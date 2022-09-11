Read full article on original website
$11M pedestrian-friendly street project designed to 'bridge the gap' between downtown and north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The city of St. Louis has an $11 million project in the works designed to “bridge the gap” between north St. Louis and downtown by revamping one of the major roads linking the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency campus to the Major League soccer stadium. The...
Washington Missourian
Construction underway on $800M beef processing plant in Foristell
American Foods Group LLC broke ground Sept. 12 on its well-publicized $800 million beef processing facility in Warren County. AFG’s facility is expected to bring 1,300 local jobs and have an annual economic impact of $1 billion, according to previous Missourian reporting. Located near the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Archer Road between Wright City and Foristell on Interstate 70, the plant is expected to open in 2024.
St. Louis American
Developer’s ambitious plan would bring marina, resort to north St. Louis riverfront
The St. Louis Port Authority last week passed a resolution that could bring a major Mississippi riverfront development to north St. Louis. The potential project could bring the city’s first marina to the riverfront. It would also add a hotel, waterpark and indoor trampoline park to a 70-acre plot of land north of Interstate 270, just within city limits.
stlouiscnr.com
St. Clair County Transit District Awarded $300,000 for Phase II of the Fairview Heights – Swansea Trail
St. Clair County Transit District (SCCTD) today announced it has been awarded $300,000 through the Metro East Park and Recreation District’s Park and Trail Grant Matching Program for Phase II of the Fairview Heights – Swansea Trail. This phase of the project features a 1.5-mile bike and pedestrian off road pathway that will begin at SCCTD’s MetroBikeLink Trail and extend along the west side of Sullivan Drive to Frank Scott Parkway in Fairview Heights and include a separate pedestrian bridge over the MetroLink tracks – connecting 2,000 homes in Fairview Heights and Swansea to the trail system.
advantagenews.com
Alton antique shop prepares to close
The owner of an Alton antique shop is getting ready to retire and is looking to sell as much merchandise as he can. James Heinemeier owns J&P Edelweiss at 435 E. Broadway. He got into the antique business in the late 1990’s with a small shop at Mineral Springs Mall and moved to his current location in 2002.
Northside Community Housing hosts 5K, proceeds help build new St. Louis homes
More than 200 neighbors cheered on and encouraged each other as they ran around the North St. Louis neighborhood for the fifth annual Trap Run 5K and Festival. The event raises money to build affordable homes in north St. Louis City.
Waste Management is hiring drivers and technicians
The jobs include sign-on bonuses and great benefits packages.
Update: Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2022
A new temporary closure has been announced by the company, and another location will not be returning. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Riverbender.com, BND.com, and SciotoPost.com.
Granite City port bracing for rail strike
One of the largest freight hubs in the midwest is bracing for a potential strike by the nation’s railworkers. Dennis Wilmsmeyer Executive Director of America’s Central Port in Granite City says railroads are already halting some shipments.
New $325 million North City riverfront development unveiled
The city approved plans to work with developers M2DP to create a marina on the riverfront in North City. The $325 million plan is part of a recent move to revitalize the St. Louis riverfront.
FOX2now.com
See why Pleated Boutique is offering women confidence and connection
ST. LOUIS — Two St. Charles moms started an online boutique five years ago via a Facebook group. Now they are celebrating their five-year anniversary – or as the owners say, “ the business is off to kindergarten!”. Pleated Boutique was recently announced as an Inc. 5000-...
Guide: Fall events in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — Fall temperatures and brisk winds will be blowing into St. Louis soon and some people are already matching that energy by breaking out their heavier jackets and pumpkin-spiced lattes. How about some places to spread those fall-like vibes around town? 5 On Your Side has created...
KMOV
Victim was carjacked while making early morning deliveries in Central West End, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - According to the St. Louis Police Department, a 39-year-old female Amazon delivery driver was carjacked in the 4400 block of West Pine in the Central West End Saturday morning around 6 a.m. Police say two men in ski masks pointed guns at her head as...
Beef recall at St. Peters Schnucks
Schnucks says fresh ground beef purchased at its Mid Rivers store Sunday may contain metal shavings.
St. Peters man going to court for a second time over sunflowers in yard
The City of St. Peters is taking a homeowner to court again over too many sunflowers in their yard.
KMOV
Cars stolen once, then stolen a second time while being repaired in South City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a break-in and theft early Saturday morning at Columbia Auto Repair on Southwest Avenue. Thieves stole two cars, a Kia and a Hyundai, both had been stolen before and were getting repairs made from the damage from the first thefts.
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in St. Louis 2022
St. Louis is a leading culinary destination. Perhaps no other type of food has impacted the culinary scene in St. Louis than sushi. In fact, St. Louis probably now has more sushi restaurants than any other city in the world. But the abundance of options means there’s a lot of sub-standard sushi out there as well. Fortunately, you don’t have to look too far to find excellent examples of this Japanese specialty that’s much more than just raw fish on a hibiscus-leaf “skewer.”
labortribune.com
Workers rally outside 22nd Judicial Circuit Court
St. Louis community leaders, workers urge courts to terminate contract with irresponsible janitorial contractor Challenge Unlimited. Downtown St. Louis – Nearly 100 SEIU Local 1 workers, allies and elected officials rallied outside the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court here Aug. 24 to urge the termination of the courts’ contract non-union janitorial company, Challenge Unlimited.
Deadly crash on I-55 in Jefferson County
ARNOLD, Mo. — Two people were killed in a crash in Jefferson County Tuesday night. The crash happened at around 8:30 p.m. on northbound I-55 near Highway 141. The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed there were two fatalities in the crash. The northbound lanes of I-55 were closed in...
Into ‘The Darkness’: St. Louis haunted house ranked 4th scariest in US
Are you prepared to take a trip into "The Darkness"? This St. Louis haunted house is opening at the end of the month and ranked as the fourth scariest haunted house in America.
