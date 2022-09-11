ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, SC

FOX Carolina

Cherokee Co. man dies after tractor overturns on Tuesday evening

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office announced that a man died on Tuesday evening after the tractor he was operating overturned. The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 56-year-old Kenneth Dale Childers from Childers Trail. “Mr. Childers was working with the 1958 International tractor...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews working to fix power lines in Greenville after crash, official says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are working to restore power on a busy Greenville road, according to Chandler McJunkins with W.S. Wright Traffic Control. Rutherford Road in Greenville is closed while crews work to repair power lines, according to Chandler McJunkins with W.S. Wright Traffic Control. McJunkins said there...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

How does Greenville County fix our roads?

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On top of Getting Answers about troubled roads in the Upstate every week, we are digging deeper into how officials improve these roads. We talked to Pickens County and Spartanburg County. Now, we’re looking at Greenville County’s process. There are more roads located...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Cherokee County, SC
Accidents
Cherokee County, SC
Crime & Safety
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Motorcyclist dies in crash on Wade Hampton Blvd.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on a busy highway Wednesday morning. Just before 7 a.m., a Chevrolet pickup truck was driving on Wade Hampton Boulevard, turned left onto a private driveway, and was hit by a motorcyclist.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner: Woman dies in hospital following shooting in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said one person died from their injuries following a shooting Tuesday night. Deputies said they initially responded to Greenville Memorial hospital just before 9:00 p.m. after a woman reportedly showed up with at least one gunshot wound. According to...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Driver dies days after crash in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver died days after a crash in Easley. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on August 30 on Highway 8 near Tinsley Drive. Troopers said a 2005 Honda was traveling east on the highway when it went left of center and hit a 2022 SUV. […]
EASLEY, SC
wspa.com

1 dead in Greenville Co. crash, troopers say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died following a two-vehicle collision in Greenville County late Sunday night, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. Master Trooper Gary Miller said the crash happened on SC Hwy 8 near Garrison Road, just south of Piedmont around 10:30 p.m. Miller said the...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Police say ‘massive’ power outage impacting traffic in Williamston

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Police in Williamston said a massive power outage is impacting traffic devices on Monday afternoon. A downed tree caused the outage near Hamilton Street and Greenville Drive. Drivers are urged to use caution in the area. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing...
WILLIAMSTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Three men from Columbia killed in I-77 fatal crash

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Three men from Columbia were among the four people killed in a crash in Chester County Sunday along Interstate 77. The Chester County Coroner's Officer confirmed three people from Columbia were among the victims: 29-year-old Treshawn Simmons, 29-year-old Daniel Ewing III, and 20-year-old Thomas Grant III.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

1 dead almost two weeks after crash in Pickens Co., coroner says

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person has died almost two weeks after a crash that happened in Pickens County. According to troopers, the crash happened on Tuesday, August 30 on Highway 8 near Tinsley Drive. Troopers say the driver of a Honda sedan...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Woman dies in Pickens County crash, coroner says

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — The coroner has released the name of a woman who died at the hospital after being involved in a crash. Troopers said the crash happened on Aug. 30 on Pelzer Highway at Tinsley Drive. They said a Honda sedan was traveling west when it traveled...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating stabbing that left one injured on Monday

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a stabbing incident that injured one person on Monday morning. Deputies said they responded to Wisconsin Avenue at around 12:40 a.m. after the incident was reported. When they arrived, they found a man suffering...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

