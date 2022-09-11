ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

TheDailyBeast

Traveling Nurse Accelerated to 130MPH Before Deadly Crash: Report

The traveling Texas nurse accused of killing six people after driving at high speed through a red light at a busy intersection in Windsor Hills, California, was allegedly driving faster than what authorities initially thought and even accelerated before the horror accident. In court documents filed by the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office, officials said Nicole Linton was driving 130 mph just before the Aug. 4 crash, a significant increase from the initial report, which stated she was driving 90 mph. Linton’s attorneys claim she had a “frightening” mental breakdown and lost consciousness before the crash. The district attorney’s...
VIEW PARK-WINDSOR HILLS, CA
KTLA

Man arrested in series of robberies in Northern and Southern California

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of robberies in Southern California and is also suspected in more incidents up north, police said Monday. The LAPD’s elite Robbery-Homicide Division arrested 31-year-old Eric Watts, of Oakland, last week for several robberies in the Los Angeles area. He was identified using DNA […]
MARTINEZ, CA
KGET

2 teens accused in Oildale slaying have hearing postponed to October

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A hearing for two teens charged in the slaying of an Oildale woman was postponed Monday after defense attorneys said they are awaiting reports filed in the case. Emily Evil Reznick and Nikolai Thorn Roach are due back in Juvenile Court next month for a readiness hearing. They’re accused of killing […]
OILDALE, CA
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona man waves down deputy, allegedly confesses to murder

MCNEAL, Ariz. - An Arizona man has been arrested after he reportedly waved down police to tell them that he had killed someone, according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office. The investigation began after a sheriff's deputy saw a man standing in the middle of the road on Central Highway...
MCNEAL, AZ
foxla.com

Talking to kids about the dangers of Fentanyl

The dangers of Fentanyl are becoming more prevalent on the streets of Southern California. Recently multiple overdoses were reported at Bernstein High School in Hollywood, one of them deadly. Juli Shamash tragically lost her son to Fentanyl in 2018. She joined us on Good Day LA to talk more about what parents can do to educate their kids on the dangers of the drug.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Hiker found dead 4 days after going to seek help for girlfriend

A hiker who went missing in scorching temperatures has been found dead four days after leaving a Southern California trail to seek help for his girlfriend, authorities said Thursday.Tim Sgrignoli, 29, and his girlfriend were hiking on a trail in Gaviota, near Santa Barbara, on Sunday afternoon when she began to suffer from heat exhaustion, fire officials said. Sgrignoli, of Ventura, went missing after going to look for some water and help while his girlfriend stayed near a shaded cave, KEYT-TV reported. His body was found Thursday near Highway 101, Santa Barbara County Sheriff spokesperson Raquel Zick said in a statement. No...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Fairview Fire Now Burning Towards Temecula At 27,319 Acres

Firefighters are still struggling against the enormous Fairview Fire in Riverside County, which continues to scorch thousands of acres near Hemet and is now moving rapidly toward Temecula. As of Friday morning, the wildfire sits at 27,319 acres in total, and is still only 5% contained. A flood watch and...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Early Morning Earthquake Shakes SoCal Desert Communities

A magnitude 3.4 earthquake caused shaking early Tuesday in parts of Riverside County. The quake was reported near Banning just before 5 a.m. The epicenter was 5.1 miles northeast of Banning and 8.9 miles northeast of Beaumont. It was nearly 3 miles deep. Shaking was reported in Banning, Idyllwild, Palm...
BANNING, CA

