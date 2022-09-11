Read full article on original website
Related
Sam Pittman weighs in on Bobby Petrino's return to Arkansas
The storylines write themselves in Fayetteville (Ark.) this week as former Arkansas head coach Bobby Petrino makes his return to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium when his Missouri State Bears come to town to face the No. 10 Razorbacks (2-0, 1-0 SEC) for a 6 p.m. (CT) Saturday kickoff. Petrino,...
Heupel shows highly ranked, in-state athlete he's 'priority' for Vols
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel recently traveled to Chattanooga, Tenn., to check on an in-state target who's now a highly ranked prospect.
Please Bear With Me: What happened at BYU?
What a wild night it was in Provo, Utah as the Bears fell in double OT 26-20 to the BYU Cougars. It was a sloppy and undisciplined game for the Bears, but they somehow managed to stay in the game with a chance to win at the end. From full moons, cougar tails, and 60,000 plus screaming mormons it is sure to be the toughest atmosphere Baylor will see this year even with trips to Austin and Norman in the future.
Top 100 big man Papa Kante updates recruitment, timeline
Top 100 big man Papa Kante is starting to get into decision mode as he enters his senior season at South Kent School (Conn.) the 6-foot-10 four-star has already taken visits to Rutgers, Michigan, Maryland, and Pitt with Memphis as another possibility. “I’m getting close a little bit but I...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shane Lyons issues statement on Neal Brown
Shane Lyons has issued a statement on the Mountaineer Football program, as well as Head Coach Neal Brown. The West Virginia University Athletic Director did not put the statement out publicly, or release it to local media. Instead, he issued it in response to an Associated Press story by John Raby.
Top100 prospect says Ohio State is the school that stands out among his 21 offers
A 2024 cornerback the Buckeyes have offered a scholarship says Ohio State is the school that stands out to him.
POLLS: No. 10 Arkansas vs. Missouri State, score, predictions, top performers
After improving to 2-0 with a 44-30 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks, the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks will welcome the Missouri State Bears into Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.) for a Week 3 matchup. This will be the 8th meeting between the two programs and first since 2011. The Razorbacks have won each of the seven matchups to this point.
Everything Kirk Ferentz said during Tuesday's press conference that included heavy QB questioning
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media on Tuesday to discuss Nevada, but the questioning was all about the quarterback position. In an intense line of questioning, Ferentz alluded to Spencer Petras' body of work. Here's the full question and answers from today's press conference. You can get...
RELATED PEOPLE
247Sports
Auburn players offer early scout on Penn State
AUBURN, Alabama — Derick Hall couldn’t wait any longer. Auburn starts team film study with coaches Monday on game weeks. But Hall, presumably after taking in some football on the first Sunday of the NFL season, started some individual work on Penn State’s offensive tape early. That...
247Sports
Composite Two-Star Recruits Podcast: Recruiting impact of USC's Stanford win, DL Sam Greene's decision
The Composite Two-Star Recruits returns on its new in-season recording schedule!. Chris Trevino and Gerard Martinez open the podcast by previewing the upcoming commitment decision of 2023 defensive lineman Sam Greene out of St. Frances (MD). Greene, who picked up a USC offer in late August, will make his commitment on ESPN this Thursday, choosing between USC, Penn State, Texas A&M and Boston College.
Following the future: Week 4 Mississippi State commitment tracker
Step inside to see how Mississippi State commitments fared in their latest outing on the gridiron. Oakland (Tenn.) High School 45, Ravenwood High School (2-2) 31 - Ravenwood quarterback Chris Parson was 17 of 23 passing for 271 yards and 17 rushes for 127 yards and two touchdowns; season stats: 57 of 75 passing for 705 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions, 40 rushes for 340 yards and five touchdowns.
Class of 2023 big man Michael Nwoko updates recruitment
Class of 2023 big man Michael Nwoko has been taking his official visits after cutting down his list to nine. Nwoko is down to NC State, Northwestern, Providence, Georgia Tech, Cal, UCLA, Vanderbilt, Maryland, and Miami. “I just recently cut my list down from 30 offers to nine schools,” he...
IN THIS ARTICLE
247Sports
New 247Sports rankings recognize Auburn hoops recruiting target's star power
On Wednesday the new 247Sports basketball recruiting rankings for the class of 2024 recognized what Bruce Pearl and the rest of the Auburn coaching staff realized more than a year ago regarding point guard Labaron Philon. Unranked in the previous ratings, the Baker High School star from Mobile, Ala., is...
Mark Stoops responds to being a candidate at Nebraska
Just because he passed Bear Bryant to become the winningest coach in Kentucky football history doesn't mean Mark Stoops is ready to take on another challenge just yet. It what has become an annual ritual, Stoops' name has been bandied about for another college football coaching vacancy, this time at Nebraska, where Scott Frost was ousted after four seasons following a 45-42 home loss to Georgia Southern.
Why did Scott Frost fail at Nebraska?
In this segment of The Block, Carl Reed and Blake Brockermeyer discuss where it all went wrong for Scott Frost in his tenure at Nebraska.
Louisville Football: Commitment Update
Here's our weekly update on #FlyVille23 after a few weeks of the high school football season. There is a ton of excitement surrounding this University of Louisville football recruiting class in the Class of 2023. The current list of commitments for the '23 class stands at 14 prospects and is not only ranked among the top 20 recruiting classes in the country but is on pace to be the best recruiting class in U of L school history.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jim Leonhard discusses outside chatter about Nebraska job
MADISON, Wis. — As soon as Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost on Sunday, Jim Leonhard became a name on those annual lists. The Wisconsin Badgers defensive coordinator has been mentioned as a candidate for that job by several national media outlets, including ESPN, The Athletic, CBS Sports and plenty others. Even sports betting publications have created hot boards. Odds Shark currently gives Leonhard the fifth-best odds (+900) for the job, behind Bill O'Brien (+700), Mark Stoops (+500), Mickey Joseph (+450) and Matt Campbell (+400).
Purdue commits Kanon Catchings and Jack Benter make national rankings debut in the latest 247Sports update
After a busy spring and summer of basketball 247Sports has updated the basketball rankings for the 2024 class with Purdue commits Kanon Catchings and Jack Benter making their national ranking debut. Catchings, a 6-foot-6 small forward, debuted as the No. 116 overall prospect in the 247Sports rankings. The Brownsburg (Ind.)...
Jim Harbaugh press conference: A new two-way player, Michigan QB room updates and more
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh met with the media on Monday afternoon for his weekly press conference. Here's everything he said about the Week 2 win over Hawaii, the quarterback situation, injury updates and much more ahead of the UConn game:. Opening statement:. I just...
Tide pledge Brayson Hubbard talks Bama's start to season
Alabama commit Brayson Hubbard shares his thought on UA's start to the season and where his pledge to Bama stands.
247Sports
49K+
Followers
371K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0