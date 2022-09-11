ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wet and dreary day on tap for the 21st anniversary of 9/11

By Mira Wassef, Video: Star Harvey
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers woke up to a wet and dreary Sunday, the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

Clouds and showers with temperatures in the 70s are expected throughout most of the day and more rain is on tap for the tri-state area Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service.

The wet weather comes back on Monday afternoon and the forecast calls for thunderstorms Monday night. The high will be near 77 degrees, said the NWS.

Tuesday will also be a bit cloudy and rainy but then the sun returns for the rest of the week and into the weekend. The temperature will hit 78 degrees Tuesday, according to the forecast.

Beautiful and dry conditions are expected beginning Wednesday and temps will hover around the mid-70s later this week, according to the NWS.

