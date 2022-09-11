Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Cherokee Co. man dies after tractor overturns on Tuesday evening
BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office announced that a man died on Tuesday evening after the tractor he was operating overturned. The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 56-year-old Kenneth Dale Childers from Childers Trail. “Mr. Childers was working with the 1958 International tractor...
FOX Carolina
Crews working to fix power lines in Greenville after crash, official says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are working to restore power on a busy Greenville road, according to Chandler McJunkins with W.S. Wright Traffic Control. Rutherford Road in Greenville is closed while crews work to repair power lines, according to Chandler McJunkins with W.S. Wright Traffic Control. McJunkins said there...
FOX Carolina
How does Greenville County fix our roads?
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On top of Getting Answers about troubled roads in the Upstate every week, we are digging deeper into how officials improve these roads. We talked to Pickens County and Spartanburg County. Now, we’re looking at Greenville County’s process. There are more roads located...
One dead after weekend collision in Greenville County
The Highway Patrol reports one person died in a two vehicle collision last night in Greenville County. That collision occurred on South Carolina Highway 8 near Garrison Road about 2 miles south of Piedmont.
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Motorcyclist dies in crash on Wade Hampton Blvd.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on a busy highway Wednesday morning. Just before 7 a.m., a Chevrolet pickup truck was driving on Wade Hampton Boulevard, turned left onto a private driveway, and was hit by a motorcyclist.
FOX Carolina
Coroner: Woman dies in hospital following shooting in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said one person died from their injuries following a shooting Tuesday night. Deputies said they initially responded to Greenville Memorial hospital just before 9:00 p.m. after a woman reportedly showed up with at least one gunshot wound. According to...
WYFF4.com
Driver dies after hitting box truck head-on in Greenville County, troopers say
Piedmont, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver died in a head-on crash in Greenville County. Troopers said the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday on SC-8 near Garrison Road. They said a pickup truck was traveling west on Highway 8, crossed the center line and hit...
Two found dead off I-40 in Burke County believed to be homeless: deputies
Daniel Nolan Jr., 45, from Ohio, and Jocelyn Hall, 39, also from Ohio, were identified as the two deceased.
2 arrested following deadly shooting in Greenville Co.
Deputies in Greenville County are investigating after a woman showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.
Driver dies days after crash in Pickens Co.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver died days after a crash in Easley. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on August 30 on Highway 8 near Tinsley Drive. Troopers said a 2005 Honda was traveling east on the highway when it went left of center and hit a 2022 SUV. […]
wspa.com
1 dead in Greenville Co. crash, troopers say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died following a two-vehicle collision in Greenville County late Sunday night, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. Master Trooper Gary Miller said the crash happened on SC Hwy 8 near Garrison Road, just south of Piedmont around 10:30 p.m. Miller said the...
FOX Carolina
Police say ‘massive’ power outage impacting traffic in Williamston
WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Police in Williamston said a massive power outage is impacting traffic devices on Monday afternoon. A downed tree caused the outage near Hamilton Street and Greenville Drive. Drivers are urged to use caution in the area. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing...
Man dies after car flips several times in Catawba County crash, Highway Patrol says
NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 25-year-old man was killed when his car left the roadway and overturned several times in Catawba County Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on September 9 on Startown Road near Settlemyre Bridge Road. A Dodge Charger […]
4 killed, 2 hurt in South Carolina crash involving wrong-way driver
Traffic is being diverted to HWY 901 and HWY 9 in Chester County.
Three men from Columbia killed in I-77 fatal crash
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Three men from Columbia were among the four people killed in a crash in Chester County Sunday along Interstate 77. The Chester County Coroner's Officer confirmed three people from Columbia were among the victims: 29-year-old Treshawn Simmons, 29-year-old Daniel Ewing III, and 20-year-old Thomas Grant III.
FOX Carolina
1 dead almost two weeks after crash in Pickens Co., coroner says
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person has died almost two weeks after a crash that happened in Pickens County. According to troopers, the crash happened on Tuesday, August 30 on Highway 8 near Tinsley Drive. Troopers say the driver of a Honda sedan...
WYFF4.com
Woman dies in Pickens County crash, coroner says
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — The coroner has released the name of a woman who died at the hospital after being involved in a crash. Troopers said the crash happened on Aug. 30 on Pelzer Highway at Tinsley Drive. They said a Honda sedan was traveling west when it traveled...
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating stabbing that left one injured on Monday
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a stabbing incident that injured one person on Monday morning. Deputies said they responded to Wisconsin Avenue at around 12:40 a.m. after the incident was reported. When they arrived, they found a man suffering...
1 person injured in Burke County stabbing: Sheriff
The incident happened on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 210 Childers Street in Connelly Springs.
Driver of stolen car rams patrol cars; shot by police in Rock Hill, sheriff says
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A driver who used a stolen car as a weapon to ram patrol cars was shot by an officer Tuesday afternoon, York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said. Deputies responded to a call about a stolen car in the Baxter Village community of Fort Mill at about 4:30 p.m., Tolson said.
