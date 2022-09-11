ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Enterprise

Coney Island Mother In Psych Ward After Allegedly Drowning Her 3 Children

A Brooklyn, New York, mother remained at NYU Langone hospital for a psychiatric evaluation Tuesday after she was suspected of drowning her three children. The three children identified as Zachary Merdy, 7, Lilana Merdy, 4, and three-month-old, Oliver Bondarev, were found unresponsive on the shoreline near the Coney Island boardwalk after a three-hour police search. Officers found the mother soaking wet and walking despondently in the sand nearby, barefoot and wearing a bathrobe. After being transported to Coney Island Hospital later that morning, all three children were pronounced dead.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Former NYPD officer strangles 74-year-old mother to death in their Staten Island home, cops say

A former NYPD officer strangled her 74-year-old mother to death inside their Staten Island home, according to police. Neighbors were reeling Wednesday from the violent demise of Sherylyn Bailey, after her daughter had been charged Tuesday with murder and strangulation in the homicide. “We’re just in shock,” said one neighbor. “I’m so upset by it. I just feel terrible that someone could do that ...
PIX11

Manhattan brick assault: Man hit in face in random Chelsea attack

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — An assailant bashed a man’s face with a brick at random on a Chelsea street in broad daylight, leaving the victim severely injured, police said Wednesday. Without any apparent provocation, the attacker struck the victim, 18, in the face on West 20th Street near 10th Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Monday, according […]
92.7 WOBM

Bridgewater-Raritan, NJ graduate dies in New York car crash

An Ithaca College sophomore from Bridgewater was killed in a single car crash Saturday morning in New York. Shea Colbert, 20, a member of the Bridgewater-Raritan High School Class of 2021, was killed when his car went off Coddington Road in Ithaca around 8 a.m. and into a wooded area hitting several trees, according to New York State Police. Colbert was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle.
Daily News

Coney Island mom faced eviction and financial strife before drowning of kids; deaths ruled homicides

The troubled Brooklyn mom suspected of drowning her three small children in the ocean off Coney Island remained inside a psychiatric facility Tuesday, as the city Medical Examiner’s office ruled the deaths homicides. Authorities were investigating whether the deaths could be tied to possible postpartum depression, a police source told the Daily News. Likely criminal charges remained pending ...
Daily News

Disturbed mom of Coney Island kids found dying told family she drowned them: ‘She was struggling’

Three young children died after they were found alone on Coney Island Beach early Monday — and their disturbed mother is suspected of drowning them, police sources said. The kids — 7-year-old Zachary, 4-year-old Liliana and Oliver, just 3 months — were discovered unconscious on the beach near the shoreline at W. 35th St in Brooklyn. Their 30-year-old mom, Erin Merdy, called a cousin saying she ...
untappedcities.com

7 Forgotten and Hidden Tunnels in New York City

When people think of the New York City underground, they usually think of the vast subway system, the sewers, or the water tunnels buried deep in the bedrock. Far lesser known are the city’s obscure tunnels that often run from building to building, or through lesser documented parts of the city. Here’s a peek at 7 such locations that will make you question what other hidden subterranean passageways sit beneath your feet.
Time Out New York

15 uniquely New York habits people pick up after living here

Before anyone moves to NYC, they have a preconceived notion about what a New Yorker is like, what they do and what their lives are like on a daily basis. We all know those clichés—yelling “I’m walkin’ here” at offensive drivers, wearing all black (which is admittedly true), jaywalking in front of on-coming traffic—and other behaviors we’ve all seen New Yorkers doing that somehow they thought they might be exempt from once they move here.
