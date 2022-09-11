ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf Chicago field and teams confirmed: Two players out, two back in

LIV Golf has today confirmed the 48 players in the field for its Chicago tournament that takes places at Rich Harvest Farms GC this week - and there are only two changes from the Boston tournament two weeks ago. The big change to the field is that Henrik Stenson returns...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Golf fans STUNNED how one player has been overlooked at the Presidents Cup

While the majority of golf fans consider the 2022 Presidents Cup this month is already over before it has started, there is a sense of shock from many that one particular player in the World's Top 50 has been overlooked in Trevor Immelman's International side. Immelman made his six captain's...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour player secures Fortinet Championship spot with new wife as caddy

Seung Yul-Noh and Aaron Baddeley came through a 6-for-2 playoff at the Monday qualifier to play in the Fortinet Championship, the first event on the PGA Tour's 2023 schedule. Noh's qualification for the season-opening event was extra special as he had his wife on the bag for the first time. Having only been married a matter of months, his wife proved to be a lucky charm at El Macero CC as he joined Baddeley, Taylor Lowe and Alex Lee in this week's field.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour Championship#Bmw Pga Championship#Golf World#Rory Mcilroy Jon Rahm#Bmw Pga#Bst#Saudi Arabian#Liv Golf#American
The Spun

Tiger Woods Back On The Course: Golf World Reacts

The legendary Tiger Woods is back on the golf course this week. On Tuesday, a video of Woods on the range at Liberty National Golf Club surfaced on Twitter. Fans are gushing over Woods' swing. Even at this stage in his career, the 15-time major champion has one of the prettiest swings we'll ever see.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Pro says Cameron Smith won't take his phone calls after LIV blunder

Cameron Percy has opened up on the fallout from dropping Cameron Smith firmly in it when the Australian revealed the World No.2 was signing for the LIV Golf Invitational Series. In an interview with Jamie Hall of Bunkered, the pro has explained that Smith nor Marc Leishman are returning his...
GOLF
Yardbarker

Rory McIlroy on LIV golfers: 'I've said it a hundred times, I don't think any of those guys should be on the Ryder Cup team'

All summer long, four-time major champion Rory McIlroy has remained one of the most notable and staunchest critics of the LIV Golf Series and those who have made the move to the breakaway league. One week ago, when asked about his current relationship with former Ryder Cup teammates who have gone to LIV Golf, he said "I wouldn't say I've got much of a relationship with them at the minute" among other things.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

After a brilliant win Shane Lowry backs up his comments on LIV Golf in a strong interview

What a win that was for the Irish man on Sunday evening at Wentworth Shane Lowry’s first win in three years and the scenes afterwards were epic. The Offaly man also said some strong words about LIV golf this weekend and backed them up in his post round interview. ‘One of the good guys’ and there’s no doubt that Shane Lowry is one of them, a hugely popular figure in Irish sports and massively respected.
GOLF
Reuters

Sergio Garcia faces fine for pulling out BMW PGA

September 12 - Sergio Garcia faces a fine by the DP World Tour if he doesn't provide proof of an emergency or medical issue for withdrawing from the BMW PGA Championship on Saturday before the tournament's second round.
GOLF
Golf Digest

No one has ever had a better buzz than Shane Lowry’s caddie in this hilarious first-drink, last-drink video following the BMW PGA Championship

As you may have already heard, Shane Lowry is your 2022 BMW PGA Championship winner. As you may have also heard, Shane Lowry was very hungover on Monday morning. What happened in those fateful hours between lifting the trophy at the Wentworth Club and waking up in the courtesy car bleary-eyed and dehydrated? Well, thanks to this hilarious first-drink, last-drink video of Team Lowry’s celebrations on Sunday night, we don’t have to guess.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Shane Lowry posted a very relatable (and very hungover) response after winning the BMW PGA Championship

Shane Lowry enjoys a pint (or five). We assumed as much after the Irishman claimed the claret jug on Irish soil in 2019 and was spotted belting out Celtic classics in the pub soon after. We got a reminder this summer when, at the height of Beergate at Southern Hills, Lowry proclaimed “I’d probably still buy them” in response to the PGA Championship’s astronomical pilsner prices. But we got final, official confirmation on Monday morning when Lowry, hours removed from a big victory at the controversy-ridden, monarchy-delayed BMW PGA Championship, posted this selfie to Twitter.
GOLF
GolfWRX

2022 Fortinet Championship and Italian Open: Betting Picks & Selections

From sombre to enthralling, the BMW PGA Championship had the lot. After the nation stooped following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Wentworth had a job of getting golf excited about the final two days of a shortened flagship event – but delivered in spades. It took a bogey-free...
GOLF
The Guardian

Dubai Desert Classic loses sponsor amid Chris Kirchner fallout

The fallout from Chris Kirchner’s suspension by the American logistics firm Slync has spread into golf, with the Dubai Desert Classic having lost its title sponsor. Slync agreed a multi-year deal for the competition, starting in 2022, but the contract has now been ended after controversy involving Kirchner, the one-time bidder for Derby County.
GOLF
Yardbarker

Shane Lowry Mic’d up over the weekend is one of the best things you will watch

The man from Offaly Shane Lowry had his first win in three years at the weekend at Wentworth and what a win it was, the Irish man beat his fellow country man and Jon Rahm by one shot, it was a cracking watch. DP World Tour released a video of the Irish man being mic’d up and it’s a great watch, see it below;
GOLF
golfmagic.com

DP World Tour cancels title sponsorship for Dubai Desert Classic

The DP World Tour has ended its contract with Slync which will see the American logistics company removed as the title sponsor of the Dubai Desert Classic. "We have reached an agreement with Slync regarding the termination of their agreements with us for various DP World Tour assets, including the Dubai Desert Classic title sponsorship," said a DP World Tour spokesperson, as reported by the Guardian.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy