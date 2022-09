Stop me if you've heard this one before... the Detroit Lions lost a football game. But their Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles feels different somehow. In front of a sold-out crowd at Ford Field for the first time since 2019, one that offered standing-room-only tickets for the first time since Thanksgiving of 2017, there was a roar that felt like it was restored in Downtown Detroit.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO