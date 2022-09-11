Read full article on original website
AthlonSports.com
Urban Meyer Uses 1 Word To Describe Nebraska Football Fans
Nebraska has officially moved on from head football coach Scott Frost. Now, the Huskers can begin searching for their next program leader. Believe it or not, Urban Meyer is a name being discussed as a viable option. What Nebraska needs is a major turnaround. Well, Meyer has a knack for...
Legendary Nebraska head coach Tom Osborne weighs in on Scott Frost firing
If anyone knows how much Nebraska fans want to win, it’s Tom Osborne. In the wake of Scott Frost’s firing over the weekend, he’s speaking out. Osborne, who led the Cornhuskers to three national titles, spoke with KETV in Omaha and shared his thoughts about what happened to Frost — a former Nebraska quarterback whose fall culminated in his firing on Sunday. He expressed his sympathy, pointing to a few factors in why things didn’t work out for him in Lincoln.
Look: Olivia Dunne's LSU Football Photo Is Going Viral
LSU football got back on track this weekend. The Tigers, coming off a tough season opening loss to Florida State, bounced back with a blowout win at home over Southern. LSU Tigers star gymnast Olivia Dunne was in the stands for this one. The Name, Image and Likeness star posted a photo of herself at Tiger Stadium enjoying the game.
Mickey Joseph Reveals First Major Change As Nebraska Coach
Mickey Joseph will be in charge of the Nebraska football program through the rest of the 2022 season. As the interim head coach, Joseph revealed he has made one alteration to the schedule implemented by his predecessor Scott Frost. Instead of having Sunday, the typical day after games, as their...
Look: Nebraska Running Back Reacts To Scott Frost Firing
There aren't many Nebraska football players who will or even can respond directly to the firing of head coach Scott Frost. But one running back had a telling message in the wake of the news. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Nebraska running back Ajay Allen made his first comments since...
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
Former Nebraska Assistant Endorses One Candidate for HC Job
He said someone involved in the decision-making process for the job reached out to him.
Yardbarker
Bob Stoops tells Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz to 'break free from the family business'
As Iowa looks ahead to a Week 3 clash with Nevada, it's time to add another log to the fire that's burning under offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz's seat. Ferentz, son of head coach Kirk Ferentz, has been the offensive coordinator at Iowa since 2017. His father has been head coach of the Hawkeyes since 1999.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska AD Trev Alberts explains why he didn't wait to fire Scott Frost
Trev Alberts decided to pull the plug on Scott Frost before his buyout price was lowered. He revealed why he chose to do it now instead of later per FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman. Nebraska would have had to pay Frost a $7.5 million buyout if it waited until Oct....
Danville (Arkansas) cancels football season
The Arkansas Activities Association announced Monday afternoon that Danville High School is canceling the rest of its football season. The AAA indicated DHS administrators notified them that they don't have enough players to compete. The Little Johns will continue to compete at the junior ...
Look: Prominent Coach Responds To The Nebraska Job Rumors
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren has been a popular name floated around for head coaching jobs in recent years due to his tremendous work with the Wolfpack. But how does he feel about the idea of being a candidate for the now-vacant Nebraska job?. Apparently, Doeren feels like it's...
Alabama vs Vanderbilt Kickoff Time Announced
The Crimson Tide and the Commodores will be the second night game at Bryant-Denny Stadium this season.
FOX Sports
Alabama drops to No. 3, Texas moves into Joel Klatt's top 10 rankings
Texas finally looks like a program that can compete for a Big 12 title. That was Joel Klatt's take after watching the Longhorns go toe-to-toe with No. 1-ranked Alabama this past weekend. Steve Sarkisian's team entered the matchup as a 21.5-point underdog but held a 19-17 lead with less than...
Clemson defensive player enters transfer portal
One of Clemson's defesnive players has hit the NCAA transfer portal. A team spokesperson confirmed to The Clemson Insider that junior linebacker Sergio Allen has entered the transfer portal. Allen, who (...)
Kentucky WR Target Karmello English Decommits from Auburn
A top Kentucky football recruiting target is back on the open market. Four-star wide receiver Karmello English announced he has reopened his recruitment by decommiting from Auburn. Karmello English is one of the most talented and explosive wide receivers in America. The 5-foot-11, 182-pound wide receiver is the No. 150...
AthlonSports.com
Kirk Herbstreit Apologizes For His Nebraska Football Preseason Prediction
Nebraska football is once again a dumpster fire this season. However, this time the university is doing something about it. Scott Frost is no longer the head football coach at the storied Big Ten and former Big 12 program. ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit was not expecting the Huskers to get off...
'Cleveland could hate me after next game': Browns' rookie Cade York staying in the moment
BEREA − There's confidence of an NFL player. Then there's confidence of an NFL kicker knowing when you're lining up to try the longest field goal of your life, in your debut and with the game on the line, that you're going to make the kick. The latter is the kind of confidence...
College Football’s Most—and Least—Picturesque Stadiums
Appalachian State and Army provide their fans with scenic backdrops. Others, well ... not so much.
NBC Sports
Leftovers & Links: Marcus Freeman predicted Notre Dame would need two QBs; past and present prove him right
Marcus Freeman was right about one football reality during preseason practices. When he told Drew Pyne that Tyler Buchner would start for Notre Dame at Ohio State to open the season, he reminded Pyne that two quarterbacks are needed to get through a season. Freeman would have preferred to be...
AP Top 25 Poll: Texas enters at No. 21 after Alabama loss
Texas makes its first appearance in the AP Top 25 Poll after its 20-19 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Longhorns come in at No. 21 in the rankings but is to be without starting quarterback Quinn Ewers for 4-6 weeks due to an SC sprain. Alabama fell one...
