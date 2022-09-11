Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:. The Washington Post on the Respect for Marriage Act. The American public overwhelmingly supports marriage equality. More than 70 percent believe same-sex marriage should be legal, according to Gallup, and a bipartisan bill codifying these protections easily passed the House, with support from 47 Republicans. So it’s disappointing the Respect for Marriage Act is facing inexplicable pushback in the Senate. We urge conscientious Republican senators to work across the aisle to pass a measure that is popular, common-sense and, above all, moral.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 HOURS AGO