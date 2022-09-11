ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KTSM

Police identify man killed in high speed rollover on I-10

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man who was speeding on Interstate 10 and passing other vehicles was killed when his SUV collided with a trailer being towed by another car. Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) say the incident happened about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, September 10, near I-10 and Geronimo. Police say […]
KFOX 14

Man killed in crash along I-10 near Airway identified

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 29-year-old man was identified as the driver killed in two-vehicle crash over the weekend. Early Sunday morning, El Paso police investigators determined Francisco Martin Gallegos of Socorro was speeding in a 1995 Chevrolet Suburban on Interstate 10 west. Police stated Gallegos sped past...
KFOX 14

Las Cruces man accused of killing businessman faces retrial

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The second murder trial for a Las Cruces man who was accused of shooting and killing a businessman during an interrupted burglary began Monday. Lonnie Gallegos, 40, is being retried on a first-degree murder charge after his initial trial ended in a mistrial in...
KFOX 14

Police, Texas DPS search semi-truck in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A several police units were stopped in a parking lot off Gateway East and Copia on Sunday night, near Estrella Street. Our news crew spotted police opening and searching the trailer of a semitruck. A trooper with Texas Department of Public Safety was among...
KTSM

UPDATE: CAP investigates possible homicide at 1-10 east & Loop 375

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department’s Crime Against Persons unit has responded to a possible homicide in east El Paso. The EPPD was dispatched last night at approximately 7:20 p.m. to a stalled vehicle located at 1-10 east just before Loop 375 on-ramp north. Upon arrival, police located a 32-year-old deceased […]
KFOX 14

Crash on I-10 west near Schuster, closes all lanes

El Paso police responded to a 3-vehicle crash involving semi-trucks Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Interstate 10 near Schuster on Tuesday at 11:56 p.m., according to El Paso police. Drivers were being diverted off of I-10 at the Schuster exit. No injuries were reported, according to El Paso police.
KFOX 14

3-vehicle crash closes all lanes on Gateway North near Stan Roberts

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a crash involving three vehicles. The crash happened on Gateway North at Stan Roberts. All Gateway North traffic lanes are shut down near the area of the crash, according to police. The crash happened at 6:16 a.m., according to...
KFOX 14

Las Cruces home damaged by fire Saturday morning

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces firefighters put out a fire at a home Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to the home on the 4600 block of Triumph Court after 9:30 a.m. Saturday to find smoke spreading through air conditioning vents. Crews on scene were able to locate...
KFOX 14

District Attorney's office motions to remove Judge Medrano from Walmart shooting case

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14]) — A status hearing for Patrick Wood Crusius, the alleged shooter in the 2019 Cielo Vista Walmart mass shooting, was postponed on Tuesday. The status hearing was postponed due to a motion filed by El Paso's District Attorney’s office requesting the recusal of Judge Sam Medrano in the case of the State of Texas vs. Patrick Wood Crusius.
ktxs.com

Man seen waving rifle during Battle of I-10 tailgate

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — A scary situation happened during the UTEP vs NMSU game Saturday. A viewer recorded video of a crowd gathered around a pickup truck yelling obscenities and throwing a can at the truck's windshield. Soon after, a man comes out of his truck waving a...
KFOX 14

El Paso County to hire employees to help verify UMC petition signatures

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso County Commissioners voted to postpone a vote regarding the issuance of $345.7 million in Certificates of Obligation for hospital improvements and expansion of University Medical Center to October 3. Additionally, commissioners approved $17,160 in funding to hire 10 temporary employees for the...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX

