Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Mexican President Previews Ukraine Peace Plan After Criticizing U.N
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday said his government would present a plan to the United Nations to end Russia's war in Ukraine, moments after criticizing the world body and calling for it to be reformed. Lopez Obrador, who expounds on the virtues of...
US News and World Report
Biden Executive Order to Fund U.S. Biomanufacturing Industry
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will sign orders on Monday to push more government dollars to the U.S. biotechnology industry, aimed at reducing dependence on China for materials to generate clean energy, weave new fabrics and inoculate populations against the COVID-19 pandemic. The executive order allows the federal government...
US News and World Report
U.S. Justice Department Says It Would Support Trump-Backed Candidate as Special Master
(Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Monday said it would support Raymond Dearie, a candidate backed by former President Donald Trump, for the role of independent arbiter, known as a special master, to examine the contents of classified documents seized by the FBI from Trump's Florida estate last month.
US News and World Report
Analysis-Despite U.S. Inflation's Bite, Democratic Voters Are Energized for Midterms
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The unexpected rise in inflation reported on Tuesday was an unwelcome blow for President Joe Biden's Democrats, but a new Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Democratic voters just as enthusiastic as their Republican counterparts, pointing to a potentially close contest in November's elections. Republicans remain favored to win control...
RELATED PEOPLE
US News and World Report
U.S. Investments in Foreign Chip Firms a Potential Concern, White House Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. investment in foreign chip companies is a potential concern for the Biden administration, a White House official said on Wednesday, but stressed that it has not yet made a final decision on a potential mechanism regulating U.S. investments in China. Speaking at an Atlantic Council event on...
US News and World Report
US Sells Home of Couple Illegally Working With Syria Company
Nearly $650,000 gained from the sale of a suburban Boston home that belonged to a couple authorities say illegally did business with a Syrian electronics company has gone to a fund that provides compensation to victims of international state-sponsored terrorism. BOSTON (AP) — Homeland Security is diverting nearly $650,000 to...
US News and World Report
Editorial Roundup: United States
Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:. The Washington Post on the Respect for Marriage Act. The American public overwhelmingly supports marriage equality. More than 70 percent believe same-sex marriage should be legal, according to Gallup, and a bipartisan bill codifying these protections easily passed the House, with support from 47 Republicans. So it’s disappointing the Respect for Marriage Act is facing inexplicable pushback in the Senate. We urge conscientious Republican senators to work across the aisle to pass a measure that is popular, common-sense and, above all, moral.
US News and World Report
Biden Touts Inflation Reduction Law Despite Sobering Report
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden gathered a crowd of thousands at the White House Tuesday to celebrate last month’s passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, even as a new government report showed how hard it could be to bring surging prices down near prepandemic levels. Despite its...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Biden Chooses Veteran Diplomat for New US Envoy to Russia
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has picked a veteran foreign service officer with years of experience in Russian affairs as its nominee to be the next ambassador to Russia. Administration officials familiar with the matter say the nomination of Lynne Tracy, the current U.S. ambassador to Armenia, will...
US News and World Report
U.S. President Biden Spoke With King Charles III on Wednesday
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with King Charles III on Wednesday, the White House said, on the day Queen Elizabeth's coffin was taken in a procession from Buckingham Palace to Parliament. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Mark Porter)
US News and World Report
No Delay for Trump Organization Criminal Tax Fraud Trial
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The New York judge overseeing a tax fraud case against the Trump Organization on Monday rejected any effort to delay next month's trial, acknowledging concern that former President Donald Trump's company might be trying to "stall" the criminal case. At a pre-trial hearing in a New...
US News and World Report
West Bank Killing of Two Palestinian Gunmen, Israeli Army Officer Raises New Concern in Washington
RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) -Two Palestinian gunmen, one of them a member of a U.S.-backed security service, killed an Israeli army officer and were shot dead by his unit on Wednesday in an incident that stirred fresh worry in Washington. Assistant Secretary of State Barbara Leaf said the United States...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
California's Newsom Signs Bill Requiring Social Media Firms Transparency
(Reuters) - California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Tuesday he had signed a bill into law requiring transparency of social media companies, a move that could draw criticism from tech firms and industry groups. The law, AB-587, will require social media companies to publicly post their policies regarding hate speech,...
US News and World Report
Trump Objects to Justice Department's Special Master Nominees -Court Filing
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump on Monday objected in a court filing to the two candidates the U.S. Justice Department has put forward to be an independent arbiter, called a special master, to examine the contents of classified documents seized by the FBI from his Florida estate last month.
US News and World Report
Argentina Arrests New Suspect in Attack on Vice President -Local Media
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentine authorities have arrested a woman suspected of participating in the organization of the failed assassination attempt on Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner almost two weeks ago, local media reported on Tuesday. The arrest was made after information about the new suspect was found on...
US News and World Report
U.S. Charges Woman Over Threats Against Judge in Trump Documents Case
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department has charged a Texas woman accused of making threats by phone against the federal judge in Florida who is presiding over the appointment of an independent arbiter to review documents that the FBI seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida home. In a criminal...
US News and World Report
US: Russia Spent $300M to Covertly Influence World Politics
WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has covertly spent more than $300 million since 2014 to try to influence politicians and other officials in more than two dozen countries, the State Department alleges in a newly released cable. The cable released Tuesday cites a new intelligence assessment of Russia's global covert...
US News and World Report
Trump Ally's Trial to Test Century-Old U.S. Law on What Makes Someone a 'Foreign Agent'
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Tom Barrack, the investor and onetime fundraiser for former U.S. President Donald Trump, will go on trial next week in a case that will provide a rare test of a century-old law requiring agents for other countries to notify the government. Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn say...
US News and World Report
After Risky Journey, Migrant and His Dog Say Goodbye at U.S. Border
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (Reuters) - Venezuelan migrant Brayan Pinto, 18, and his small fluffy white dog, Brandy, trekked together across several countries and a treacherous tropical jungle to reach the U.S.-Mexico border. On Sunday, the two companions had to say goodbye. "She's been with me for two years," Pinto said,...
PETS・
US News and World Report
U.S. Allows Russia's Lavrov to Travel to United Nations
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The United States has given Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov a visa to travel to New York for the United Nations' annual gathering of world leaders next week with half the delegation Moscow requested, a Russian diplomatic source said on Tuesday. Moscow had asked Washington for 56...
Comments / 0