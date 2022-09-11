Group targeting Gov. Abbott reserves $6 million in TV ads ahead of November election

SAN MARCOS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - School intruder audits statewide began this week in the latest step to increase school security in wake of the Uvalde school shooting.The unannounced exterior door checks by the Texas School Safety Center are a part of the state's increased emphasis of door security."Exteriors doors are a huge, huge piece in creating time barriers and we know time barriers save lives," said Kathy Martinez-Prather, PhD., director at Texas School Safety Center.By the end of the school year, the Texas School Safety Center, with help from regional education centers, plans to conduct intruder audits at nearly 7,000...

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO