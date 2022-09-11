ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Washington Missourian

Construction underway on $800M beef processing plant in Foristell

American Foods Group LLC broke ground Sept. 12 on its well-publicized $800 million beef processing facility in Warren County. AFG’s facility is expected to bring 1,300 local jobs and have an annual economic impact of $1 billion, according to previous Missourian reporting. Located near the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Archer Road between Wright City and Foristell on Interstate 70, the plant is expected to open in 2024.
FORISTELL, MO
St. Clair County Transit District Awarded $300,000 for Phase II of the Fairview Heights – Swansea Trail

St. Clair County Transit District (SCCTD) today announced it has been awarded $300,000 through the Metro East Park and Recreation District’s Park and Trail Grant Matching Program for Phase II of the Fairview Heights – Swansea Trail. This phase of the project features a 1.5-mile bike and pedestrian off road pathway that will begin at SCCTD’s MetroBikeLink Trail and extend along the west side of Sullivan Drive to Frank Scott Parkway in Fairview Heights and include a separate pedestrian bridge over the MetroLink tracks – connecting 2,000 homes in Fairview Heights and Swansea to the trail system.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
Alton antique shop prepares to close

The owner of an Alton antique shop is getting ready to retire and is looking to sell as much merchandise as he can. James Heinemeier owns J&P Edelweiss at 435 E. Broadway. He got into the antique business in the late 1990’s with a small shop at Mineral Springs Mall and moved to his current location in 2002.
ALTON, IL
Update: Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2022

A new temporary closure has been announced by the company, and another location will not be returning. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Riverbender.com, BND.com, and SciotoPost.com.
ALTON, IL
Guide: Fall events in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — Fall temperatures and brisk winds will be blowing into St. Louis soon and some people are already matching that energy by breaking out their heavier jackets and pumpkin-spiced lattes. How about some places to spread those fall-like vibes around town? 5 On Your Side has created...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in St. Louis 2022

St. Louis is a leading culinary destination. Perhaps no other type of food has impacted the culinary scene in St. Louis than sushi. In fact, St. Louis probably now has more sushi restaurants than any other city in the world. But the abundance of options means there’s a lot of sub-standard sushi out there as well. Fortunately, you don’t have to look too far to find excellent examples of this Japanese specialty that’s much more than just raw fish on a hibiscus-leaf “skewer.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Workers rally outside 22nd Judicial Circuit Court

St. Louis community leaders, workers urge courts to terminate contract with irresponsible janitorial contractor Challenge Unlimited. Downtown St. Louis – Nearly 100 SEIU Local 1 workers, allies and elected officials rallied outside the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court here Aug. 24 to urge the termination of the courts’ contract non-union janitorial company, Challenge Unlimited.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Deadly crash on I-55 in Jefferson County

ARNOLD, Mo. — Two people were killed in a crash in Jefferson County Tuesday night. The crash happened at around 8:30 p.m. on northbound I-55 near Highway 141. The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed there were two fatalities in the crash. The northbound lanes of I-55 were closed in...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO

