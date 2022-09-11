Read full article on original website
Mending and Innovation Pave the Way for Side Hustles for Those with Full-time JobsJohn M. DabbsWatauga, TN
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Johnson City Press
Carter County moves forward with $4.5 million communications project
ELIZABETHTON — After several years of planning, discussion and debate in Carter County, a countywide emergency communications network is becoming a reality. That was made apparent on Sept. 7 with the purchase order totaling $4,510,136 for the new system. The funds will be taken from the county’s portion of the federal American Rescue Plan. Motorola Solutions Inc. is the vendor for the project. A separate purchase order for $48,000 will provide for the purchase of compatible pagers for volunteer firefighters. The money will be spent in five stages as the project develops.
Johnson City Press
Proposed Fishery Park splash pad scrapped by Erwin BMA
A planned splash pad for Erwin’s Fishery Park was scrapped during Monday’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting. The board voted not to approve a $125,000 increase in matching funds toward a Local Parks and Recreation Fund grant to make improvements to the park and instead voted to remove the planned splash pad.
Kingsport Times-News
New housing developments span Model City
KINGSPORT — Eighteen developments that will bring more than 2,500 homes, townhomes or apartment units to the Model City are in the process of being built, and there is no indication the growth will stop anytime soon. “In 2021, there were around 600 housing units being developed in the...
Johnson City Press
Sullivan Commission considering $150,000 retroactive funding for 30-year-old fire station
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Commissioner Dwight King said he just wants the Piney Flats Volunteer Fire Department to get the same amount from county coffers that a volunteer fire department station under construction in Indian Springs received within the past year. King and Commissioner Hershel Glover are co-sponsors of...
Johnson City Press
‘Baby Doe’ settlement money helps fund recovery center in Johnson City
Thanks to more than $1 million in funding from Washington County, East Tennessee State University is establishing the first recovery community center in Northeast Tennessee — one of several addiction recovery projects being funded through the “Baby Doe” opioid lawsuit settlement. The Johnson City Recovery Center (JCRC)...
Kingsport Times-News
Designer of New York City's High Line to speak in Kingsport
KINGSPORT — Award-winning horticulturist and landscape designer Patrick Cullina will present “Effective Strategies for Creating Dynamic, Diverse Plant-Driven Landscapes” on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m. at the Kingsport Center for Higher Education. Sponsored by Southern Appalachian Plant Society, the illustrated talk is free and open to...
Non-profits, city hope new homes on East Myrtle block start of something bigger
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — By next spring, Army veteran Roland Smith and Keena Mathes will be neighbors on East Myrtle Avenue, right across from the Langston Centre — Mathes in a three-bedroom, two-bath home built by Habitat for Humanity and Smith in a two-bedroom built by Appalachia Service Project (ASP). “I have a 16-year-old […]
wcyb.com
Crews working to repair sewer main break in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Kingsport city work crews are trying to repair a sewer main break. Crews are in the area of Moreland Avenue near Jarrod Drive. Officials say a 40-year-old 20-inch pipe broke, sending sewage flowing down the road. It should take a few hours to repair, according...
Johnson City Press
Northeast Tennessee Tourism Assocation to host short-term rental worshops
KINGSPORT — If you’re interested in learning more about operating a short-term rental throughout the region, the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association has two dates you might want to circle on your calendar. NETTA will offer a short-term rental workshop in Erwin and another in Kingsport in October. The...
Johnson City Press
Business pitch contest to link SWVA entrepreneurs with Hard Rock Bristol
RICHMOND – It’s a Hard Rock life for the future winners of a business contest aimed at linking local women-and minority-owned businesses with Virginia’s newest casino. Sandy Ratliff, vice president for community innovation at Virginia Community Capital, says VCC and the Virginia Small Business Administration are hosting a business pitch contest intended to link the Hard Rock Casino in Bristol with businesses led by black, indigenous, person-of-color (BIPOC) and/or women owners across Southwest Virginia.
Johnson City Press
VA earns Excellence in Patient Experience Award
The James H. Quillen Veterans Affairs Medical Center at Mountain Home was presented with the Excellence in Patient Experience Award by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs during a ceremony on Sept. 7. The award recognizes the Quillen VAMC for its dedication and exceptional experience delivered to veterans and employees,...
Getting rural counties online: State grants promise internet access to thousands in Tri-Cities region
TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – A stark reality in an increasingly digital world lingers for thousands of Tennesseans living in the state’s most rural counties: having no access, or no reliable access, to highspeed internet at home. A Broadband Deployment Report published in 2020 by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) reveals that one in six rural […]
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan County director of schools search underway
BLOUNTVILLE — Wanted: director of schools for the largest school system in Northeast Tennessee or far Southwest Virginia. Salary is to be negotiated with the school board-chosen finalist. Apply to the Tennessee School Boards Association (TSBA) by Oct. 14. Just be sure you have at least five years of...
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County BOE appoints student representatives
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education recognized its three student representatives for the 2022-2023 school year at its last two meetings. The board recognized the representative from Volunteer High School at its August meeting and the Clinch and Cherokee representatives in September since the latter two couldn’t attend in August.
wjhl.com
UPDATE: Traffic clear on I-26 West near downtown Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Traffic is moving again in the westbound lanes of Interstate 26 near downtown Johnson City Monday afternoon. Earlier Monday, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) Smartway Traffic Map showed heavy congestion and stalled traffic on I-26 West originating between the Unaka Avenue and downtown exits.
supertalk929.com
Carter County has until December to correct jail staffing issues for state recertification
Correctional officials have informed new Carter County, Tennessee Sheriff Mike Fraley that operating conditions do not meet state standards due to staffing issues. The Tennessee Corrections Institute plans to assist Fraley with issues but recertification could not be recommended following the inspection this month. Fraley said in a statement that...
$275K settlement reached in Erwin officer-involved lawsuit
(WJHL) — A lawsuit filed in April 2022 that alleges an Erwin police officer had shot a complying man in the face the previous year has been settled out of court, documents show. The dismissal was filed in federal court on Sept. 7 by Attorney Andrew Lampros of Hall & Lampros, LLP, the legal counsel […]
wjhl.com
Daytime visits Greeneville Graze to check out charcuterie boards
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Daytime Tri-Cities headed to downtown Greeneville to meet with Crystal Martin, owner of Greeneville Graze on Depot Street. Greeneville Graze specializes in charcuterie boards and puts emphasis on all the details of the presentation.
Washington Co. shelter raises funds to operate on kitten injured by cow
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An orange tabby kitten named George will undergo surgery after a cow stepped on him and fractured his pelvis. The Washington County, TN Animal Shelter reached out to the public Monday night in need of donations to operate on George, who also continues to suffer from a large hernia following […]
JCPD: 1 dead after motorcycle collides with deer in Boones Creek
BOONES CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday, the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) reports. According to the JCPD, Donald Newell, from Johnson City, was riding east on Boones Creek Road on a 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when the motorcycle hit a deer in the roadway. Newell was taken to […]
