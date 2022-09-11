ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

shefinds

Taylor Swift Shines In A Teeny Tiny Star-Printed Romper For The VMAs After Party—Hello Legs!

Taylor Swift not only took everyone’s breath away with her shimmering VMA dress, but also with her equally stunning after-party look! The “Cruel Summer” hitmaker, 32, was photographed leaving the post-awards ceremony soiree in a dazzling cobalt romper by Moschino, and fans couldn’t contain their excitement as soon as the shots emerged online. The pop star showed off her incredible figure and ultra-toned legs in the low-cut, push-up item that featured embellished silver star details.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TheDailyBeast

Nicole Kidman Looks Ripped as Hell on ‘Perfect’ Magazine Cover

For decades, Nicole Kidman has commanded our attention as a mesmerizing, Oscar- and multi-award-winning screen star. But on the latest cover of Perfect magazine, Kidman is photographed as we’ve never seen her before: her arms are flexed and ripped, revealing bulging biceps in a formidable pose. View this post on Instagram A post shared by PERFECT (@theperfectmagazine) Clad in a choppy red wig, micro-mini Diesel skirt, and sculptural pieces by the designer Glenn Martens, Kidman provocatively challenges our perception of her: generally,...
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

Ariana Grande posts rare photo of natural curls

Ariana Grande ditched her signature pin-straight ponytail recently, donning a natural, curly haired look for the launch of her new body care line. The "Thank U, Next" singer posted a promotional video on social media Sunday for her God is a Woman body line, which dropped at Ulta and includes her previously released fragrance line of the same name.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Shania Twain Stuns In Plunging Dress With High Leg Slit For ACM Honors

Shania Twain recently turned heads while wearing a stunning plunging dress with a high leg slit for the ACM Honors. She shared a photo of herself on Instagram all glammed up and ready for the night, saying in the caption, “What a great night! My heart is full from watching and hearing the tributes 🥹 Being acknowledged as a songwriter has always been my goal… thank you to the @acmawards for honoring me with the Poet’s Award.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Trace Cyrus Shows Off Body Transformation After Being 'Mentally Destroyed'

Trace Cyrus has revealed a dramatic body transformation, and in the process he's taken care of something that was "destroyed" last year. His mindset. Miley Cyrus' older brother took Twitter earlier this week and posted before and after photos. In the picture on the left, Trace said it's what he looked like at the end of last year. The picture on the right shows what he looks like today, slimmer and toned. Trace said he was "mentally destroyed" and that also resulted in also letting his body go.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship

Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Tom Cruise's Son Connor Continues Dividing Fans With Controversial Photos

Connor Cruise can't seem to catch a break when it comes to his hobbies. The adopted son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman continues facing scrutiny on social media after sharing his passion for fishing and his big catches. Despite a year passing, things are still similar with Connor Cruise. His latest posts catch him and some pals behind their lined-up haul, with others preceding.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes & Suri, 16, Look Like Twins Heading On Long Weekend Getaway: Photo

Katie Holmes, 43, and Suri Cruise, 16, looked like twins on the move during their latest outing! The actress and her look-alike daughter were photographed carrying luggage while walking on a sidewalk in New York City, NY as they were headed out for the Labor Day weekend. They both wore casual but stylish outfits and looked content and relaxed as they walked by cameras.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hypebae

Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'

Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
MUSIC
New York City, NY
