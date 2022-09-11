ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

247Sports

Please Bear With Me: What happened at BYU?

What a wild night it was in Provo, Utah as the Bears fell in double OT 26-20 to the BYU Cougars. It was a sloppy and undisciplined game for the Bears, but they somehow managed to stay in the game with a chance to win at the end. From full moons, cougar tails, and 60,000 plus screaming mormons it is sure to be the toughest atmosphere Baylor will see this year even with trips to Austin and Norman in the future.
PROVO, UT
247Sports

Top 100 big man Papa Kante updates recruitment, timeline

Top 100 big man Papa Kante is starting to get into decision mode as he enters his senior season at South Kent School (Conn.) the 6-foot-10 four-star has already taken visits to Rutgers, Michigan, Maryland, and Pitt with Memphis as another possibility. “I’m getting close a little bit but I...
BASKETBALL
247Sports

Shane Lyons issues statement on Neal Brown

Shane Lyons has issued a statement on the Mountaineer Football program, as well as Head Coach Neal Brown. The West Virginia University Athletic Director did not put the statement out publicly, or release it to local media. Instead, he issued it in response to an Associated Press story by John Raby.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Auburn players offer early scout on Penn State

AUBURN, Alabama — Derick Hall couldn’t wait any longer. Auburn starts team film study with coaches Monday on game weeks. But Hall, presumably after taking in some football on the first Sunday of the NFL season, started some individual work on Penn State’s offensive tape early. That...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Composite Two-Star Recruits Podcast: Recruiting impact of USC's Stanford win, DL Sam Greene's decision

The Composite Two-Star Recruits returns on its new in-season recording schedule!. Chris Trevino and Gerard Martinez open the podcast by previewing the upcoming commitment decision of 2023 defensive lineman Sam Greene out of St. Frances (MD). Greene, who picked up a USC offer in late August, will make his commitment on ESPN this Thursday, choosing between USC, Penn State, Texas A&M and Boston College.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Following the future: Week 4 Mississippi State commitment tracker

Step inside to see how Mississippi State commitments fared in their latest outing on the gridiron. Oakland (Tenn.) High School 45, Ravenwood High School (2-2) 31 - Ravenwood quarterback Chris Parson was 17 of 23 passing for 271 yards and 17 rushes for 127 yards and two touchdowns; season stats: 57 of 75 passing for 705 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions, 40 rushes for 340 yards and five touchdowns.
EDUCATION
247Sports

Class of 2023 big man Michael Nwoko updates recruitment

Class of 2023 big man Michael Nwoko has been taking his official visits after cutting down his list to nine. Nwoko is down to NC State, Northwestern, Providence, Georgia Tech, Cal, UCLA, Vanderbilt, Maryland, and Miami. “I just recently cut my list down from 30 offers to nine schools,” he...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

New 247Sports rankings recognize Auburn hoops recruiting target's star power

On Wednesday the new 247Sports basketball recruiting rankings for the class of 2024 recognized what Bruce Pearl and the rest of the Auburn coaching staff realized more than a year ago regarding point guard Labaron Philon. Unranked in the previous ratings, the Baker High School star from Mobile, Ala., is...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Mark Stoops responds to being a candidate at Nebraska

Just because he passed Bear Bryant to become the winningest coach in Kentucky football history doesn't mean Mark Stoops is ready to take on another challenge just yet. It what has become an annual ritual, Stoops' name has been bandied about for another college football coaching vacancy, this time at Nebraska, where Scott Frost was ousted after four seasons following a 45-42 home loss to Georgia Southern.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Louisville Football: Commitment Update

Here's our weekly update on #FlyVille23 after a few weeks of the high school football season. There is a ton of excitement surrounding this University of Louisville football recruiting class in the Class of 2023. The current list of commitments for the '23 class stands at 14 prospects and is not only ranked among the top 20 recruiting classes in the country but is on pace to be the best recruiting class in U of L school history.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Jim Leonhard discusses outside chatter about Nebraska job

MADISON, Wis. — As soon as Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost on Sunday, Jim Leonhard became a name on those annual lists. The Wisconsin Badgers defensive coordinator has been mentioned as a candidate for that job by several national media outlets, including ESPN, The Athletic, CBS Sports and plenty others. Even sports betting publications have created hot boards. Odds Shark currently gives Leonhard the fifth-best odds (+900) for the job, behind Bill O'Brien (+700), Mark Stoops (+500), Mickey Joseph (+450) and Matt Campbell (+400).
LINCOLN, NE
