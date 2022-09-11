ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’ Trailer Showcases Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in Scandalous Story of Golden Age Hollywood

Damien Chazelle is returning to the twilight of Hollywood’s silent era in his newest film “Babylon.”. Starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, “Babylon” is set in the late 1920s and captures the film industry’s transition from silent films to “talkies” due to the invention of synchronized sound. Pitt plays a silent film star during the time, and Robbie is a Roaring ’20s icon. As Hollywood shifts around them, they are forced to grapple with an evolving industry.
Andy Cohen’s Memoir in Development as Coming-of-Age Comedy at Universal TV and Blumhouse

Universal Television is developing Andy Cohen’s memoir “Most Talkative” into a coming-of-age comedy series for NBC. Blumhouse Television is also attached. “Most Talkative” centers a fictionalized 13-year-old Cohen coming of age in 1980s St Louis. He’s gay, loves the Cardinals, his bar mitzvah tutor is a stoner and his soap opera-fueled imagination makes him both the life of the party and the source of endless drama. The series will follow young Cohen’s journey not fitting into any one box and figuring out how to build his own.
Showtime Cancels ‘Flatbush Misdemeanors’ After 2 Seasons

Showtime will not be moving forward with a third season of “Flatbush Misdemeanors,” Variety has confirmed. The news comes after the network aired the series’ Season 2 finale on Aug. 21. The Kevin Iso and Dan Perlman comedy series followed the two creators as they settled into...
Philadelphia Rapper PnB Rock Killed After Being Shot ‘Multiple Times’ at L.A. Restaurant

PnB Rock, best known for his groundbreaking take on the trap genre, was fatally shot in Los Angeles while dining at a South L.A. restaurant Monday afternoon. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the 30-year-old Philadelphia rapper, real name Rakim Allen, died after being shot “multiple times” at the Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles location on Manchester Boulevard during the course of a robbery around 1:15 p.m. local time. The rapper was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:59 p.m. As of now, LAPD officials haven’t named a suspect in the shooting — but an eyewitness told Rolling Stone the rapper apparently was targeted for his jewelry.
Megan Thee Stallion And Snoop Dogg To Headline PMC’s LA3C Festival

Megan Thee Stallion and Snoop Dogg will be heading Penske Media Corporation’s first-ever festival, LA3C. The two-day culture and creativity festival will be held at the Los Angeles State Historic Park on Dec. 10-11, 2022.  The Houston Hottie will hit the stage on Saturday with Latin star Maluma performing on Sunday, along with additional performances by K-pop group Seventeen and LA’s favorite uncle Snoop Dogg. Furthermore, PMC will reveal LA3C’s full lineup of talent in the imminent future. More from VIBE.comMegan Thee Stallion Believes Conservatives Secretly Like "WAP"Megan Thee Stallion Is Reborn In "Ungrateful" Video Featuring Key GlockBig Sean Re-Issues 'Detroit' For...
Showtime Announces ‘The Lincoln Project’ Docuseries

Showtime has announced “The Lincoln Project,” a forthcoming documentary following the members of the super PAC amid the 2020 election and after. Directed by Fisher Stevens (“Dirty Money”) and Karim Amer (“The Vow”), the five-part docuseries explores how the Lincoln Project, the fastest-growing super PAC in America made up of a veteran group of former GOP operatives and strategists, accepted the duty of “saving democracy” in their plot to defeat their own party’s sitting president.
