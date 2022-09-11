Texas Report Card: PFF grades from the Alabama game

Texas narrowly fell short from pulling off one of the biggest upsets in college football history on Saturday.

No. 1 Alabama defeated Texas 20-19 in the final seconds. Pete Kwiatkowski and Gary Patterson put together a stellar defensive game plan for Texas that gave Alabama quarterback Bryce Young fits all game. However, Young was able to get the job done with two impressive drives in the fourth quarter to put the Crimson Tide ahead.

There were several impressive individual performances for Texas and many young players stepped up and proved they’re able to compete alongside the top players in the country.

As far as Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades from this game, the top performers on offense were quarterback Quinn Ewers and right tackle Christian Jones, while linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey held that honor on the defensive side. Take a look at which Longhorns graded well, and which ones were on the wrong end of the spectrum.

Top defensive grades

Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman-USA TODAY NETWORK

Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey (LB): 75.6 Jahdae Barron (CB): 74.6 Austin Jordan (CB): 73.4 Jaylan Ford (LB): 69.9 Keondre Coburn (DL): 69.1

Top offensive grades

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Quinn Ewers (QB): 90.2 Christian Jones (RT): 69.8 Xavier Worthy (WR): 69.2 Roschon Johnson (RB): 65.7 Jordan Whittington (WR): 63.5

Bottom defensive grades

Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman-USA TODAY NETWORK

Jaylon Guilbeau (CB): 33.8 Alfred Collins (DT): 35.3 T’Vondre Sweat (DL): 44.6 Barryn Sorrell (DE): 52.2 Vernon Broughton (DL): 56.5

Bottom offensive grades

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Andrej Karic (LT): 42.4 Hayden Conner (LG): 43.8 Ja’Tavion Sanders (TE): 51.0 Gunnar Helm (TE): 52.7 Tarique Milton (WR): 55.1

Pass blocking grades

Tim Warner/Getty Images