Windsor Hills crash: Bail denied for travel nurse in fiery wreck
LOS ANGELES - After multiple delays citing mental health concerns, the bail hearing was held for 37-year-old Nicole Linton, the travel nurse accused of running a red light and plowing her speeding Mercedes through a busy intersection in Windsor Hills, killing six people. Linton on Monday was ordered to remain...
Traveling Nurse Accelerated to 130MPH Before Deadly Crash: Report
The traveling Texas nurse accused of killing six people after driving at high speed through a red light at a busy intersection in Windsor Hills, California, was allegedly driving faster than what authorities initially thought and even accelerated before the horror accident. In court documents filed by the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office, officials said Nicole Linton was driving 130 mph just before the Aug. 4 crash, a significant increase from the initial report, which stated she was driving 90 mph. Linton’s attorneys claim she had a “frightening” mental breakdown and lost consciousness before the crash. The district attorney’s...
Man arrested in series of robberies in Northern and Southern California
A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of robberies in Southern California and is also suspected in more incidents up north, police said Monday. The LAPD’s elite Robbery-Homicide Division arrested 31-year-old Eric Watts, of Oakland, last week for several robberies in the Los Angeles area. He was identified using DNA […]
Jeep Rollover Resulting in Three Deceased
he Colorado State Patrol reported a Jeep rollover on County Road 361 in Ouray on Monday, September 12, 2022, which claimed the lives of three people.
Multiple cars stuck in mudslide in California: officials
A mudslide in California resulted in multiple vehicles becoming stuck in mud and debris flow, fire officials said. Fire units responded to the mudflow to assist around 50 people in two dozen cars. The mud had reportedly pushed vehicles across the road. The landslide happened near Pine Canyon Road between...
2 teens accused in Oildale slaying have hearing postponed to October
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A hearing for two teens charged in the slaying of an Oildale woman was postponed Monday after defense attorneys said they are awaiting reports filed in the case. Emily Evil Reznick and Nikolai Thorn Roach are due back in Juvenile Court next month for a readiness hearing. They’re accused of killing […]
15-year-old accused of driving wrong way on State Route 2
SPOKANE, WASH — A 15-year-old, along with a 13-year-old passenger, was driving a car in the wrong direction on State Route 2 when she reportedly crashed into another car with a 1-month-old baby inside. The second car rolled, and came to rest in the freeway median on its top. The crash caused several lanes to close while Washington State Patrol...
Young mother beheaded outside California home ID’d, suspect in custody
Police say the shocking killing happened at 11:50 a.m. Thursday when a 27-year-old mother of two was attacked outside her Northern California apartment.
WATCH: Coyote Casually Walks Into California Home Through Dog Door
California residents had an unexpected surprise when a coyote casually walked into their home through their dog’s door. While recalling the unusual experience with the coyote, homeowner Julie Levine told local news outlet 22News, “The dogs went crazy, and then I said this happened before with a rat, what else could be out there now?”
Rapper PnB Rock shot at Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles in Los Angeles area, TMZ reports
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Rapper PnB Rock is reportedly fighting for his life at the hospital after being shot while dining at a Los Angeles staple. According to a report from TMZ, the 30-year-old rapper was shot at an Inglewood location of Roscoe's House of Chicken'N Waffles Monday afternoon.
Arizona man waves down deputy, allegedly confesses to murder
MCNEAL, Ariz. - An Arizona man has been arrested after he reportedly waved down police to tell them that he had killed someone, according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office. The investigation began after a sheriff's deputy saw a man standing in the middle of the road on Central Highway...
Talking to kids about the dangers of Fentanyl
The dangers of Fentanyl are becoming more prevalent on the streets of Southern California. Recently multiple overdoses were reported at Bernstein High School in Hollywood, one of them deadly. Juli Shamash tragically lost her son to Fentanyl in 2018. She joined us on Good Day LA to talk more about what parents can do to educate their kids on the dangers of the drug.
9/11 terror attack: Orange County Fire Authority honors lives lost and recalls acts of heroism
Firefighters and community members gathered at the Orange County Fire Authority training facility in Irvine Sunday to remember the nearly 3,000 people who died that day.
Hiker found dead 4 days after going to seek help for girlfriend
A hiker who went missing in scorching temperatures has been found dead four days after leaving a Southern California trail to seek help for his girlfriend, authorities said Thursday.Tim Sgrignoli, 29, and his girlfriend were hiking on a trail in Gaviota, near Santa Barbara, on Sunday afternoon when she began to suffer from heat exhaustion, fire officials said. Sgrignoli, of Ventura, went missing after going to look for some water and help while his girlfriend stayed near a shaded cave, KEYT-TV reported. His body was found Thursday near Highway 101, Santa Barbara County Sheriff spokesperson Raquel Zick said in a statement. No...
SoCal to see sunshine, warm conditions Wednesday
Southern California on Wednesday will see warm conditions as some morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine.
Charges dropped against suspect in Lake of the Ozarks shooting
Charges have been dropped against a man accused of taking part in a shootout at the Bagnell Dam strip last summer. The post Charges dropped against suspect in Lake of the Ozarks shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Fairview Fire Now Burning Towards Temecula At 27,319 Acres
Firefighters are still struggling against the enormous Fairview Fire in Riverside County, which continues to scorch thousands of acres near Hemet and is now moving rapidly toward Temecula. As of Friday morning, the wildfire sits at 27,319 acres in total, and is still only 5% contained. A flood watch and...
Unstable weather in Southern California raise flooding, debris slide concerns
LOS ANGELES - Tropical Storm Kay has moved on, but the atmospheric instability it created was still lingering Monday, bringing the threat of more rainfall in the mountains and other areas, raising concerns about localized flooding and debris slides. A flood watch will be in effect until 10 p.m. in...
Strong storms flood Southern California, swamping streets and stranding motorists
Thunderstorms and heavy rain doused Southern California Sunday evening, and some of those who ignored the flash flood warnings issued by the National Weather Service fell victim to fast-moving floodwaters and debris flows. In addition to the rain brought on by the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay — between 1...
Early Morning Earthquake Shakes SoCal Desert Communities
A magnitude 3.4 earthquake caused shaking early Tuesday in parts of Riverside County. The quake was reported near Banning just before 5 a.m. The epicenter was 5.1 miles northeast of Banning and 8.9 miles northeast of Beaumont. It was nearly 3 miles deep. Shaking was reported in Banning, Idyllwild, Palm...
