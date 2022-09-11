Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift Shines In A Teeny Tiny Star-Printed Romper For The VMAs After Party—Hello Legs!
Taylor Swift not only took everyone’s breath away with her shimmering VMA dress, but also with her equally stunning after-party look! The “Cruel Summer” hitmaker, 32, was photographed leaving the post-awards ceremony soiree in a dazzling cobalt romper by Moschino, and fans couldn’t contain their excitement as soon as the shots emerged online. The pop star showed off her incredible figure and ultra-toned legs in the low-cut, push-up item that featured embellished silver star details.
Getting Steamy! Jennifer Aniston Teases Shower Time With Intimate Snap
Jennifer Aniston is getting a little cheeky on Instagram, gifting her millions of followers a steamy shower snap that teased her tanned back as shampoo ran down from her hair. Aniston captioned the photo, "Something’s coming 9.8.22." Fans couldn't get enough of the promotional teaser, with one writing, "Aww...
Nicole Kidman Looks Ripped as Hell on ‘Perfect’ Magazine Cover
For decades, Nicole Kidman has commanded our attention as a mesmerizing, Oscar- and multi-award-winning screen star. But on the latest cover of Perfect magazine, Kidman is photographed as we’ve never seen her before: her arms are flexed and ripped, revealing bulging biceps in a formidable pose. View this post on Instagram A post shared by PERFECT (@theperfectmagazine) Clad in a choppy red wig, micro-mini Diesel skirt, and sculptural pieces by the designer Glenn Martens, Kidman provocatively challenges our perception of her: generally,...
Selena Gomez poses up against a vintage Porsche while rocking a busty corset top as she teases music video for remix of Nigerian singer Rema's song Calm Down
Selena Gomez appeared on social media on Tuesday to tease her forthcoming collaboration with Nigerian singer Rema. The multihyphenate, 30, posted an Instagram reel in which she and the music artist, 22, made a dynamic duo as they shot a scene with an old-school Porsche. She alerted fans in the...
ABC News
Ariana Grande posts rare photo of natural curls
Ariana Grande ditched her signature pin-straight ponytail recently, donning a natural, curly haired look for the launch of her new body care line. The "Thank U, Next" singer posted a promotional video on social media Sunday for her God is a Woman body line, which dropped at Ulta and includes her previously released fragrance line of the same name.
Shania Twain Stuns In Plunging Dress With High Leg Slit For ACM Honors
Shania Twain recently turned heads while wearing a stunning plunging dress with a high leg slit for the ACM Honors. She shared a photo of herself on Instagram all glammed up and ready for the night, saying in the caption, “What a great night! My heart is full from watching and hearing the tributes 🥹 Being acknowledged as a songwriter has always been my goal… thank you to the @acmawards for honoring me with the Poet’s Award.”
Miley Cyrus’ Brother Trace Celebrates Physical Transformation With Before & After Photo
Miley Cyrus’ brother Trace Cyrus revealed how much healthier he is both physically and mentally after a rather difficult year. The 33-year-old musician took to his Twitter on Wednesday, August 17 to share side-by-side shirtless photos of himself; one before the transformation journey and one after, where he clearly looks much more fit (see below).
Gigi Hadid Steps Out Solo Following Leonardo DiCaprio Fling: See Photos From Her Night on the Town
Stepping out. Gigi Hadid attended a private party for her new clothing line by herself following her summer fling with Leonardo DiCaprio. Gigi, 27, was the guest of honor at the New York City event on Tuesday, September 6, which celebrated the launch of her knitwear brand, Guest in Residence.
We Can’t Believe Dua Lipa Wore This Sheer White Dress To A Wedding
Dua Lipa just stunned in a curve-hugging, sheer, white gown to a wedding! While the Grammy winner was notably not the bride, she was certainly one of the best-dressed guests. The “Levitating” hitmaker, 26, donned an ethereal and sultry Ja...
'Big Bang Theory' Fans Still Aren't Over This Plunging Red Dress Kaley Cuoco Wore On The Red Carpet—Wow!
With Kaley Cuoco‘s undeniable style icon status, it’s tough for us to pick an all-time favorite look from her— whether she’s rocking a sporty, skintight swimsuit in Iceland or a hot pink Prabal Gurung gown to the SAG Awards. Big Bang Theory fans, however, have not...
Kendall Jenner Flashed So Much Leg In This High-Slit White Dress For Her 818 Tequila Event
Kendall Jenner stunned in a sultry, elegant white gown to the 818 Tequila ‘Eight Reserve’ launch party— showing us all how to rock one last epic all-white summer outfit before Labor Day! The supermodel, 26, donned a floor-length, curve-hugging and asymmetrical dress by Rick Owens to the Malibu soiree, featuring an ultra-high slit that revealed her toned legs.
Insanely Cute Clip Of Keanu Reeves Telling Drew Barrymore She Can Be A Lover AND A Fighter Is Running Around On The Internet Again
Is it time to put this well-loved Keanu Reeves quote on bumper stickers around the world?
Kate Middleton Can’t Stop Wearing Dresses That the Designer Says Include a ‘Naughty’ Detail
If anyone can make sexy and "naughty" look regal and appropriate it's Kate Middleton. Here's the detail you may not have noticed about her polka dots dresses.
ETOnline.com
Trace Cyrus Shows Off Body Transformation After Being 'Mentally Destroyed'
Trace Cyrus has revealed a dramatic body transformation, and in the process he's taken care of something that was "destroyed" last year. His mindset. Miley Cyrus' older brother took Twitter earlier this week and posted before and after photos. In the picture on the left, Trace said it's what he looked like at the end of last year. The picture on the right shows what he looks like today, slimmer and toned. Trace said he was "mentally destroyed" and that also resulted in also letting his body go.
Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship
Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
Popculture
Tom Cruise's Son Connor Continues Dividing Fans With Controversial Photos
Connor Cruise can't seem to catch a break when it comes to his hobbies. The adopted son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman continues facing scrutiny on social media after sharing his passion for fishing and his big catches. Despite a year passing, things are still similar with Connor Cruise. His latest posts catch him and some pals behind their lined-up haul, with others preceding.
Katie Holmes & Suri, 16, Look Like Twins Heading On Long Weekend Getaway: Photo
Katie Holmes, 43, and Suri Cruise, 16, looked like twins on the move during their latest outing! The actress and her look-alike daughter were photographed carrying luggage while walking on a sidewalk in New York City, NY as they were headed out for the Labor Day weekend. They both wore casual but stylish outfits and looked content and relaxed as they walked by cameras.
Hypebae
Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'
Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
The Yellow Halter Hailey Bieber Wore Backstage At Justin Bieber’s Concert Was Almost Too Hot To Handle!
Hailey Bieber might just be her husband‘s biggest supporter – as proven by the fact that she always goes all-out when it comes to watching him do his thing in concert! And her latest backstage look from the European leg of his Justice World Tour, was no exception!
POPSUGAR
