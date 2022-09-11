Read full article on original website
Tampa
2d ago
Wish he couldve let the baby stay where they were till the next morning that way he didnt have to be out that early. Seems like most of the bad stuff happens that early..
KSAT 12
Man barricaded inside home accused of shooting at neighbor’s home, dog
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police continue to try to convince a man who barricaded himself inside a Southeast Side mobile home into surrendering peacefully. The 28-year-old man is believed to be armed. In fact, police described the situation that began unfolding after 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 5400...
foxsanantonio.com
Murder suspect held on $1M bond in double homicide inside North Side lounge
SAN ANTONIO - New information has been released in the double murder of two people, including an innocent bystander, at a North Side lounge over the weekend. Hollywood Park Police confirmed that U.S. Marshalls captured Darrick Davon Oliver Jr., 22, in Waco and charged him with capital murder in connection with the deadly shooting just after 1 a.m. Sunday at the Rose Bistro off San Pedro Avenue near Loop 1604.
KENS 5
Victim's mother pleads for justice while manhunt continues for capital murder suspect
SAN ANTONIO — The mother of a murder victim has a strong message for man accused of killing her daughter, still on the run from police. “He needs to repent and we need justice,” said DenMica Eugene. Hollywood Park Police has an active capital murder warrant out for...
KSAT 12
Armed man barricades himself inside Southeast Side mobile home, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police continue in a standoff with a man who is reported to be erratic and dangerous after he was seen throwing bottles and shooting at his dog. At 5:24 p.m. Tuesday, SAPD officers responded to the 5400 block of Diamondback Trail in reference to a mental health call.
KSAT 12
Authorities arrest man accused of opening fire in Hollywood Park restaurant, killing 2
HOLLYWOOD PARK – Hollywood Park police said the man wanted in a deadly shooting at a restaurant over the weekend has been captured in Central Texas. Darrick Davon Oliver Jr., 22, was apprehended in Waco following a standoff, according to HPPD. Police said his mother and detectives talked him out of the home, which belonged to relatives, following several hours of negotiations.
KSAT 12
All 5 teen suspects in custody following carjacking, assault of 15-year-old outside Seguin Walmart
SAN ANTONIO – Seguin police said all five suspects wanted in connection with the assault and carjacking of a 15-year-old boy in a Walmart parking lot have been arrested. The suspects, whose ages ranged from 16 to 19, had been wanted since the incident that took place at 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, outside the store in the 500 block of South State Highway 123 Bypass.
KSAT 12
SAPD fires officer seen in 2021 video pointing gun at officer boyfriend, pulling trigger several times
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer seen in cellphone camera footage pointing an unloaded handgun at her boyfriend -- a fellow officer -- and pulling the trigger several times, has been fired by the department, suspension records obtained by KSAT Investigates show. Officer Martha Martinez received the...
foxsanantonio.com
REWARD: Robbery suspect pulls knife on security guard at Northwest Side Walmart
SAN ANTONIO - Police are asking for your help to identify the man they believe was involved in an aggravated robbery at a Northwest Side Walmart. The robbery happened around 3 p.m. on Sept. 9 at the Walmart on Bandera Road near West Woodlawn Avenue. Police said the suspect took...
17-year-old arrested and charged in the murder of 15-year-old Ethan Soto
SAN ANTONIO — Nearly four months after a 15-year-old was shot and killed, San Antonio Police arrest a 17-year-old they believe is the shooter. On May 16, officers responded to a shooting off the 2100 block of Alston Street on the city’s northwest side. When officers arrived, they found Ethan Soto lying in a pool of blood, shot multiple times.
KSAT 12
Man arrested months after fatal hit-and-run on West Side street, records show
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that happened earlier this year on the West Side. Records show Marc Joel Mendez, 41, was charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in death. An arrest warrant affidavit states Mendez was the...
KSAT 12
Indictment: Now-fired SAPD officer charged with physically abusing three children
KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio police officer was indicted by a Kendall County grand jury earlier this year on multiple felony charges of child abuse, court files and termination paperwork obtained by KSAT Investigates confirm. Adam Franklin-Alonso, 29, faces three felony charges of injury to a child,...
KSAT 12
Man accused of selling switches for semiautomatic weapons arrested in Poteet, BCSO says
POTEET, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of selling switches, which are devices that can turn semiautomatic weapons into fully automatic ones. Elijah Freabe, 20, was taken into custody in Poteet on Tuesday. BCSO said during the execution of a search warrant...
San Antonio mother's petition to keep son's killer in jail goes viral
Ana Maria Carpio - the victim's mother - said the early release comes as the man is set to age out of the juvenile system.
KSAT 12
Man killed in hit-and-run crash on Loop 410 on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead following a hit-and-run crash on Loop 410 on the city’s Northwest Side early Wednesday morning, according to San Antonio police. The crash occurred around 2:40 a.m. in the 6100 block of NW Loop 410, not far from Ingram Road and Ingram Park Mall.
KSAT 12
SAPD officer fired after she was found asleep in car with blood-alcohol level nearly 3 times legal limit, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer who was found asleep behind the wheel with a blood-alcohol content level nearly three times the legal limit has been fired, according to records obtained by KSAT Investigates. Rosemary Caudillo received the indefinite suspension, tantamount to firing, in June, four months...
KSAT 12
Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspects in aggravated assault outside East Side food mart
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the people responsible for an aggravated assault. The incident occurred July 8 around 10:30 p.m. at a Chevron Food Mart in the 4000 block of East Houston Street on the city’s East Side.
news4sanantonio.com
Teenager hospitalized after shooting self in foot, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A teenage boy was taken to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself in the foot on the North Side. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday at the Lincoln Village Apartments on Jackson Keller Road near Loop 410. The 19-year-old victim told police that he was handling...
KTSA
Man found unconscious along road in Schertz fights with cops who were checking on him
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man found unconscious on the side of a road in Schertz has been thrown in jail after throwing punches and kicks at police. According to KSAT-12, officers got a call at around 1:45 A.M. Sunday about a person lying along FM 78 near River Road.
KSAT 12
Church day care left without after-school transportation after vandals steal, trash van
SAN ANTONIO – The owners of an after-school day care say vandals left their van trashed over the weekend, which kept them from being able to use it to pick up enrolled children. Jorge Zayasbazan, senior pastor at Baptist Temple Church, said the day care couldn’t just use any...
KSAT 12
Two brothers shot on West Side, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead following a shooting on the city’s West Side early Sunday morning. At 4:20 a.m., SAPD officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Latigo Drive and Rawhide Lane. At the location, officers noticed a car parked in the middle of...
