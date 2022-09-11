Read full article on original website
Related
This is what’s changing at Disneyland
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The D23 Expo 2022 offered attendees a first look at the upcoming exciting changes and additions to Disneyland Resort. Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro talked about some of the changes that according to Disney, will “continue to defy expectations and inspire imagination”. “As the world’s greatest stroytellers, I’m […]
longbeachlocalnews.com
Japanese Classic Car Show Proves Success in Long Beach
Families and car enthusiasts from all over gathered for the 17th annual Japanese Classic Car Show which took place at Marina Green Park in Long Beach this weekend. The long stretch of green grass was covered with pristine classic cars for the attendees viewing pleasure. There were imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, track cars, prototypes, and other classics for those who wanted to see the various paint jobs as well as modified interiors. Sung Kang, the actor who plays Han Lue in the Fast and the Furious series, was signing autographs at a booth for a brand he co-owned called Student Driver.
Amazon Go convenience store opens in Whittier
A new type of Amazon store is opening in Whittier this morning. This is the first Amazon Go in Southern California, Amazon’s take on a high-tech convenience store. It has the basics, like candy, drinks and snacks, but there’s also a kitchen where you can order breakfast and lunch items. The store features Amazon’s Just […]
Talon Marks
Wellness and psychic fair at Long Beach
Practical Magicka hosted the Wellness and Psychic fair from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m. to talk about spirituality and to support small businesses by selling crystals, tarot readings and more. The fair was a free event, but some of the business owners sold their own products and gave spiritual advice.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
latitude38.com
Sailboat Meets Beach at Dana Point
Dana Point in Southern California is no stranger to sailing, with one of its most famous (but sadly deceased) ships, the tall ship replica Pilgrim, having called the area home for many years. Sadly Pilgrim sank at her dock in 2020. On Saturday, Dana Point lost another sailboat, this time off the beach. Our friend Mitch Perkins was cruising social media sailing pages over the weekend when he came across this post on Reddit. It appears from the video, and the comments, that the person on board was having a lovely day, fishing off Dana Point… until he realized he was in the wrong spot.
PODCAST: Reacting to Cabrillo Football Forfeit News
This week we’re talking about why Cabrillo football had to forfeit its historic start and what can be done in the future to avoid these mistakes. JJ Fiddler is an award-winning sportswriter and videographer who has been covering Southern California sports for multiple newspapers and websites since 2004. After attending Long Beach State and creating the first full sports page at the Union Weekly Newspaper, he has been exclusively covering Long Beach prep sports since 2007.
nypressnews.com
Porto’s Bakery and Café opening location in Downtown Disney at Disneyland
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) — Porto’s Bakery & Café, a Southern California favorite known for its delectable pastries, is heading to Disneyland Resort. According to the theme park, the iconic bakery chain will open a location in the Downtown Disney District. The announcement was made at this year’s...
newsantaana.com
7th Annual Taste of Santa Ana set for Oct. 15 at the MainPlace Mall
Santa Ana and Central Orange County’s favorite all-you-can-eat-and-drink fest is back! The MainPlace Mall, a three-story super-regional shopping center in Santa Ana, California, today announced it will host the seventh annual Taste of Santa Ana event on Saturday, October 15th, together with the Santa Ana Chamber of Commerce and the Power of One Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting hunger and poverty among individuals and vulnerable communities in Orange County and beyond.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Talon Marks
Norwalk’s last Front Street concert
Around 100 members from the city of Norwalk city gathered around Front St. on Sept. 9 to enjoy the last Front Street concert of the summer. A stage was shared between dancers who performed the traditional Mexican dance “Folklorico” and a mariachi. The rain did not stop people...
fullertonobserver.com
Happening This Week: September 12-19
Here are some events happening in and around Fullerton during the week of September 12-19, 2022. • Sensory Friendly Tuesdays (9-10am): A weekly museum program for children with autism and sensory processing differences. The Children’s Museum at La Habra. 301 S. Euclid St. La Habra, CA. For more information call (562) 383-4236 or visit http://www.lhcm.org.
