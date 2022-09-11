Read full article on original website
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Police identify man killed in high speed rollover on I-10
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man who was speeding on Interstate 10 and passing other vehicles was killed when his SUV collided with a trailer being towed by another car. Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) say the incident happened about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, September 10, near I-10 and Geronimo. Police say […]
KFOX 14
Man killed in crash along I-10 near Airway identified
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 29-year-old man was identified as the driver killed in two-vehicle crash over the weekend. Early Sunday morning, El Paso police investigators determined Francisco Martin Gallegos of Socorro was speeding in a 1995 Chevrolet Suburban on Interstate 10 west. Police stated Gallegos sped past...
KFOX 14
Investigators, autopsy expert testify about shooting death of Las Cruces businessman
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — Investigators during day two of the Lonnie Gallegos retrial testified that they found 11 casings at the scene of Oscar Amezquita's murder and one additional casing was found weeks later by Amezquita's wife. Gallegos was charged with the first-degree murder of Amezquita who was...
KFOX 14
El Paso police identify 3 men arrested during SWAT situation in Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police have identified three men that were arrested during a SWAT situation on Sixta Drive in the Upper Valley on Friday. Police arrested 65-year-old Alfredo Ramirez who they say ran out of his house and hit a 56-year-old man's truck with a machete.
KFOX 14
El Paso police arrest man accused of assaulting officer, attempting to steal from Walmart
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — An El Paso man was arrested and accused of assaulting a police officer at Walmart located at 4530 Woodrow Bean in the northeast on Friday. Gabriel Paul Ortega, 30, was stopped by the officer at the front of Walmart after he didn't pay for items, police said.
KFOX 14
Las Cruces man accused of killing businessman faces retrial
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The second murder trial for a Las Cruces man who was accused of shooting and killing a businessman during an interrupted burglary began Monday. Lonnie Gallegos, 40, is being retried on a first-degree murder charge after his initial trial ended in a mistrial in...
KFOX 14
Police, Texas DPS search semi-truck in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A several police units were stopped in a parking lot off Gateway East and Copia on Sunday night, near Estrella Street. Our news crew spotted police opening and searching the trailer of a semitruck. A trooper with Texas Department of Public Safety was among...
KFOX 14
FBI searching for man accused of armed robbery at Las Cruces Lowe's store
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is looking for a man who police said was involved in an armed robbery that ended in a high-speed police pursuit in Las Cruces on July 27. The robbery took place at Lowe’s Home Improvement store at 3200...
UPDATE: CAP investigates possible homicide at 1-10 east & Loop 375
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department’s Crime Against Persons unit has responded to a possible homicide in east El Paso. The EPPD was dispatched last night at approximately 7:20 p.m. to a stalled vehicle located at 1-10 east just before Loop 375 on-ramp north. Upon arrival, police located a 32-year-old deceased […]
KFOX 14
Crash on I-10 west near Schuster, closes all lanes
El Paso police responded to a 3-vehicle crash involving semi-trucks Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Interstate 10 near Schuster on Tuesday at 11:56 p.m., according to El Paso police. Drivers were being diverted off of I-10 at the Schuster exit. No injuries were reported, according to El Paso police.
KFOX 14
Sunland Park residents fear proposed subdivision on Frontera Rd. will delay EMS response
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14) — A new proposed subdivision in Sunland Park, N.M. is sparking concern among residents and homeowners. Residents in both New Mexico and Texas say the new subdivision that may be built on Frontera Road, which falls on the state line of Texas and New Mexico, is unwanted because they fear it could delay emergency response times.
KFOX 14
3-vehicle crash closes all lanes on Gateway North near Stan Roberts
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a crash involving three vehicles. The crash happened on Gateway North at Stan Roberts. All Gateway North traffic lanes are shut down near the area of the crash, according to police. The crash happened at 6:16 a.m., according to...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces home damaged by fire Saturday morning
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces firefighters put out a fire at a home Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to the home on the 4600 block of Triumph Court after 9:30 a.m. Saturday to find smoke spreading through air conditioning vents. Crews on scene were able to locate...
KFOX 14
Bathroom, showers hard to come by for migrants released in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Tuesday marked five days that El Paso has seen hundreds of migrants released on the streets. Many migrants KFOX14 encountered were without money and sponsors to help them move along. Showers and bathrooms have also been hard to come by. Some migrants said they...
KFOX 14
District Attorney's office motions to remove Judge Medrano from Walmart shooting case
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14]) — A status hearing for Patrick Wood Crusius, the alleged shooter in the 2019 Cielo Vista Walmart mass shooting, was postponed on Tuesday. The status hearing was postponed due to a motion filed by El Paso's District Attorney’s office requesting the recusal of Judge Sam Medrano in the case of the State of Texas vs. Patrick Wood Crusius.
KFOX 14
Rescue Mission of El Paso in need of donations, help after unexpected release of migrants
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — One of El Paso's largest homeless shelters turned into an unexpected shelter for migrants overnight. The CEO of Rescue Mission El Paso, Blake Barrow, said Border Patrol dropped off hundreds of migrants to the shelter last week with no warning or explanation. “Friday, we...
ktxs.com
Man seen waving rifle during Battle of I-10 tailgate
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — A scary situation happened during the UTEP vs NMSU game Saturday. A viewer recorded video of a crowd gathered around a pickup truck yelling obscenities and throwing a can at the truck's windshield. Soon after, a man comes out of his truck waving a...
KFOX 14
El Paso representative hopes to work with Sunland Park to address subdivision concerns
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A new development that sits on the Texas-New Mexico line has raised concerns among people who live in the Upper Valley. Mayor Pro Tempore Peter Svarzbein who represents the Upper Valley on the El Paso City Council is hoping the City of El Paso and the City of Sunland Park can work together to address concerns.
KFOX 14
El Paso County to hire employees to help verify UMC petition signatures
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso County Commissioners voted to postpone a vote regarding the issuance of $345.7 million in Certificates of Obligation for hospital improvements and expansion of University Medical Center to October 3. Additionally, commissioners approved $17,160 in funding to hire 10 temporary employees for the...
KFOX 14
Woman claims people facing homelessness are being overlooked because of influx of migrants
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Shariquee Coleman and her son run Bookie and Mommy’s Helping Hand and deliver home-cooked meals and care packages for those facing homelessness in El Paso twice a week. She explained that over the last two weeks they’ve been running out of food and...
