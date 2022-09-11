Read full article on original website
Alabama State Troopers Investigating Etowah County Accident Involving Motor Vehicle and Two Bicycles
A bicyclist was listed as being injured Monday evening after being struck by a vehicle in Etowah County. According to an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report that incident took place on New Welcome Road at approximately 6:50pm, and it involved a 2003 Chevy, being driven by a male resident of Crossville and two bicycles, one that was operated by a male from Altoona, who was unhurt, and one operated by a male from Boaz, who did receive injuries.
Etowah County crash claims life of Harley-Davidson rider, ALEA reports
A Leesburg motorcyclist died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has reported. According to information released by ALEA, 60-year-old Bobby Dean Garmon was fatally injured when the 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle that he was operating left the roadway and struck a culvert at about 6:40 p.m. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Man charged, person of interest sought in Talladega stolen vehicle investigation
TALLADEGA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 61-year-old Talladega man was charged in a stolen vehicle investigation in Talladega County. Deputies are looking for a 69-year-old Town Creek woman as a person of interest in the case. While investigating vehicle thefts and the subsequent recovery of multiple stolen motor vehicles in...
Cullman Co. man reunited with dog following carjacking
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A Cullman County man is relieved and happy to be reunited with Little Dude, his dog, following a carjacking. Phillip Lewis said he was carjacked at gunpoint in Dodge City in Cullman County in August. His dog was still inside the car. Lewis said the...
Motorcycle crash claims life of Birmingham woman
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A motorcycle crash claimed the life of a Birmingham woman on Sunday, September 11, at approximately 7:35 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 51-year-old Mariluz Perez Wilson was a passenger on a motorcycle traveling in the 2800 block of Wilson Road during a rain shower. Reportedly […]
Blount County man gets 40 years in prison for DUI crash that killed 66-year-old victim
A 38-year-old Blount County man has pleaded guilty to a DUI crash that killed another man four years ago. Johnny Lee Hobson, who had a long history of traffic citations dating back more than a decade at the time of his 2018 arrest, on Monday pleaded guilty to reckless manslaughter and first-degree assault.
Most Wanted in Calhoun County – September 13, 2022
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Two Separate Stabbings in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there were two unrelated stabbings that occurred over the weekend leaving one victim in serious condition. The first incident occurred in the 9000 block of Hwy 9 in Anniston. At approximately 11:00 am on Sunday, September 11, 2022, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a call regarding a possible stabbing victim. Upon arrival deputies located the victim with severe laceration injuries and requested medical response to the scene. Investigators learned that a male was with the victim at her residence when someone knocked on the door. When the victim opened the door, she was brutally attacked by the suspect, later identified as, Brittany Lee Price, 29, of Heflin with a knife. The victim, suffering from multiple stab wounds, was able to get away from the attacker and get to a neighbor’s where she requested police help. It was later learned that the suspect and the male in the residence are married. The victim was brought to UAB via LifeFlight and was listed in serious condition. The suspect was located in Heflin where she was arrested and transported to the Calhoun County Jail where she was charged with Attempted Murder with a bond of $60,000.
Teddy Gentry, member of the band ‘Alabama,’ arrested on drug charges
One of the founding members of the country band Alabama was arrested on drug charges in Cherokee County, Ala. on Monday.
Bankston Motor Homes to move from Albertville to Attalla
The Albertville location for Bankston Motor Homes will soon find a new "home" in Etowah County.
Five killed during deadly weekend in Jefferson County
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Five people were killed in five separate shootings over the weekend, and Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates stated that all the shootings are being investigated as homicides. Deandrea Martez Moore, 29, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault in the 5600 block of […]
UPDATED: Missing Woman in Alexandria
Alexandria, AL -On 9/7/22, Summer Shears left her residence in Alexandria, AL, and has not returned. Her whereabouts are unknown at this time. Her 1 month old daughter is with her. If anyone knows her location, please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 256-236-6600.
Fight At Alabama Plant Ends With One Shot Says Tpd
I don’t suppose many of us can understand what could be so terrible as to make you want to shoot a coworker. I know I have been angry at times when someone steals my lunch out of the break room refrigerator, but I never thought about shooting someone over my tuna sandwich.
Alabama man killed in barrage of gunfire at bank ATM in ambush attack, police say
Police say an Alabama man was killed in an ambush Sunday as he was doing business at a bank ATM machine. Homewood police released photographs showing the suspect, who was wearing a facemask and riding in a Volvo SUV. The victim, Justin Jamond Hendrix, 34, of Birmingham, Alabama, was doing...
36-year-old woman injured in Center Point shooting
From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT — A 36-year-old woman was injured in a shooting that occurred on Saturday, September 10, at approximately 8:40 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of 3rd Street Northeast in Center Point. Deputies arrived on the scene and […]
Etowah County Attorney, and Wife, Facing Charges
An Etowah County attorney, John Davis McCord, currently faces a number of charges following an indictment by a grand jury. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall says the 63 year old stands charged with four counts of first-degree theft of property, two counts of tax evasion and with two charges of subscribing to a false statement – in connection with state income taxes. McCord turned himself in at the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, and was released on bail.
Birmingham PD searches for missing 29-year-old man
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is searching for a missing 29-year-old man who was last seen on Wednesday, August 31, between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. According to the BPD, Alma Toler Gunter was last seen wearing a brown and black plaided jacket, black dickie pants, and new pair […]
UPDATE: Trussville PD clears scene, Walmart resumes normal operations
UPDATE: Trussville Police Department has given the all-clear, and Walmart is now resuming normal operations. From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Trussville Walmart has shut down after two masked suspects made threats on Saturday, September 10, at approximately 7:09 p.m. According to the Trussville Police Department (TPD), Jefferson County Deputies and TPD responded to […]
Local volunteer fire chiefs discuss needs, challenges
Cullman County is home to more than 83,000 residents. There are two full-time fire departments serving the residents of the city of Cullman (about 16,000) and the residents of the city of Hanceville, (about 3,300). That means approximately 63,000 residents are served by the unpaid men and women who make up the 26 volunteer fire departments (VFDs) throughout the rest of the county, although West Point and Vinemont do have some paid members on staff. Just like the departments in Cullman and Hanceville, VFDs are dispatched to fires, vehicle crashes, medical calls, weather-related emergencies and other events. Baileyton VFD Chief Zack McGee...
Police: Fight led to shooting at Alabama plant
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is being treated at UAB Hospital after being shot at an air filter plant in Talladega Thursday morning. According to the Talladega Police Department, officers were called to FilterBuy on Pope Street in Talladega regarding a report of a shooting. Police found a 21-year-old victim with several gunshot wounds. […]