Autoweek.com
Our 50 Favorites from the Japanese Classic Car Show in California
After 2021's last-minute stopgap setting on the hard asphalt at Angels' Stadium in Anaheim, the Japanese Classic Car Show returned to its Long Beach home again, rolling onto the green grass of Marina Green Park as what was left of Hurricane Kay spun away form the California coast and wheeled back out into the frothy green Pacific. It was a lovely setting, with the yacht harbor on one side and the front straight of the Long Beach Grand Prix on the other. In between were about 300 of your favorite Japanese cars from years gone by: Datsun 510s, Nissan Zs, Acuras NSX, Toyota Tercels, and Celicas, and many a mint motorcycle. Maybe you owned one or two or a dozen of those back in the day.
AOL Corp
Orange County Rockers The Garden Are Wild, Wacky—And Totally Undeniable
“I’ve always liked the word ‘horseshit’,” declares Wyatt Shears, with all the certainty that one had better summon in making such a simple statement. “It’s a strong word, honestly,” cosigns Fletcher Shears, his twin brother and bandmate in the wild and wooly Southern California art punk duo The Garden. They first visited the h-word in 2018, on the guttural, emoticon-titled track “: ( ”—pronounced “sad face”–with Wyatt shout-singing, “We all make mistakes / And one of mine was putting up with the horseshit.” The boys returned to the term just last week, dropping Horseshit on Route 66, their fifth album, opening another chapter for one of the more breathtakingly original, witty and anything-goes experimentalist outfits of the past ten years. “There’s some nostalgia in the word as well,” Wyatt continues. “Yeah, it reminds me of a word an older person might say, like, ‘Aw, horseshit!’” adds Fletcher with a laugh. Twins, it seems, really can complete each other’s sentences.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
vanlifewanderer.com
20 Incredibly Delicious Things To Eat In Los Angeles
The BECA (bacon, egg, cheese and avo) with everything from Belle’s Bagels, Highland Park. Ube coconut soft serve pie from Magpie’s Highland Park. Korean BBQ at Kang Ho-Dong BaekJeong, San Gabriel Valley. DK’s Donuts, Santa Monica. Salsiccia E Broccoli ($7.90) – Eataly, Century City. Salmon kabob...
goworldtravel.com
Surviving Stingray Paradise at Seal Beach California
Go World Travel is reader-supported and may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this piece. Since moving from Germany to Southern California in April, visiting Seal Beach has become a regular habit for my wife and me. Seal Beach, California, which is also the name of the town, is the westernmost beach in Orange County just 20 minutes from our apartment in Carson.
SoCal to see sunshine, warm conditions Wednesday
Southern California on Wednesday will see warm conditions as some morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine.
The Number One Place For Indian Takeout In Southern California, According to Yelp
The Best Place to Get Your Spicy Indian Takeout Fix is from this SGV Restaurant. Where to go for Indian Takeout in Southern CaliforniaCredit: Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're looking for an authentic Indian cuisine experience and your feeling like takeout, you might want to put this restaurant in your phone's contacts.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
REMM Group Takes Over Management of Valley View Villas in Garden Grove, California
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. — The REMM Group Multifamily Management Co. has taken over operations at Valley View Villas Senior Apartment Homes in the Orange County city of Garden Grove. The luxury seniors housing community features 178 units and joins three other properties that The REMM Group manages. “We have...
vanlifewanderer.com
The 11 Best South Pasadena Restaurants
With the almost endless amount of South Pasadena Restaurants restaurants that show up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life...
orangecountytribune.com
Four teams remain unbeaten
It’s three (or four) weeks into the local high school football season and four area teams remain unbeaten. Edison (4-0), the top-ranked team in our High 5 of teams in the coverage area of the Tribune, has the toughest matchup of the week. The Chargers will travel to south...
Maryland Daily Record
Synyster Gates Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details
Real Name/Full Name Brian Elwin Haner Jr. Birth Place: Long Beach, California, United States. Siblings: McKenna Haner, Brent Haner. Wife/Spouse Name: Michelle DiBenedetto (m. 2010) Kids/Children Name: Nicolangelo and Monroe. Profession: Musician, songwriter, guitarist. Net Worth: $18 Million. Last Updated: September 2022. Synyster Gates, aka Syn, is a prominent musician...
Comments / 0