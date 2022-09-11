ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roach, MO

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

Saint Marys 19-year-old sent to hospital after hitting semi-truck on I-70

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Saint Marys 19-year-old was sent to the hospital after she hit a semi-truck from North Carolina on I-70 in Topeka. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, emergency crews were called to the area of Interstate 70 and Auburn Rd. with reports of an injury crash.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Woman, teen hospitalized after car flips off of I-35 near Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman and a teenager from the Emporia area were sent to the hospital after their car flipped off of I-35 near Emporia. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:55 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 117.6 on northbound I-35 in Lyon Co. with reports of an injury accident.
EMPORIA, KS
KSN News

Woman crashes after going over 80 mph in downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman was critically injured in a crash in downtown Wichita Monday afternoon. According to Captain Wendell Nicholson, a little after 2 p.m., a motorcycle officer was monitoring speed when he clocked a car going over 80 mph on westbound Kellogg. He says it was pulling away, going even faster. “By […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Accidents
State
Missouri State
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Accidents
City
Roach, MO
KVOE

Burns woman, Emporia teen hurt in Tuesday crash southwest of Emporia

Two people, including an Emporia teenager, were hurt in a crash southwest of Emporia on Tuesday morning. Emporia Fire and local law enforcement were dispatched to Kansas Turnpike mile marker 117.6 southbound, about 10 miles southwest of Emporia, around 6:10 am, although the Kansas Highway Patrol’s crash log indicates the crash happened about 15 minutes earlier. Troopers say a car driven by 59-year-old Barbara Stuhlsatz (STOOL-sats) of Burns was northbound, countering initial reports of southbound travel. Stuhlsatz lost control after passing another vehicle, with her car going off the highway into a ditch and overturning.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Augusta woman sent to Topeka hospital after blown tire causes collision

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Augusta woman was sent to a Topeka hospital after the tire on her vehicle blew and caused a collision. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:40 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 164.1 on northbound I-335 in Osage Co. with reports of an injury crash.
AUGUSTA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Highway Patrol#Suv#Motorcycle#Traffic Accident#Reno Co#Honda#Yamaha V Star 1100#Wesley Medical Center
KWCH.com

Extended drought drying up wells, causing problems in yards

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A map from two weeks ago in Kansas showed red and dark red in Kansas, representing “extreme” and “exceptional drought. The drought map from Tuesday, Sept. 13, shows the red spreading, covering almost half of the state. With the extreme drought expanding, there are now reports of well water drying up across south-central Kansas.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

First-ever Patriot Day Car Show at Wichita VA

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Sunday, over 60 cars parked at the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center for Patriot Day. Kansas Wounded Vet Run held this first car show for our heroes. They wanted to be more accessible to veterans but also to those staying at the VA. “When I look at Patriots Day […]
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Man dies after crash due to wet road conditions near Wichita

WICHITA (KSNT) – A Kansas man is dead after rear-ending a semi, according the Kansas Highway Patrol. Damian Russell Conner, 23, of Whitewater, was driving a 2007 Nissan Altima southbound on I-335 near Wichita around noon Saturday. Due to heavy traffic, vehicles were completely stopped near milepost 13.2. A semi was stopped in the right […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
KVOE

Sunday morning crash in Osage County sends one to hospital

An Augusta woman was hospitalized following an early morning accident in Osage County Sunday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, 44-year-old Teresa Ann Fowler was traveling northbound in a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix when her left front tire blew out at mile marker 164.1 around 6:40 am. Fowler lost control of the vehicle and it struck a barrier wall and guard rail before coming to a stop.
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
classiccountry1070.com

One dead in north Wichita crash

An unidentified driver was killed in a crash Saturday in north Wichita. The crash was reported around noon on southbound I-135 near 53rd Street North. It involved a semi and another vehicle. Traffic was closed on I-135 for about four hours after the crash. No other details have been released.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police seek help to locate missing woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for help finding 44-year-old Wichita woman Nellie Wills. She was last seen on Sept. 1 in the 400 block of East 2nd Street North. Police say Wills has mental health and developmental challenges and has not been taking her mental...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Why an alert was sent to some Wichita phones Monday

3:45 p.m. UPDATE (KSNW) — It could be a few days before we know if an alert test worked in Wichita Monday afternoon. It was only supposed to go to cellphones in a half-mile square area northwest of Douglas and Topeka. Jonathan Marr, deputy director of Sedgwick County Emergency Management, said it appeared to go […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Deadly accident claims one in Park City

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Sedgwick County dispatch has confirmed that a person has died following a crash in Park City. The crash happened late-morning Saturday at I-135 and 53rd St. Police are still working on the scene and are asking drivers to avoid the area if they can. This is...
PARK CITY, KS
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boy hurt in crash on Highway 42 in Miller County

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A two-vehicle crash in Miller County on Sunday morning left a 4-year-old Iberia boy hurt. The crash happened on Highway 42 at Route C just after 11:45 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a minivan driven by Elaine K. Steen, 67, of Iberia, made a left turn The post Boy hurt in crash on Highway 42 in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MILLER COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy