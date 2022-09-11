ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Johnson City Press

Carter County moves forward with $4.5 million communications project

ELIZABETHTON — After several years of planning, discussion and debate in Carter County, a countywide emergency communications network is becoming a reality. That was made apparent on Sept. 7 with the purchase order totaling $4,510,136 for the new system. The funds will be taken from the county’s portion of the federal American Rescue Plan. Motorola Solutions Inc. is the vendor for the project. A separate purchase order for $48,000 will provide for the purchase of compatible pagers for volunteer firefighters. The money will be spent in five stages as the project develops.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Proposed Fishery Park splash pad scrapped by Erwin BMA

A planned splash pad for Erwin’s Fishery Park was scrapped during Monday’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting. The board voted not to approve a $125,000 increase in matching funds toward a Local Parks and Recreation Fund grant to make improvements to the park and instead voted to remove the planned splash pad.
ERWIN, TN
Kingsport Times-News

New housing developments span Model City

KINGSPORT — Eighteen developments that will bring more than 2,500 homes, townhomes or apartment units to the Model City are in the process of being built, and there is no indication the growth will stop anytime soon. “In 2021, there were around 600 housing units being developed in the...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport, TN
Kingsport, TN
Johnson City Press

‘Baby Doe’ settlement money helps fund recovery center in Johnson City

Thanks to more than $1 million in funding from Washington County, East Tennessee State University is establishing the first recovery community center in Northeast Tennessee — one of several addiction recovery projects being funded through the “Baby Doe” opioid lawsuit settlement. The Johnson City Recovery Center (JCRC)...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Designer of New York City's High Line to speak in Kingsport

KINGSPORT — Award-winning horticulturist and landscape designer Patrick Cullina will present “Effective Strategies for Creating Dynamic, Diverse Plant-Driven Landscapes” on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m. at the Kingsport Center for Higher Education. Sponsored by Southern Appalachian Plant Society, the illustrated talk is free and open to...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Non-profits, city hope new homes on East Myrtle block start of something bigger

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — By next spring, Army veteran Roland Smith and Keena Mathes will be neighbors on East Myrtle Avenue, right across from the Langston Centre — Mathes in a three-bedroom, two-bath home built by Habitat for Humanity and Smith in a two-bedroom built by Appalachia Service Project (ASP). “I have a 16-year-old […]
wcyb.com

Crews working to repair sewer main break in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Kingsport city work crews are trying to repair a sewer main break. Crews are in the area of Moreland Avenue near Jarrod Drive. Officials say a 40-year-old 20-inch pipe broke, sending sewage flowing down the road. It should take a few hours to repair, according...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Northeast Tennessee Tourism Assocation to host short-term rental worshops

KINGSPORT — If you’re interested in learning more about operating a short-term rental throughout the region, the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association has two dates you might want to circle on your calendar. NETTA will offer a short-term rental workshop in Erwin and another in Kingsport in October. The...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Business pitch contest to link SWVA entrepreneurs with Hard Rock Bristol

RICHMOND – It’s a Hard Rock life for the future winners of a business contest aimed at linking local women-and minority-owned businesses with Virginia’s newest casino. Sandy Ratliff, vice president for community innovation at Virginia Community Capital, says VCC and the Virginia Small Business Administration are hosting a business pitch contest intended to link the Hard Rock Casino in Bristol with businesses led by black, indigenous, person-of-color (BIPOC) and/or women owners across Southwest Virginia.
BRISTOL, VA
Johnson City Press

VA earns Excellence in Patient Experience Award

The James H. Quillen Veterans Affairs Medical Center at Mountain Home was presented with the Excellence in Patient Experience Award by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs during a ceremony on Sept. 7. The award recognizes the Quillen VAMC for its dedication and exceptional experience delivered to veterans and employees,...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Getting rural counties online: State grants promise internet access to thousands in Tri-Cities region

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – A stark reality in an increasingly digital world lingers for thousands of Tennesseans living in the state’s most rural counties: having no access, or no reliable access, to highspeed internet at home. A Broadband Deployment Report published in 2020 by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) reveals that one in six rural […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Sullivan County director of schools search underway

BLOUNTVILLE — Wanted: director of schools for the largest school system in Northeast Tennessee or far Southwest Virginia. Salary is to be negotiated with the school board-chosen finalist. Apply to the Tennessee School Boards Association (TSBA) by Oct. 14. Just be sure you have at least five years of...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Hawkins County BOE appoints student representatives

ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education recognized its three student representatives for the 2022-2023 school year at its last two meetings. The board recognized the representative from Volunteer High School at its August meeting and the Clinch and Cherokee representatives in September since the latter two couldn’t attend in August.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

UPDATE: Traffic clear on I-26 West near downtown Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Traffic is moving again in the westbound lanes of Interstate 26 near downtown Johnson City Monday afternoon. Earlier Monday, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) Smartway Traffic Map showed heavy congestion and stalled traffic on I-26 West originating between the Unaka Avenue and downtown exits.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

$275K settlement reached in Erwin officer-involved lawsuit

(WJHL) — A lawsuit filed in April 2022 that alleges an Erwin police officer had shot a complying man in the face the previous year has been settled out of court, documents show. The dismissal was filed in federal court on Sept. 7 by Attorney Andrew Lampros of Hall & Lampros, LLP, the legal counsel […]
ERWIN, TN
WJHL

JCPD: 1 dead after motorcycle collides with deer in Boones Creek

BOONES CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday, the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) reports. According to the JCPD, Donald Newell, from Johnson City, was riding east on Boones Creek Road on a 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when the motorcycle hit a deer in the roadway. Newell was taken to […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN

