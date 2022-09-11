ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Modified Household Microwave Oven Overcomes 2nm Semiconductor Hurdle

By Mark Tyson
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AzrKq_0hr8kUH800
(Image credit: Cornell University)

Scientists at Cornell University have been using a modified household microwave oven to help overcome a significant obstacle to practical 2nm semiconductor production. The resulting microwave annealer borrows inspiration from TSMC’s theories about microwaves and silicon doping with phosphorus. As a result, semiconductor manufacturers could push past a previous phosphorus concentration limit using the newly devised equipment and techniques.

For semiconductor processes to continue shrinking, silicon must be doped with higher and higher phosphorus concentrations to facilitate accurate and stable current delivery. As things stand, with the industry starting mass production of 3nm components, traditional annealing methods are still working effectively. However, as the industry reaches beyond 3nm, concentrations of phosphorus that are higher than its equilibrium solubility in silicon need to be ensured. As well as achieving higher concentration levels, consistency is vital in making functional semiconductor materials.

TSMC had previously theorized that microwaves could be used in the annealing (heating) process to facilitate the increased doping concentrations of phosphorus. However, microwave heating sources previously tended to produce standing waves, which are bad for heating consistency. In simple terms, previous microwave annealing devices heated their contents unevenly.

Cornell University scientists got the backing of TSMC, and the Ministry of Science and Technology of Taiwan, to conduct their research into microwave annealing. In their resulting scientific paper, shared by Cornell University earlier in the week, the scientists concluded they had “overcome the fundamental challenge for high yet stable doping above the solubility,” thanks to their advanced microwave annealing methods.

You can read in-depth about this research in the paper published by Applied Physics Letters dubbed “Efficient and stable activation by microwave annealing of nanosheet silicon doped with phosphorus above its solubility limit.” You will also note from the paper’s name that this annealing technique is good for the newest nanosheet transistor technology, where transistors are stacked in layers. TSMC has already stated it will use nanosheets at 2nm for producing gate-all-around field-effect transistors (GAAFETs).

The lead author of the paper, James Hwang, a research professor in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering, told the Cornell news blog (opens in new tab), “This new microwave approach can potentially enable leading manufacturers such as TSMC and Samsung to scale down to just 2 nanometers.” The research is going to continue and already has further funding in place.

Mark Tyson is a Freelance News Writer at Tom's Hardware US. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.

  • "microwave heating sources previously tended to produce standing waves, which are bad for heating consistency. In simple terms, previous microwave annealing devices heated their contents unevenly"
  • If they solved uneven heating of microwave, they should get further funding to fix the damn owens in the process. Burning one side of my food while other is still cold should be solved as a priority :p

"microwave heating sources previously tended to produce standing waves, which are bad for heating consistency. In simple terms, previous microwave annealing devices heated their contents unevenly"

If they solved uneven heating of microwave, they should get further funding to fix the damn owens in the process. Burning one side of my food while other is still cold should be solved as a priority :p

  • Shoving 100+ billion transistors on a wafer the size of a pizza is one thing, getting a TV dinner to cook evenly is beyond the limits of human science. I mean that's Tardis level tech. :)
  • You would think it would be as easy as a couple of rotating wave reflectors out of phase.

OriginFree said:

Shoving 100+ billion transistors on a wafer the size of a pizza is one thing, getting a TV dinner to cook evenly is beyond the limits of human science. I mean that's Tardis level tech.

No it isn't Tardis level tech. That's just ridiculous.

You haven't met the right oven.

Try GE's Advantium oven.

The Advantium technology harnesses the power of convection cooking, light, and microwave to cook your food with incredible even-ness while retaining its original moisture. But that’s not all GE speed ovens have to offer.

GE Advantium models offer Speedcooking, convection baking, broiling, toasting, warming, proofing, and traditional microwaving power.

Speedcooking

GE oven Speedcook feature is arguably the greatest advantage of their Advantium oven. It ensures that food cooks flawlessly at every power level, combining the halogen lamp, ceramic heater, and microwave energy for the perfect blend of cooking for the perfect doneness. You can either adjust power levels via the preset menu or adjust them manually.

Comments / 0

Related
TechSpot

Intel holds groundbreaking ceremony for new Ohio-based semiconductor complex

Why it matters: United States President Joe Biden and Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger were on hand for Friday's much anticipated groundbreaking ceremony in New Albany, Ohio. The event marked the kickoff of Intel's state-of-the-art semiconductor facilities project following the recently enacted Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) and Science Act. The 1,000-acre site has enough real estate to support up to eight fabrication plants.
NEW ALBANY, OH
teslarati.com

Harvard engineers develop solid-state battery with performance, reliability improvements

Engineers in the lab of Xin Li, an Associate Professor of Materials Science at Harvard’s John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, have developed a new solid-state battery that is capable of 10,000-lifetime cycles and a charge rate as fast as three minutes. The revolutionary technology has brought in an exclusive grant from Harvard’s Office of Technology Development for Li’s startup Adden Energy, Inc., which will help develop cells with improvements in reliability and performance that could be used in future applications for electric vehicles.
ENGINEERING
electrek.co

Snow Lake Lithium expects its all-electric mine to produce enough lithium to power 5 million EVs in North America

Although it has only explored 1% of its 55,000 acre site in Canada, carbon-conscious mining company Snow Lake Lithium believes it can enable a massive domestic supply of the chemical element to EV automakers when it begins commercial mining. The company expects its all-electric mine to source enough lithium to power up to 500,000 EVs in North America each year, which could prove vital in the US as the automotive industry shifts its supply chains domestically in order to qualify for revised federal tax credits.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Tom's Hardware

Radxa Lifts Lid on Eight-core Compute Module To Take On Raspberry Pi

The powerful eight-core Rockchip RK3588S processor is usually found at the larger end of the single-board computer spectrum, but Radxa has today announced, as first reported by CNX Software, that it will be incorporating the chip in a board that’s the size of the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4. And it comes with as much as 16GB of RAM, too.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan Semiconductor#Semiconductor Industry#Microwaves#Cornell University#Tsmc#The Ministry Of
Phys.org

Chemical additives improve stability of high-density lithium-ion batteries

As our need for high-density batteries increases with widespread adoption of electric cars and alternative energy sources, improving the stability and capacity of lithium-ion batteries is a necessity. Current lithium-ion battery technology, which often uses nickel, is less stable at extreme temperatures, leading to overheating due to both temperature and high voltages. These batteries also tend to deteriorate quickly.
CHEMISTRY
Tom's Hardware

New Gunnir Arc A380 Graphics Card Ditches 6-Pin Power Connector

According to a new post on Weibo, Intel AIB partner Gunnir has released a stock clocked lower-tier variant of the Arc A380 called the Index. Most notably, this model ditches the 6-pin power connector altogether, greatly increasing the GPU's compatibility in lower end systems. Compared to the factory-overclocked Photon variant,...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
Tom's Hardware

Fujitsu Develops Optical Tech Unlocking 1.2 Tbps per Wavelength

Fujitsu today announced it cracked Tbps+ speeds on fiber networking communication, unlocking the ability to transfer the equivalent to six 25GB Blu-ray discs in a single second. The company announced its most recent photonics technology (which is expected to have market availability by early 2023) unlocks up to 1.2 Tbps...
TECHNOLOGY
Tom's Hardware

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Shows Up in Early Retail Listings

According to a Facebook post by Kccshop and a Twitter post by @momomo_us, three retailers have reportedly received orders of 24GB RTX 4090 graphics cards from Gigabyte. The retailers consist of KCCshop, Computers Perth, and Perth Computer and Office Supplies — the first from Vietnam, the other two from Australia. While these are likely early listings with inflated prices, all indications are that the RTX 4090 will soon be vying for a spot among the best graphics cards.
RETAIL
Tom's Hardware

Tom's Hardware

1K+
Followers
9K+
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether building a PC, buying a laptop, or learning how to create robots for their kids, readers will find all they need to know about computing, new technologies and web services on Tom's Hardware.

 http://www.tomshardware.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy