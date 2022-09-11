Read full article on original website
McPherson man dies following Reno County crash
A McPherson man died as a result of a crash in Reno County on Tuesday.
WIBW
Saint Marys 19-year-old sent to hospital after hitting semi-truck on I-70
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Saint Marys 19-year-old was sent to the hospital after she hit a semi-truck from North Carolina on I-70 in Topeka. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, emergency crews were called to the area of Interstate 70 and Auburn Rd. with reports of an injury crash.
WIBW
Woman, teen hospitalized after car flips off of I-35 near Emporia
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman and a teenager from the Emporia area were sent to the hospital after their car flipped off of I-35 near Emporia. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:55 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 117.6 on northbound I-35 in Lyon Co. with reports of an injury accident.
Woman crashes after going over 80 mph in downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman was critically injured in a crash in downtown Wichita Monday afternoon. According to Captain Wendell Nicholson, a little after 2 p.m., a motorcycle officer was monitoring speed when he clocked a car going over 80 mph on westbound Kellogg. He says it was pulling away, going even faster. “By […]
KVOE
Burns woman, Emporia teen hurt in Tuesday crash southwest of Emporia
Two people, including an Emporia teenager, were hurt in a crash southwest of Emporia on Tuesday morning. Emporia Fire and local law enforcement were dispatched to Kansas Turnpike mile marker 117.6 southbound, about 10 miles southwest of Emporia, around 6:10 am, although the Kansas Highway Patrol’s crash log indicates the crash happened about 15 minutes earlier. Troopers say a car driven by 59-year-old Barbara Stuhlsatz (STOOL-sats) of Burns was northbound, countering initial reports of southbound travel. Stuhlsatz lost control after passing another vehicle, with her car going off the highway into a ditch and overturning.
WIBW
GoFundMe raises funds for funeral, children of fatal rain-slickened I-135 crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Gofundme has been created to pay for the funeral of the victim of the fatal crash along rain-slickened I-135, as well as trusts for his two young children. Family and friends of Damian Conner, of Whitewater, the victim of a fatal crash along rain-slickened I-135...
WIBW
Augusta woman sent to Topeka hospital after blown tire causes collision
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Augusta woman was sent to a Topeka hospital after the tire on her vehicle blew and caused a collision. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:40 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 164.1 on northbound I-335 in Osage Co. with reports of an injury crash.
Kansas man, 19, dies when off-road vehicle hits bull in middle of road, KHP says
The man was driving a 2017 Polaris UTV.
KWCH.com
Extended drought drying up wells, causing problems in yards
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A map from two weeks ago in Kansas showed red and dark red in Kansas, representing “extreme” and “exceptional drought. The drought map from Tuesday, Sept. 13, shows the red spreading, covering almost half of the state. With the extreme drought expanding, there are now reports of well water drying up across south-central Kansas.
First-ever Patriot Day Car Show at Wichita VA
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Sunday, over 60 cars parked at the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center for Patriot Day. Kansas Wounded Vet Run held this first car show for our heroes. They wanted to be more accessible to veterans but also to those staying at the VA. “When I look at Patriots Day […]
Man, 23, dies when rear-ends semi truck trailer on I-135 Saturday: authorities
The incident happened near the exit on 53rd street in Park City.
Man dies after crash due to wet road conditions near Wichita
WICHITA (KSNT) – A Kansas man is dead after rear-ending a semi, according the Kansas Highway Patrol. Damian Russell Conner, 23, of Whitewater, was driving a 2007 Nissan Altima southbound on I-335 near Wichita around noon Saturday. Due to heavy traffic, vehicles were completely stopped near milepost 13.2. A semi was stopped in the right […]
Kansas man dies after rear-end crash blamed on wet highway
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas man died in an accident just after 11:30a.m. Saturday in Sedgwick County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Nissan Altima driven by Damian Russell Conner, 23, Whitewater, was southbound on Interstate 135 at 53rd Street at highway speeds. The driver applied the brakes, but...
KVOE
Sunday morning crash in Osage County sends one to hospital
An Augusta woman was hospitalized following an early morning accident in Osage County Sunday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, 44-year-old Teresa Ann Fowler was traveling northbound in a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix when her left front tire blew out at mile marker 164.1 around 6:40 am. Fowler lost control of the vehicle and it struck a barrier wall and guard rail before coming to a stop.
classiccountry1070.com
One dead in north Wichita crash
An unidentified driver was killed in a crash Saturday in north Wichita. The crash was reported around noon on southbound I-135 near 53rd Street North. It involved a semi and another vehicle. Traffic was closed on I-135 for about four hours after the crash. No other details have been released.
KWCH.com
Wichita police seek help to locate missing woman
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for help finding 44-year-old Wichita woman Nellie Wills. She was last seen on Sept. 1 in the 400 block of East 2nd Street North. Police say Wills has mental health and developmental challenges and has not been taking her mental...
WIBW
Topeka police arrest 2 fugitives wanted since 2019 by Tennessee authorities
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people wanted on fugitive warrants since 2019 by Tennessee authorities were arrested by Topeka police early Tuesday afternoon on the city’s west side, authorities said. The pair, a man and a woman, were taken into custody around 12:25 p.m. as they were in a...
Why an alert was sent to some Wichita phones Monday
3:45 p.m. UPDATE (KSNW) — It could be a few days before we know if an alert test worked in Wichita Monday afternoon. It was only supposed to go to cellphones in a half-mile square area northwest of Douglas and Topeka. Jonathan Marr, deputy director of Sedgwick County Emergency Management, said it appeared to go […]
KAKE TV
Deadly accident claims one in Park City
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Sedgwick County dispatch has confirmed that a person has died following a crash in Park City. The crash happened late-morning Saturday at I-135 and 53rd St. Police are still working on the scene and are asking drivers to avoid the area if they can. This is...
Boy hurt in crash on Highway 42 in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A two-vehicle crash in Miller County on Sunday morning left a 4-year-old Iberia boy hurt. The crash happened on Highway 42 at Route C just after 11:45 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a minivan driven by Elaine K. Steen, 67, of Iberia, made a left turn The post Boy hurt in crash on Highway 42 in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
