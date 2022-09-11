ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 1

Related
AthlonSports.com

Urban Meyer Uses 1 Word To Describe Nebraska Football Fans

Nebraska has officially moved on from head football coach Scott Frost. Now, the Huskers can begin searching for their next program leader. Believe it or not, Urban Meyer is a name being discussed as a viable option. What Nebraska needs is a major turnaround. Well, Meyer has a knack for...
LINCOLN, NE
On3.com

Legendary Nebraska head coach Tom Osborne weighs in on Scott Frost firing

If anyone knows how much Nebraska fans want to win, it’s Tom Osborne. In the wake of Scott Frost’s firing over the weekend, he’s speaking out. Osborne, who led the Cornhuskers to three national titles, spoke with KETV in Omaha and shared his thoughts about what happened to Frost — a former Nebraska quarterback whose fall culminated in his firing on Sunday. He expressed his sympathy, pointing to a few factors in why things didn’t work out for him in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Olivia Dunne's LSU Football Photo Is Going Viral

LSU football got back on track this weekend. The Tigers, coming off a tough season opening loss to Florida State, bounced back with a blowout win at home over Southern. LSU Tigers star gymnast Olivia Dunne was in the stands for this one. The Name, Image and Likeness star posted a photo of herself at Tiger Stadium enjoying the game.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Mickey Joseph Reveals First Major Change As Nebraska Coach

Mickey Joseph will be in charge of the Nebraska football program through the rest of the 2022 season. As the interim head coach, Joseph revealed he has made one alteration to the schedule implemented by his predecessor Scott Frost. Instead of having Sunday, the typical day after games, as their...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Missouri State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Running Back Reacts To Scott Frost Firing

There aren't many Nebraska football players who will or even can respond directly to the firing of head coach Scott Frost. But one running back had a telling message in the wake of the news. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Nebraska running back Ajay Allen made his first comments since...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uga#Ap Top 25#College Football#American Football#The Associated Press#Regions Banks#Ohio State#Clemson#Oklahoma State#Sun Belt#Texas A M#Notre Dame#Aggies#Appalachian State#The Fighting Irish
Scorebook Live

Danville (Arkansas) cancels football season

The Arkansas Activities Association announced Monday afternoon that Danville High School is canceling the rest of its football season.  The AAA indicated DHS administrators notified them that they don't have enough players to compete. The Little Johns will continue to compete at the junior ...
DANVILLE, AR
The Spun

Look: Prominent Coach Responds To The Nebraska Job Rumors

N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren has been a popular name floated around for head coaching jobs in recent years due to his tremendous work with the Wolfpack. But how does he feel about the idea of being a candidate for the now-vacant Nebraska job?. Apparently, Doeren feels like it's...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
Texas Tech University
FOX Sports

Alabama drops to No. 3, Texas moves into Joel Klatt's top 10 rankings

Texas finally looks like a program that can compete for a Big 12 title. That was Joel Klatt's take after watching the Longhorns go toe-to-toe with No. 1-ranked Alabama this past weekend. Steve Sarkisian's team entered the matchup as a 21.5-point underdog but held a 19-17 lead with less than...
AUSTIN, TX
On3.com

Kentucky WR Target Karmello English Decommits from Auburn

A top Kentucky football recruiting target is back on the open market. Four-star wide receiver Karmello English announced he has reopened his recruitment by decommiting from Auburn. Karmello English is one of the most talented and explosive wide receivers in America. The 5-foot-11, 182-pound wide receiver is the No. 150...
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy