Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota Twins place pitcher Chris Archer (pectoral) on IL

 3 days ago

The Minnesota Twins put right-hander Chris Archer on the 15-day injured list Sunday with right pectoral tightness.

The Twins also recalled right-hander Josh Winder to start Sunday’s game against the visiting Cleveland Guardians.

Minnesota called up Jharel Cotton from Triple-A St. Paul and optioned fellow right-hander Cole Sands to Triple-A.

Archer, 33, is 2-8 with a 4.56 ERA in 25 starts. He left Saturday night’s start against Cleveland after allowing two runs in two innings.

Winder, 25, is 4-3 with a 3.77 ERA in 10 games (six starts) since making his major league debut on April 12.

Cotton, 30, is 2-2 with a 2.83 ERA in 25 games out of the Minnesota bullpen this season.

Sands, 25, is 0-3 with a 6.75 ERA in 10 games (three starts). He relieved Archer on Saturday and allowed three runs in 3 1/3 innings.

