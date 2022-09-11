ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

ESPN

Texas high school football and the rise of Texas Tech's Joey McGuire and UTSA's Jeff Traylor

In July, among the 16,452 attendees at the annual Texas High School Coaches' Association convention in San Antonio, two college coaches drew a crowd wherever they went. Sure, Georgia coach Kirby Smart, continuing a tradition among national championship coaches, flew in for a few hours just to speak to the largest and most powerful coaching organization of its kind in the country. Texas' Steve Sarkisian and Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher drew plenty of attention. All 12 Division I coaches in Texas spoke on a panel together, which packed a crowd into a huge ballroom at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center downtown.
KTRE

Old Rivals Longview, Lufkin kick off district play in Red Zone Game of the Week

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE/KLTV) - Lufkin’s Abe Martin Stadium will host the biggest game on the week 4 slate when Lufkin challenges Longview, the No.1 team in the state in 5A DI. The game will be the district opener for both teams in the new 7-5A DI district following realignment in the spring. Lufkin enters the contest after upsetting No. 3 ranked A&M Consolidated 31-17 this past Friday.
KFDA

Stream Amarillo High vs Permian volleyball here

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle Sports Network will host a livestream of the Amarillo High vs Permian volleyball game here. The volleyball game will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13. You can stream the game by clicking here.
