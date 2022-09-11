ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Border Patrol halts tweets from agency's West Texas region

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has deactivated the agency's Twitter account for the West Texas region after it retweeted posts criticizing President Joe Biden's border policies and liked posts that made gay slurs against U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus posted a tweet late Saturday saying the agency “has become aware of unauthorized and inappropriate content” that was posted on the @CBPWestTexas Twitter account.

The agency's Office of Professional Responsibility will investigate, Magnus said.

“This must not happen again,” his statement said.

On Saturday, the account retweeted posts by Stephen Miller that criticized Biden's immigration policies and claimed the government was ignoring violent crime. Miller was the architect of former President Donald Trump's hard-line immigration policies.

“The tweets do not reflect the values of this administration and our work to rebuild a humane, orderly and secure immigration system,” Magnus said in a statement.

A human rights advocate and a former immigration attorney posted tweets Saturday noting the account had retweeted Miller's criticisms and then looked back and found other posts the account had liked.

In October 2021, it was announced that 60 Border Patrol agents had committed misconduct by participating in a private Facebook group that mocked migrants and lawmakers. Customs and Border Protection's Discipline Review Board recommended that 24 of the agents be fired, but only two were.

The existence of the Facebook page, which had about 9,500 members, was reported in July 2019 .

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chris Magnus
Person
Donald Trump
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Patrol#West Texas#Immigration Policy#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#U S Transportation#Cbp#Cbpwesttexas#Discipline Review Board
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
51K+
Followers
89K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy