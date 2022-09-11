ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

WFAE

A month after record flooding, a "crooked road" lies ahead for eastern Kentucky

WHITESBURG, Ky. — Laverne Fields and her family have been living in a camper by the side of the road in Millstone, Ky., for more than a month. In late July, a week of intense storms turned the quiet mountain stream behind her mobile home into a raging river. More than six feet of water swept her trailer from its foundation. Fields and her family barely escaped before the force of the water shattered the trailer across the creek, where half of it still sits, its contents spilling out. She'd just paid the trailer off a year ago.
MILLSTONE, KY
WFAE

Florida grasshopper sparrows have wowed researchers with their resilience

A small bird called the Florida grasshopper sparrow was on the brink of extinction just three years ago. Now it's coming back thanks to an emergency effort to breed the birds in captivity and release them on the central Florida prairie. That's the only place on Earth that they're found in the wild. WMFE environmental reporter Amy Green reports.
FLORIDA STATE
WFAE

South Carolina nuclear fuel plant can keep running for 40 years

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Federal officials have granted a South Carolina factory which is just one of three in the country making fuel for nuclear plants a license to keep operating for 40 years. Environmental groups had fought the new license for Westinghouse Nuclear in Columbia or at least...
COLUMBIA, SC
WFAE

North Carolina’s flu season may be worse this year, experts warn

Experts are warning that North Carolina’s flu season may be worse this year based on reports from the Southern Hemisphere. In Australia, this year’s flu season hit the country harder and earlier. That could be bad news for North Carolina, said Dr. Katie Passaretti, vice president and enterprise chief epidemiologist at Atrium Health. She said what happens in places like Australia, south of the equator, can often predict what happens in places like the U.S., north of the equator, because the seasons are reversed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WFAE

The first abortion ban passed after Roe takes effect Thursday in Indiana

The first new abortion ban passed by a state legislature since the overturning of Roe v. Wade this summer is set to take effect Thursday in Indiana. Indiana lawmakers passed legislation banning most abortions in a special session in early August. It includes narrow exceptions for rape, incest, and certain serious medical complications and emergencies.
INDIANA STATE
WFAE

Expert witness hearing starts Tuesday on Duke Energy's carbon plan

Expert witness hearings on Duke Energy's proposed carbon reduction plan begin Tuesday morning in Raleigh. State utility regulators will hear from experts with Duke Energy, environmental and business groups and the state attorney general's office. The testimony will guide the North Carolina Utilities Commission as it finalizes a plan to eliminate carbon emissions from energy plants that cause climate change by 2050.
RALEIGH, NC
WFAE

How North Carolina politics reflect the national stage

North Carolina is often considered a bellwether, usually regarding presidential elections. But one journalist believes the state can also be a portent for things like state judicial laws — and that’s not a good thing. Writer and policy advisor James Piltch argues: "With its even partisan split, its...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WFAE

On abortion, South Carolina legislators ignore women at their own risk

A fascinating thing happened in the chamber of the South Carolina Senate the other day. The Senate’s Republican women rose up against its Republican men. The issue was abortion. After the Supreme Court toppled Roe v. Wade, A group of Republican men in the legislature started pushing the hardest of hardcore anti-abortion laws. They wanted abortion completely banned in the state except in cases when the woman’s life is in danger. They wanted no exceptions for rape or incest.
U.S. POLITICS
WFAE

How a Texas court decision threatens Affordable Care Act protections

Tom and Mary Jo York are a health-conscious couple, who faithfully go in for annual physicals and periodic colorectal cancer screening tests. Mary Jo, whose mother and aunts had breast cancer, also gets regular mammography tests. The Yorks, who live in New Berlin, Wis., are enrolled in Chorus Community Health...
TEXAS STATE
WFAE

NC Supreme Court to hear voter ID arguments next month

RALEIGH, — Oral arguments over the constitutionality of North Carolina's photo voter identification law will be held next month, the state Supreme Court has decided in another ruling determined along partisan lines. In a 4-3 decision, the justices who are registered as Democrats agreed with attorneys for minority voters...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WFAE

How ESG investing got tangled up in America's culture wars

A growing number of Republican politicians are moving to penalize Wall Street investors who consider environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues when they decide where to put clients' money. In Florida, a state board chaired by Gov. Ron DeSantis recently barred investment fund managers and advisors from considering "social, political,...
TEXAS STATE
WFAE

WFAE

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

