Norman, OK

Oklahoma Daily

OU football: Ted Roof's 2012 game plan saved by Nebraska fan; Sooners' offensive line wants to run the ball 'at will'

Oklahoma defensive coordinator Ted Roof watched OU-Nebraska games as a child, but the veteran coach has only stood on the sidelines in Lincoln once in his career. While serving as defensive coordinator at Penn State in 2012, he remembers a classy fan atmosphere at Memorial Stadium. Roof recalls losing his play call sheet in the Nebraska wind and being flabbergasted that a Husker fan brought it back to him.
Oklahoma Daily

OU football: Kickoff time announced for Sooners' Big 12 opener vs. Kansas State in Norman

No. 7 Oklahoma will kick off at 7 p.m. against Kansas State in its Big 12 opener on Sept. 24, the conference announced Monday. It'll be the Sooners' (2-0) second-straight evening home game when they clash with the Wildcats (2-0) on Fox after they defeated Kent State 33-3 under the lights on Sept. 10. The matchup will also be Brent Venables' debut as head coach against the team he played for from 1991-92 and coached for from 1993-98.
Z94

The Oklahoma Food Truck Championship Is Coming Up

While not yet mainstream in Oklahoma, food truck culture is a quickly growing segment of fast-casual dining in modern life. It's also a great way for someone to bust into the restaurant scene, but not all are created equal. Luckily there are fans out there that understand there should be...
oknursingtimes.com

SWOSU is One of Oklahoma’s Best Universities

By any measure, Southwestern Oklahoma State University with campus locations in Weatherford, Sayre and Yukon is considered by many to be the home of one of Oklahoma’s best universities. SWOSU is known for its quality programs having 14 nationally accredited academic programs—most among the senior regional universities in Oklahoma.
city-sentinel.com

Rev. Anthony Bozeman -- a man on fire with the Spirit -- comes to Oklahoma to lead Revival

The Rev. Anthony M. Bozeman, pastor of the Church of the Transfirguation in Los Angeles, is in Oklahoma City this week for a Revival at an historic Eastside parish. Corpus Christi Catholic Church was set to welcome Father Bozeman for "Walking with the Holy Spirit," a Revival beginning at the Sunday morning Mass September 11, in celebration of the Feast of St. Peter Claver.
News On 6

Lacey Swope Returns To News 9

OKLAHOMA CITY - News 9 Meteorologist Lacey Swope is back from maternity leave and ready to bring you the latest forecast in the 5 a.m. hour. Lacey left News 9 in May to care for her son, Troy.
townandtourist.com

20 BEST Restaurants in Norman, OK (Flavors From Around The World!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re looking for a great meal in Norman, OK, you’re in luck. We’ve put together a list of the 20 best restaurants in the area. From Italian to Mexican to American cuisine, there’s something for everyone on this list. So what are you waiting for? Start planning your next dining experience!
Oklahoma Daily

Norman Public Schools superintendent claims district 'has not banned any books' in response to scrutiny of HB 1775

The Norman Public Schools superintendent responded to community concerns regarding House Bill 1775 and said NPS has not banned books in a Tuesday statement. During the Monday school board meeting, roughly six NPS parents and Norman community members said student resources are restricted in classrooms due to HB 1775, which bans schools from knowingly or unknowingly teaching that a person, because of their race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive.
