WHITESBURG, Ky. — Laverne Fields and her family have been living in a camper by the side of the road in Millstone, Ky., for more than a month. In late July, a week of intense storms turned the quiet mountain stream behind her mobile home into a raging river. More than six feet of water swept her trailer from its foundation. Fields and her family barely escaped before the force of the water shattered the trailer across the creek, where half of it still sits, its contents spilling out. She'd just paid the trailer off a year ago.

MILLSTONE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO