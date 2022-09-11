ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas man had more than $187K worth of narcotics in home, deputies say

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
SAN ANTONIO — A Texas man is accused of possessing more than $187,000 worth of illegal narcotics, cash and guns in his San Antonio home, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Ryan William Harper, 29, of San Antonio, was arrested Friday. He faces charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance over 400 grams; and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance between 200 and 400 grams. Both are first-degree felonies.

Harper was also charged with unlawful carry of a weapon with a felony conviction, a second-degree felony; and possession of marijuana between 5 and 30 pounds, a third-degree felony, the sheriff’s office said.

Harper was arrested after deputies executed a warrant out of Arizona for money laundering at the man’s residence, KSAT-TV reported. Deputies discovered narcotics in plain view and then obtained a search warrant, according to the television station.

According to the sheriff’s office news release, deputies seized 5,552 grams of marijuana, 511 grams of psilocybin, 392 grams of Adderall, 773 grams of THC vape cartridges, 583 grams of THC wax, 117 grams of morphine, four rifles, one shotgun, eight handguns, cash, scales and packaging.

The total estimated worth of the narcotics is $187,387, the sheriff’s office said.

Harper’s bail was set at $115,000, the sheriff’s office said. He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 10, according to Bexar County online court records.

