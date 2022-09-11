ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lolo, MT

Woman Dies After Jumping Out of a Moving Vehicle Near Lolo

A woman is dead after reportedly jumping out of a moving vehicle early Sunday morning on Highway 93 South just outside Lolo. Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Jeannette Smith provides details of the tragic incident. “At 4:16 a.m. on Sunday, September 11, Missoula County Sheriff's deputies responded...
LOLO, MT
Suspect ID'd in fatal officer involved shooting in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — The individual involved in the officer-involved shooting at the Smokejumper Center in Missoula on Aug. 27 has been identified as 34-year-old Vance Ledeau. The investigation is ongoing by the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation. The following was sent out by Lake County Sheriff Don Bell:. Lake...
MISSOULA, MT
Missoula fugitive commits suicide prior to traffic stop

MISSOULA, Mont. — The search for a Missoula fugitive ended in Ronan late Tuesday. Patrick Cork, 50, shot himself prior to yielding to a Ronan Police officer, who was attempting to stop Cork's vehicle on Round Butte Road. The officer gave first aid to Cork, who was hospitalized but...
MISSOULA, MT
Missoula police looking for fugitive who they say is armed and dangerous

MISSOULA, Mont. - "Missoula Police Department is searching for fugitive Patrick Cork who is armed and dangerous. Patrick Cork has a $50,000 warrant for his arrest and is actively attempting to elude law enforcement. Missoula Police Department is actively looking for Cork who is believed to be in possession of...
MISSOULA, MT
Missoula police search for armed fugitive

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department is searching for fugitive Patrick Cork who is considered armed and dangerous. Cork has a $50,000 warrant for his arrest and is actively attempting to elude law enforcement, according to officials. Cork is believed to be in possession of a handgun. Police...
MISSOULA, MT
Man faces charges for killing grizzly bear near Charlo

MISSOULA, Mont. — Charges were filed against a man accused of firing two shots and killing a grizzly bear near Charlo. The charging documents state Kevin Moll told Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks he willingly and knowingly shot and killed the grizzly sow from his truck on Sept. 26, 2018.
CHARLO, MT
Type 1 team to take over Blodgett and Mill Lake Fires

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Type 1 incident management team is coming in to take over the Blodgett Lake and Mill Lake Fires on Bitterroot National Forest. These fires are causing more concern about 13 miles west of Hamilton. Crews saw extreme fire behavior, including crowning and spotting at least...
HAMILTON, MT
Ursus Fire grows to 4,174 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Ursus Fire burning in the Bob Marshall Wilderness has grown to 4,174 acres, according to Inciweb. The fire is burning on the south side of Rapid Creek at the base of Ursus Hill, approximately 1.5 miles up the Rapid Creek drainage. Fire managers say the...
MISSOULA, MT
West Thumb Geyser Basin closed due to hazardous conditions

MISSOULA, Mont. — Yellowstone's West Thumb Geyser Basin is under a temporary closure until further notice due to hazardous conditions. The following was sent out by Yellowstone National Park:. West Thumb Geyser Basin, located in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park, will be closed until further notice due...
MISSOULA, MT
Murray Fire holds steady at 70 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Murray Fire burning 12 miles southwest of Helmville has burned 70 acres with 83% containment. Fire activity is minimal with smoldering hot spots in the interior of the blaze. As containment increases, aircrafts are primarily being used to shuttle equipment, cargo and firefighters.
HELMVILLE, MT
2 MDT employees attacked during Reserve St. Bridge cleanup

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation Missoula district confirms two employees were assaulted during a cleanup under the Reserve Street Bridge on Thursday. Crews and volunteers returned to the site to continue cleanup efforts made last spring. MDT was brought in to help remove larger items. Officials...
MISSOULA, MT

