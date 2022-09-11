Read full article on original website
3 killed, 2 injured Tuesday in Missoula crash
Three people died and two people are in critical condition following a Tuesday morning head-on crash in Missoula.
Woman Dies After Jumping Out of a Moving Vehicle Near Lolo
A woman is dead after reportedly jumping out of a moving vehicle early Sunday morning on Highway 93 South just outside Lolo. Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Jeannette Smith provides details of the tragic incident. “At 4:16 a.m. on Sunday, September 11, Missoula County Sheriff's deputies responded...
NBCMontana
Suspect ID'd in fatal officer involved shooting in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — The individual involved in the officer-involved shooting at the Smokejumper Center in Missoula on Aug. 27 has been identified as 34-year-old Vance Ledeau. The investigation is ongoing by the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation. The following was sent out by Lake County Sheriff Don Bell:. Lake...
Fairfield Sun Times
Missoula CSO investigating after a woman died from jumping out of a moving vehicle
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is looking for information after a woman died from jumping from a moving vehicle. At 4:16 am Sunday, deputies responded to a call of suspicious activity near the intersection of 93 South and Delarka Drive. According to MCSO, a woman jumped...
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Missoula identified
Officials have released the name of the man who died in an officer-involved shooting in Missoula that happened on August 27.
NBCMontana
Missoula fugitive commits suicide prior to traffic stop
MISSOULA, Mont. — The search for a Missoula fugitive ended in Ronan late Tuesday. Patrick Cork, 50, shot himself prior to yielding to a Ronan Police officer, who was attempting to stop Cork's vehicle on Round Butte Road. The officer gave first aid to Cork, who was hospitalized but...
Missoula Man Discovers and Follows His Stolen Car, Notifies Police
On September 11, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to an apartment complex in the Miller Creek area after receiving a report of a theft in progress. The complainant reported that he located his stolen 2015 Ford Taurus while he was driving another vehicle with several of his friends. After...
Fairfield Sun Times
Missoula police looking for fugitive who they say is armed and dangerous
MISSOULA, Mont. - "Missoula Police Department is searching for fugitive Patrick Cork who is armed and dangerous. Patrick Cork has a $50,000 warrant for his arrest and is actively attempting to elude law enforcement. Missoula Police Department is actively looking for Cork who is believed to be in possession of...
NBCMontana
Missoula police search for armed fugitive
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department is searching for fugitive Patrick Cork who is considered armed and dangerous. Cork has a $50,000 warrant for his arrest and is actively attempting to elude law enforcement, according to officials. Cork is believed to be in possession of a handgun. Police...
NBCMontana
Man faces charges for killing grizzly bear near Charlo
MISSOULA, Mont. — Charges were filed against a man accused of firing two shots and killing a grizzly bear near Charlo. The charging documents state Kevin Moll told Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks he willingly and knowingly shot and killed the grizzly sow from his truck on Sept. 26, 2018.
NBCMontana
Type 1 team to take over Blodgett and Mill Lake Fires
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Type 1 incident management team is coming in to take over the Blodgett Lake and Mill Lake Fires on Bitterroot National Forest. These fires are causing more concern about 13 miles west of Hamilton. Crews saw extreme fire behavior, including crowning and spotting at least...
NBCMontana
Ursus Fire grows to 4,174 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Ursus Fire burning in the Bob Marshall Wilderness has grown to 4,174 acres, according to Inciweb. The fire is burning on the south side of Rapid Creek at the base of Ursus Hill, approximately 1.5 miles up the Rapid Creek drainage. Fire managers say the...
NBCMontana
Traffic on Reserve St. in Missoula blocked due to motorcycle-vehicle crash
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials have opened one lane of traffic after a motorcycle versus vehicle crash happened just before 8:50 p.m. at the intersection of West Central and Reserve Street in Missoula. Missoula police and EMS services are on the scene. One lane on Reserve is currently blocked. Injuries...
NBCMontana
West Thumb Geyser Basin closed due to hazardous conditions
MISSOULA, Mont. — Yellowstone's West Thumb Geyser Basin is under a temporary closure until further notice due to hazardous conditions. The following was sent out by Yellowstone National Park:. West Thumb Geyser Basin, located in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park, will be closed until further notice due...
Trail Ridge Fire burning 15,000 acres
The lightning-sparked Trail Ridge Fire southeast of Sula has burned 15,008 acres and is now 14% contained.
NBCMontana
George Lake Fire burns more than 500 acres in Bob Marshall Wilderness
MISSOULA, Mont. — The George Lake Fire burning in the Bob Marshall Wilderness on the Spotted Bear Ranger District has grown to 537 acres. The fire is burning on the bottom of the slope at the northeast end of George Lake. On Sept. 6, the fire measured 1/10 of...
Black bear reported near Big Sky High School
Missoula County Public Schools reports a black bear was spotted Monday afternoon near Big Sky High School.
NBCMontana
Murray Fire holds steady at 70 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Murray Fire burning 12 miles southwest of Helmville has burned 70 acres with 83% containment. Fire activity is minimal with smoldering hot spots in the interior of the blaze. As containment increases, aircrafts are primarily being used to shuttle equipment, cargo and firefighters.
Montana's newest wildfire quadruples in size, but so far is not threatening homes: officials
Montana's firefighters are battling a new blaze that’s expanded to about 400 acres since Sunday. The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said on Sunday that fire personnel were responding to a new fire located on Cliff Mountain east of Deer Lodge. On Sunday, the first was estimated to be...
NBCMontana
2 MDT employees attacked during Reserve St. Bridge cleanup
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation Missoula district confirms two employees were assaulted during a cleanup under the Reserve Street Bridge on Thursday. Crews and volunteers returned to the site to continue cleanup efforts made last spring. MDT was brought in to help remove larger items. Officials...
