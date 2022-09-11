Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
Nebraska vs. Oklahoma football: Brent Venables says he tried to bring Huskers QB Casey Thompson to OU
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson arrived from Texas this offseason, but was heavily pursued in the transfer portal. Among the teams interested was Oklahoma, who the Huskers face this week. Sooners coach Brent Venables detailed the process of Thompson visiting OU. "Casey's doing a great job," Venables said. "I hated it...
Why Brent Venables Says Oklahoma Expects Changes, Improvements on O-Line
Tackle Wanya Morris is back, and the OU coach says he hopes to have Robert Congel back on the interior after he was banged up last week.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Ted Roof's 2012 game plan saved by Nebraska fan; Sooners' offensive line wants to run the ball 'at will'
Oklahoma defensive coordinator Ted Roof watched OU-Nebraska games as a child, but the veteran coach has only stood on the sidelines in Lincoln once in his career. While serving as defensive coordinator at Penn State in 2012, he remembers a classy fan atmosphere at Memorial Stadium. Roof recalls losing his play call sheet in the Nebraska wind and being flabbergasted that a Husker fan brought it back to him.
Big 12 Announces Kickoff Times For Sept. 24 Games
The Big 12 Conference announced on Monday kickoff times for games on September 24.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Kickoff time announced for Sooners' Big 12 opener vs. Kansas State in Norman
No. 7 Oklahoma will kick off at 7 p.m. against Kansas State in its Big 12 opener on Sept. 24, the conference announced Monday. It'll be the Sooners' (2-0) second-straight evening home game when they clash with the Wildcats (2-0) on Fox after they defeated Kent State 33-3 under the lights on Sept. 10. The matchup will also be Brent Venables' debut as head coach against the team he played for from 1991-92 and coached for from 1993-98.
Get the Ball to Drake Stoops, and 'Good Things Happen' for Oklahoma
Stoops grew up around the program, and now he's following his own path — with one shoe if he has to — as a dynamic playmaker.
Oklahoma Daily
OU soccer: Sooners use offensive onslaught to take down Oral Roberts 5-2 on road
Oklahoma (3-2-2) defeated Oral Roberts (4-3-1) 5-2 on Sunday evening in Tulsa. As the Sooners have looked to get over their offensive slump, having only scored eight goals in the past six games, they had an aggressive offensive performance with 23 shots and eight corners, leading to five goals. Oklahoma...
news9.com
WATCH: Sooner Fans Throw Lincoln Riley-Autographed Football Out Of Stadium
An Oklahoma Sooners fan's son wanted to have a proper sendoff for what was once a treasured gift. The man came before a group of Sooner fans during Saturday’s game against Kent State at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman. “My son has a Lincoln Riley autographed football --...
RELATED PEOPLE
KOCO
High school band students upset after they were unable to perform during OU game
NORMAN, Okla. — Hundreds of high school students were eager to perform at halftime of the University of Oklahoma game. They are now upset because hundreds of them didn’t even make it on the field. Rushing through the OU gates and trying to make it on the field...
The Oklahoma Food Truck Championship Is Coming Up
While not yet mainstream in Oklahoma, food truck culture is a quickly growing segment of fast-casual dining in modern life. It's also a great way for someone to bust into the restaurant scene, but not all are created equal. Luckily there are fans out there that understand there should be...
oknursingtimes.com
SWOSU is One of Oklahoma’s Best Universities
By any measure, Southwestern Oklahoma State University with campus locations in Weatherford, Sayre and Yukon is considered by many to be the home of one of Oklahoma’s best universities. SWOSU is known for its quality programs having 14 nationally accredited academic programs—most among the senior regional universities in Oklahoma.
Capitol hearing: Out-of-state investors, local regulations to blame for lack of housing
Representative Mickey Dollens of Oklahoma City gathered together several leaders in the home buying and home building industry to help figure out how to make housing more affordable and accessible in the Sooner State.
IN THIS ARTICLE
city-sentinel.com
Rev. Anthony Bozeman -- a man on fire with the Spirit -- comes to Oklahoma to lead Revival
The Rev. Anthony M. Bozeman, pastor of the Church of the Transfirguation in Los Angeles, is in Oklahoma City this week for a Revival at an historic Eastside parish. Corpus Christi Catholic Church was set to welcome Father Bozeman for "Walking with the Holy Spirit," a Revival beginning at the Sunday morning Mass September 11, in celebration of the Feast of St. Peter Claver.
News On 6
Lacey Swope Returns To News 9
OKLAHOMA CITY - News 9 Meteorologist Lacey Swope is back from maternity leave and ready to bring you the latest forecast in the 5 a.m. hour. Lacey left News 9 in May to care for her son, Troy.
townandtourist.com
20 BEST Restaurants in Norman, OK (Flavors From Around The World!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re looking for a great meal in Norman, OK, you’re in luck. We’ve put together a list of the 20 best restaurants in the area. From Italian to Mexican to American cuisine, there’s something for everyone on this list. So what are you waiting for? Start planning your next dining experience!
Oklahoma Daily
Norman Public Schools superintendent claims district 'has not banned any books' in response to scrutiny of HB 1775
The Norman Public Schools superintendent responded to community concerns regarding House Bill 1775 and said NPS has not banned books in a Tuesday statement. During the Monday school board meeting, roughly six NPS parents and Norman community members said student resources are restricted in classrooms due to HB 1775, which bans schools from knowingly or unknowingly teaching that a person, because of their race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Update: I-40 eastbound at Mustang, on-ramp now open
Crews with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation expect the closure to last several hours.
‘They weren’t reading the meter’: Customer at war with Edmond Electric over meter readings
It still feels like summer in September and many customers, including John Van Pelt, have been experiencing extraordinarily high electric bills.
Horse abandoned in Cleveland County
Investigators in Cleveland County are asking for the public's help as they look into a case of animal neglect.
Mustang student arrested following ‘troubling’ social media post
Officials say a Mustang High School student has been arrested following a "troubling" post on social media.
Comments / 0