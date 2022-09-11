Despite a game that took a little bit to get cooking, the Auburn Tigers have received votes in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll. Auburn received 16 votes in the latest poll, which saw some very big drops from teams that got upset over the weekend — Notre Dame dropped out of the rankings entirely and the Texas A&M Aggies fell 16 places after an embarrassing upset at the hands of Appalachian State, who have made a bit of a habit of handing losses to top 10 teams.

