ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Texas Report Card: PFF grades from the Alabama game

By Cami Griffin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fORbj_0hr8klKb00

Texas narrowly fell short from pulling off one of the biggest upsets in college football history on Saturday.

No. 1 Alabama defeated Texas 20-19 in the final seconds. Pete Kwiatkowski and Gary Patterson put together a stellar defensive game plan for Texas that gave Alabama quarterback Bryce Young fits all game. However, Young was able to get the job done with two impressive drives in the fourth quarter to put the Crimson Tide ahead.

There were several impressive individual performances for Texas and many young players stepped up and proved they’re able to compete alongside the top players in the country.

As far as Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades from this game, the top performers on offense were quarterback Quinn Ewers and right tackle Christian Jones, while linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey held that honor on the defensive side. Take a look at which Longhorns graded well, and which ones were on the wrong end of the spectrum.

Top defensive grades

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NPGfX_0hr8klKb00
Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman-USA TODAY NETWORK
  1. Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey (LB): 75.6
  2. Jahdae Barron (CB): 74.6
  3. Austin Jordan (CB): 73.4
  4. Jaylan Ford (LB): 69.9
  5. Keondre Coburn (DL): 69.1

Top offensive grades

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PBS2w_0hr8klKb00
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
  1. Quinn Ewers (QB): 90.2
  2. Christian Jones (RT): 69.8
  3. Xavier Worthy (WR): 69.2
  4. Roschon Johnson (RB): 65.7
  5. Jordan Whittington (WR): 63.5

Bottom defensive grades

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sbdZT_0hr8klKb00
Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman-USA TODAY NETWORK
  1. Jaylon Guilbeau (CB): 33.8
  2. Alfred Collins (DT): 35.3
  3. T’Vondre Sweat (DL): 44.6
  4. Barryn Sorrell (DE): 52.2
  5. Vernon Broughton (DL): 56.5

Bottom offensive grades

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NgBRx_0hr8klKb00
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
  1. Andrej Karic (LT): 42.4
  2. Hayden Conner (LG): 43.8
  3. Ja’Tavion Sanders (TE): 51.0
  4. Gunnar Helm (TE): 52.7
  5. Tarique Milton (WR): 55.1

Pass blocking grades

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fVcnd_0hr8klKb00
Tim Warner/Getty Images
  1. Christian Jones (RT): 77.6
  2. Cole Hutson (RG): 77.2
  3. Kelvin Banks (LT): 76.8
  4. Ja’Tavion Sanders (TE): 74.8
  5. Gunnar Helm (TE): 68.6

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Nebraska Football Legend Wants To Be Next Head Coach

Ndamukong Suh has thrown his name into the Nebraska head coaching search. He tweeted on Sunday that he's ready to lead the program after Scott Frost was fired. “If anyone’s asking I’m ready to be head coach,” Suh tweeted. Frost was fired on Sunday afternoon after the...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Olivia Dunne's LSU Football Photo Is Going Viral

LSU football got back on track this weekend. The Tigers, coming off a tough season opening loss to Florida State, bounced back with a blowout win at home over Southern. LSU Tigers star gymnast Olivia Dunne was in the stands for this one. The Name, Image and Likeness star posted a photo of herself at Tiger Stadium enjoying the game.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

2 SEC Coaches Named Candidates For Nebraska Job

It's going to take a special candidate to get Nebraska's football program back on track. And according to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, a couple of SEC coaches are on the Huskers' watchlist. Among the suggested candidates, Dodd listed: Iowa State's Matt Campbell, interim coach Mickey Joseph, Wisconsin DC Jim...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Austin, TX
Sports
State
Alabama State
Austin, TX
College Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
The Spun

Report: Prominent Coach Interested In The Nebraska Job

The Nebraska football job has only been open for several hours and already one coach is being mentioned heavily in conjunction with it. This afternoon, longtime college football writer Lars Anderson reported that Iowa State's Matt Campbell is the "primary" target for Nebraska and that the 42-year-old head coach is intrigued about leaving his current post to lead the Huskers.
LINCOLN, NE
AthlonSports.com

Urban Meyer Uses 1 Word To Describe Nebraska Football Fans

Nebraska has officially moved on from head football coach Scott Frost. Now, the Huskers can begin searching for their next program leader. Believe it or not, Urban Meyer is a name being discussed as a viable option. What Nebraska needs is a major turnaround. Well, Meyer has a knack for...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Greg McElroy Reveals The 1 Reason For Alabama's Close Games

The Alabama Crimson Tide snuck past the unranked Texas Longhorns in a 20-19 victory over the weekend. During a recent appearance on The Paul Finebaum Show, former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy shared his thoughts on why the Crimson Tide don't dominate every game like they used to. He feels opposing...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Patterson
Person
Bryce Young
Person
Christian Jones
ESPN

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian invokes Nick Saban, says Longhorns must avoid 'rat poison' of sudden praise

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian channeled Nick Saban on Monday, issuing a warning to his Longhorns after their near upset of No. 1 Alabama on Saturday. "First of all, to quote my old boss, we've got to be careful of the rat poison of people telling us how good we are, which is important," Sarkisian said. "A week ago, everyone told us how bad we were. Now this week, everyone wants to tell us how good we are. We've got to be careful to quiet the noise outside of our building and focus on us."
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pff#College Football#American Football#Pro Football Focus#Longhorns
The Spun

Report: Primary Target Of Nebraska's Coaching Search Revealed

Having fired Scott Frost, Nebraska must now embark on their first head coaching search in five years. And it appears their primary target is one of the most coveted names in football. According to Lars Anderson of Sports Illustrated, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell is the primary target of...
LINCOLN, NE
On3.com

Nick Saban provides health update on Alabama WR Tyler Harrell

Alabama faithful have been hoping to see freshly-minted Crimson Tide wide receiver Tyler Harrell make his debut for the program this weekend, but Nick Saban revealed it likely isn’t in the cards. During the SEC Coaches Teleconference on Wednesday, Saban stated that Harrell will miss Alabama’s game against UL...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star PG discusses recruitment and visit to UNC

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program are in hot pursuit of a top 10 player in the 2024 recruiting class and are hoping to eventually secure a commitment. Four-star point guard Elliott Cadeau is a priority target for Davis and his staff as they’ve made that clear with visits and interest. The Missouri native has a total of 17 offers in his recruitment so far and is seeing his recruitment pick up. He has two visits set, one to Texas Tech on September 24th and one to UNC on October 4th, as well as planning more for the Fall. But where...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

150K+
Followers
198K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy