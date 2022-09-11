Read full article on original website
A month after record flooding, a "crooked road" lies ahead for eastern Kentucky
WHITESBURG, Ky. — Laverne Fields and her family have been living in a camper by the side of the road in Millstone, Ky., for more than a month. In late July, a week of intense storms turned the quiet mountain stream behind her mobile home into a raging river. More than six feet of water swept her trailer from its foundation. Fields and her family barely escaped before the force of the water shattered the trailer across the creek, where half of it still sits, its contents spilling out. She'd just paid the trailer off a year ago.
Florida grasshopper sparrows have wowed researchers with their resilience
A small bird called the Florida grasshopper sparrow was on the brink of extinction just three years ago. Now it's coming back thanks to an emergency effort to breed the birds in captivity and release them on the central Florida prairie. That's the only place on Earth that they're found in the wild. WMFE environmental reporter Amy Green reports.
South Carolina nuclear fuel plant can keep running for 40 years
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Federal officials have granted a South Carolina factory which is just one of three in the country making fuel for nuclear plants a license to keep operating for 40 years. Environmental groups had fought the new license for Westinghouse Nuclear in Columbia or at least...
Nurses in Minnesota are in the middle of a 3-day strike
Thousands of nurses in Minnesota walked off the job Monday to protest being understaffed and overworked. The nurses are demanding among other things higher wages.
North Carolina’s flu season may be worse this year, experts warn
Experts are warning that North Carolina’s flu season may be worse this year based on reports from the Southern Hemisphere. In Australia, this year’s flu season hit the country harder and earlier. That could be bad news for North Carolina, said Dr. Katie Passaretti, vice president and enterprise chief epidemiologist at Atrium Health. She said what happens in places like Australia, south of the equator, can often predict what happens in places like the U.S., north of the equator, because the seasons are reversed.
Alabama could use nitrogen hypoxia for executions in death sentences. What is it?
Alabama is readying an untried method of execution to carry out its death sentences – nitrogen hypoxia. The state approved the method in 2018, but it has not yet been used or tested. The man awaiting a Sep. 22 execution, Alan Eugene Miller, was convicted of killing three men...
Thousands of nurses in Minnesota go on strike over better working conditions
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
The first abortion ban passed after Roe takes effect Thursday in Indiana
The first new abortion ban passed by a state legislature since the overturning of Roe v. Wade this summer is set to take effect Thursday in Indiana. Indiana lawmakers passed legislation banning most abortions in a special session in early August. It includes narrow exceptions for rape, incest, and certain serious medical complications and emergencies.
Expert witness hearing starts Tuesday on Duke Energy's carbon plan
Expert witness hearings on Duke Energy's proposed carbon reduction plan begin Tuesday morning in Raleigh. State utility regulators will hear from experts with Duke Energy, environmental and business groups and the state attorney general's office. The testimony will guide the North Carolina Utilities Commission as it finalizes a plan to eliminate carbon emissions from energy plants that cause climate change by 2050.
A second trial begins for Alex Jones over his Sandy Hook hoax claims
WATERBURY, Conn. — A Connecticut jury began hearing arguments Tuesday in a trial to decide how much money conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting for spreading a lie that the massacre was a hoax. The trial is being held...
How North Carolina politics reflect the national stage
North Carolina is often considered a bellwether, usually regarding presidential elections. But one journalist believes the state can also be a portent for things like state judicial laws — and that’s not a good thing. Writer and policy advisor James Piltch argues: "With its even partisan split, its...
Requests for info on 2020's election hinders local officials ahead of midterms
The midterms are just weeks away, but for some the battle over the 2020 presidential race rages on. Conservative activists are asking for 2020 voting documents from officials in Ohio and elsewhere.
Tuesday is the final day for primary contests before November. Here's what to watch
The 2022 primary season comes to a close Tuesday. While nominees in other states have hit the campaign trail gearing up for November, voters in Delaware, New Hampshire and Rhode Island will decide on their picks with fewer than two months to go until the general election. Perhaps the most-watched...
On abortion, South Carolina legislators ignore women at their own risk
A fascinating thing happened in the chamber of the South Carolina Senate the other day. The Senate’s Republican women rose up against its Republican men. The issue was abortion. After the Supreme Court toppled Roe v. Wade, A group of Republican men in the legislature started pushing the hardest of hardcore anti-abortion laws. They wanted abortion completely banned in the state except in cases when the woman’s life is in danger. They wanted no exceptions for rape or incest.
How a Texas court decision threatens Affordable Care Act protections
Tom and Mary Jo York are a health-conscious couple, who faithfully go in for annual physicals and periodic colorectal cancer screening tests. Mary Jo, whose mother and aunts had breast cancer, also gets regular mammography tests. The Yorks, who live in New Berlin, Wis., are enrolled in Chorus Community Health...
NC Supreme Court to hear voter ID arguments next month
RALEIGH, — Oral arguments over the constitutionality of North Carolina's photo voter identification law will be held next month, the state Supreme Court has decided in another ruling determined along partisan lines. In a 4-3 decision, the justices who are registered as Democrats agreed with attorneys for minority voters...
How ESG investing got tangled up in America's culture wars
A growing number of Republican politicians are moving to penalize Wall Street investors who consider environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues when they decide where to put clients' money. In Florida, a state board chaired by Gov. Ron DeSantis recently barred investment fund managers and advisors from considering "social, political,...
