Platforms and Receivers, to Weapon Vaults and more, here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Gunsmith.
Modern Warfare II Open Beta Rewards: Full List, How to Get
Modern Warfare II Open Beta rewards were revealed Sept. 12 ahead of the beta's release and the Call of Duty NEXT reveal. The next entry in the Call of Duty franchise, Modern Warfare II, is a direct sequel to the 2019 reboot. The open beta, taking place Sept. 16-20 with an early access period for PlayStation owners, features multiple rewards players can unlock ahead of the game's full release. Rewards will be split across two weekends and include skins, blueprints and more.
