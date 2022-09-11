ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

Alabama drops to No. 3, Texas moves into Joel Klatt's top 10 rankings

Texas finally looks like a program that can compete for a Big 12 title. That was Joel Klatt's take after watching the Longhorns go toe-to-toe with No. 1-ranked Alabama this past weekend. Steve Sarkisian's team entered the matchup as a 21.5-point underdog but held a 19-17 lead with less than...
AccuWeather

Up to half a foot of rain to inundate Southeast

AccuWeather meteorologists say that a direct impact from a tropical system is not expected in the coming days in the United States, but that doesn’t mean the tropical Atlantic won’t have an influence on weather conditions. Tropical moisture will bring more wet weather to the Southeast in the coming days, and the threat for flooding will continue to increase.
US News and World Report

U.S. Abortion Clinic Moves up the Street to Escape One State's Ban

BRISTOL, Va. (Reuters) - The women's health clinic in Bristol, Tennessee, had a seemingly simple solution to continue providing abortions after its home state banned the procedure this summer: It moved a mile up the road to Bristol, Virginia, where abortion remained legal. But relocating between the twin cities brought...
BRISTOL, VA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn receives votes in latest USA Today Coaches Poll

Despite a game that took a little bit to get cooking, the Auburn Tigers have received votes in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll. Auburn received 16 votes in the latest poll, which saw some very big drops from teams that got upset over the weekend — Notre Dame dropped out of the rankings entirely and the Texas A&M Aggies fell 16 places after an embarrassing upset at the hands of Appalachian State, who have made a bit of a habit of handing losses to top 10 teams.
NBC News

Senate races in Georgia and Nevada are the most expensive of 2022 so far

Georgia's Senate race, Nevada's Senate race and Pennsylvania's Senate race have seen the most ad spending so far this election cycle, according to AdImpact, an ad tracking firm. Georgia features one of the most closely watched Senate races in the country as former football star and GOP nominee Herschel Walker...
