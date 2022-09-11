ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Tampa
2d ago

Wish he couldve let the baby stay where they were till the next morning that way he didnt have to be out that early. Seems like most of the bad stuff happens that early..

foxsanantonio.com

Murder suspect held on $1M bond in double homicide inside North Side lounge

SAN ANTONIO - New information has been released in the double murder of two people, including an innocent bystander, at a North Side lounge over the weekend. Hollywood Park Police confirmed that U.S. Marshalls captured Darrick Davon Oliver Jr., 22, in Waco and charged him with capital murder in connection with the deadly shooting just after 1 a.m. Sunday at the Rose Bistro off San Pedro Avenue near Loop 1604.
WACO, TX
KSAT 12

Authorities arrest man accused of opening fire in Hollywood Park restaurant, killing 2

HOLLYWOOD PARK – Hollywood Park police said the man wanted in a deadly shooting at a restaurant over the weekend has been captured in Central Texas. Darrick Davon Oliver Jr., 22, was apprehended in Waco following a standoff, according to HPPD. Police said his mother and detectives talked him out of the home, which belonged to relatives, following several hours of negotiations.
HOLLYWOOD PARK, TX
KSAT 12

All 5 teen suspects in custody following carjacking, assault of 15-year-old outside Seguin Walmart

SAN ANTONIO – Seguin police said all five suspects wanted in connection with the assault and carjacking of a 15-year-old boy in a Walmart parking lot have been arrested. The suspects, whose ages ranged from 16 to 19, had been wanted since the incident that took place at 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, outside the store in the 500 block of South State Highway 123 Bypass.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man killed in hit-and-run crash on Loop 410 on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead following a hit-and-run crash on Loop 410 on the city’s Northwest Side early Wednesday morning, according to San Antonio police. The crash occurred around 2:40 a.m. in the 6100 block of NW Loop 410, not far from Ingram Road and Ingram Park Mall.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Teenager hospitalized after shooting self in foot, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A teenage boy was taken to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself in the foot on the North Side. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday at the Lincoln Village Apartments on Jackson Keller Road near Loop 410. The 19-year-old victim told police that he was handling...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Two brothers shot on West Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead following a shooting on the city’s West Side early Sunday morning. At 4:20 a.m., SAPD officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Latigo Drive and Rawhide Lane. At the location, officers noticed a car parked in the middle of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

