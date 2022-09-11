Read full article on original website
ESPN
Texas high school football and the rise of Texas Tech's Joey McGuire and UTSA's Jeff Traylor
In July, among the 16,452 attendees at the annual Texas High School Coaches' Association convention in San Antonio, two college coaches drew a crowd wherever they went. Sure, Georgia coach Kirby Smart, continuing a tradition among national championship coaches, flew in for a few hours just to speak to the largest and most powerful coaching organization of its kind in the country. Texas' Steve Sarkisian and Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher drew plenty of attention. All 12 Division I coaches in Texas spoke on a panel together, which packed a crowd into a huge ballroom at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center downtown.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes & His Wife Brittany Are East Texas Kids Turned NFL Royalty
Most Texans who grew up in the state have fond memories of attending Texas high school football games and hanging out with friends to cheer the local teams on. One of the most well-known couples in the sports league these days, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany, had that exact experience in Tyler, TX nearly a decade ago.
KTRE
Old Rivals Longview, Lufkin kick off district play in Red Zone Game of the Week
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE/KLTV) - Lufkin’s Abe Martin Stadium will host the biggest game on the week 4 slate when Lufkin challenges Longview, the No.1 team in the state in 5A DI. The game will be the district opener for both teams in the new 7-5A DI district following realignment in the spring. Lufkin enters the contest after upsetting No. 3 ranked A&M Consolidated 31-17 this past Friday.
Week 4 Dave Campbell's Texas high school football state rankings, Timberview climbs
Austin Westlake continues to be the top-ranked team in Class 6A. Southlake Carroll is the highest area team ranked in the largest class at Number 3.
Morning Brew: What we're hearing on Texas' quarterback injury situation heading into UTSA game
In today's Morning Brew, here's what we're hearing on Texas' quarterback injury situation heading into UTSA game.
Cup schedule for '23 adds downtown Chicago, North Wilkesboro
The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series schedule was released Wednesday with races in downtown Chicago and North Wilkesboro officially announced, while
Tuesday Volleys: Sinton defeats West Oso in 4A District 30
The Sinton Lady Pirates defeated the West Oso Lady Bears in four sets (25-12, 27-25, 21-25, and 25-23) for UIL 4A District 30.
KFDA
Stream Amarillo High vs Permian volleyball here
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle Sports Network will host a livestream of the Amarillo High vs Permian volleyball game here. The volleyball game will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13. You can stream the game by clicking here.
