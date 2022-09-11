Read full article on original website
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
kool1027.com
Rabid Raccoon in Kershaw County
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a raccoon found near Smyrna Road and Barfield Road in Elgin, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. No people or pets are known to have been exposed at this time. The raccoon was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on September 14, 2022, and was confirmed to have rabies on September 15, 2022.
WIS-TV
Five SC Schools recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five schools across South Carolina were recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Cardona announced Friday that 297 schools across the country were receiving the award. It recognizes a school’s academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps in student subgroups.
'No reason to believe' fired Richland jail director wasn't in good standing, county administrator says
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Administrator Leonardo Brown said he'll search for a new director for the county's jail but the process won't be rushed along. And he also said the county had no reason to believe there were issues with hiring the jail director who was dismissed. Brown...
$500K renovations coming to Doko Meadows Park in Blythewood
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — A local park in Blythewood is about to get a whole lot nicer. You've probably noticed that Doko Meadows Park in the Midlands has been gaining some improvements over the last eight months, to security and infrastructure, with new gates, cameras, tag readers and fencing. Turns...
wach.com
Columbia Water sending out letters to almost 200 homes, part of wastewater overhaul
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- Columbia Water sent out an update with their Clean Water 2020 plan, paving the way for an overhaul on the city's wastewater system. Since starting work in 2016, hundreds of thousands of sewer lines have been repaired or built:. 178,000 ft of pipes built. 600,000 ft...
Richland County still looking for poll workers for November election
COLUMBIA, S.C. — One week after hearing from Richland County Election Commission leaders about problems from registration cards to the place where the polling machines are stored, there has been some progress to get things on track ahead of the statewide election on November 8th, just 54 days away.
'Wrongly terminated:' Ex-Richland County jail director fighting his firing
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The former director of the Richland County jail who was fired last week is challenging his dismissal from the agency he led for just two months. Tyrell Cato's attorney, Beth Bowen, said Friday Cato would be filing a formal grievance with the county about his termination that came down on September 9.
"There are officers everywhere": Parents react to new safety measures at Richland 2 athletic events
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The "Friday Night Lights" were blue as Richland Two implemented increased safety measures and had extra security for week 5 of Friday night football. Fans were sent through metal detectors and had to have their student IDs checked and tickets scanned to get inside the games.
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia’s “Food Truck Fridays” to continue through Sept.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia will continue operating their summer initiative Food Truck Fridays at 2300 Bull Street, from 11 am- 3pm, through September. Food Truck Fridays will continue to highlight different types of cuisines and will include two new vendors this month: Bubblelicious by Elevation Catering and Jordan’s Catering BBQ.
WIS-TV
New Detention Center Director announced in Fairfield County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new director has been announced for Fairfield County’s Detention Center. Fairfield County Detention Center Captain Harriet Squirewell has been named to the position. Officials said Squirewell has worked with the center for 17 years. She’s been a captain with the detention center for over four years and assumed command as an acting director on July 17th.
abccolumbia.com
RCSD plans to destroy homeless camp near Forest Acres
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — A large homeless camp identified by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department will soon be no more. Friday, the department will oversee cleanup of a private property where it believes many individuals were staying and committing crimes. “What you see behind me is a part...
walterborolive.com
South Carolina State Fair Discount Tickets are Now Available
Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 (Columbia, S.C.) — Discount admission and ride tickets for the 153rd annual South Carolina State Fair are on sale now through Tuesday, Oct. 11. Patrons can save up to 50% by purchasing S.C. State Fair tickets in advance at SCStateFair.org or at a participating Circle K location.
Richland County school moves to virtual learning on Friday due to smokey smell
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A Columbia-area school was evacuated on Thursday due to a small fire. And while damage was minimal, the smell of smoke means Friday classes will be virtual. Columbia-Richland County Fire crews were called to Meadowfield Elementary School at 525 Galway Lane in the morning hours...
WIS-TV
Columbia Housing Authority explain rental increases for some low-income housing residents
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re learning more about the rental increases for affordable housing units managed by Rent Haven. Roughly 100 people living within affordable housing complexes received a letter stating that their rent would go up by about $500 per month. One letter was emailed to our newsroom.
wach.com
Looking back on desegregation in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The saying a picture is worth a thousand words could not be more true for three classmates - reunited again 54 years after their third-grade class was one of the first to integrate in South Carolina back in 1968. “We looked different, but I felt...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Allied Air in Orangeburg – Hosts OpExChange in Plant Visit: Operational Excellence and Continued Growth
Allied Air Enterprises in Orangeburg is experiencing huge growth. In 2019, they added 405,000 square feet of warehouse space to their facility. This made the remaining 660,000 square feet available for both growth and optimization of their manufacturing operations. In the last two years, this enabled them to introduce their upgraded Lennox Air Handler product line. While introducing this line, they made concerted efforts to incorporate flow manufacturing principles into the operation.
How Midlands colleges are trying to help curb teacher shortages
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Teacher shortages around the country are no secret. In the Midlands, it is no different. As many schools struggle to fill classrooms with qualified individuals, the US Department of Education is trying to help with money. On Monday, the department announced it would be giving nearly...
Orangeburg County School District fills 146 teacher vacancies, recruitment continues
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County School District has made progress in filling teacher vacancies. At the start of the 2022-2023 school year, the district had 162 vacancies, it has filled 146. Out of the 146 positions filled, fourteen were filled by retired educators. “I wanna say thank...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Richland County Sheriff's Department breaks up homeless encampment on private property
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department Thursday ousted an undetermined number of unhoused adults and children from an encampment, saying the move was an attempt to both reduce crime in the area of the camp and to get members of the community to services. Sheriff Leon Lott said in a...
WIS-TV
DJJ investigative incident reports include allegations June “mob” violence was “set up” by staff
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Department of Juvenile Justice records include allegations by DJJ youth that a fight which left two juveniles hospitalized (one overnight) in June was “set up” by DJJ security. The documents also include the report of one DJJ employee who alleged hearing a juvenile corrections...
