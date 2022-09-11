Read full article on original website
Penn State’s secondary came up big vs. Purdue. At Auburn, it will be the front-seven’s turn
Purdue’s Aidan O’Connell attempted 60 passes by design while Ohio threw 40 times out of necessity. Penn State is two games into its 2022 season, and it has yet to face an offense that prioritizes running the ball. That’s going to change this weekend. Auburn is dependent...
Penn State’s 4 keys vs. Auburn: The Lions’ script for a statement victory over an SEC foe
It is rarely easy for Penn State when the Lions are facing a physically gifted team on the road. PSU’s non-conference date with Auburn on Saturday afternoon at Jordan-Hare Stadium should be no different. The Tigers have issues. They also have athletes.
Auburn captains push wear orange uniforms for Penn State game
Owen Pappoe and Derick Hall would like to see Auburn buck tradition when it hosts No. 22 Penn State this weekend. The two team captains consider themselves proponents of switching up the team’s traditional uniform look. Specifically, Pappoe and Hall would like the Tigers to turn back the clock and reintroduce orange jerseys for Saturday’s nonconference showdown with the Nittany Lions, considering the program is advertising the game as an orange-out — “All Auburn, All Orange” — at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Chris Fowler gives his pick for best home-field advantage in the B1G
Home-field advantage might be considered underrated to some, but to others, it could be the difference between a win and a loss. ESPN commentator Chris Fowler recently gave his thoughts on which team has the best home-field advantage in the B1G. While programs like Michigan, Michigan State, and Ohio State have stadiums such as “The Big House” or “The Horseshoe,” few atmospheres compare to Beaver Stadium in Penn State’s annual White Out game.
Penn State heads to SEC country to visit Auburn: Key storylines for this meeting of unbeatens
Penn State and Auburn have met three times previously. Each program has won a bowl game and James Franklin’s Nittany Lions defeated the Tigers 28-20 at Beaver Stadium last year. Both teams are 2-0 and PSU-Auburn will kick off Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
Penn State’s James Franklin on Drew Allar’s progress, Adisa Isaac’s 2022 start, more Tuesday takeaways
STATE COLLEGE – Penn State’s James Franklin has stayed true to his vow to develop depth early in the 2022 season. Franklin noted during his Tuesday news conference that his coaching staff played 70 players on offense and defense – 34 on offense, 36 on defense – during the No. 22 Lions’ 46-10 win over Ohio last Saturday at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State plays host to commits and recruits for the home opener against Ohio
Penn State head coach James Franklin and his staff welcomed several commits as well as recruits to the home opener Saturday against Ohio. Among the recruits was Zion Tracy, a three-star cornerback from Long Island Lutheran who became a commit after the game. Tracy is the 20th member of Penn...
PennLive’s Mid-Penn Dandy Dozen week 3 rankings: Altoona rising, Blue Devils join Greyhounds in upper deck
Each week during the regular season, PennLive will unveil our Dandy Dozen football poll, where we rank the top trending Mid-Penn Conference programs regardless of classification. Teams are listed in descending order with record and upcoming schedule. Here we go.
Herbster, Smith, Mumma lead Cumberland Valley field hockey past Central Dauphin
Jenna Herbster’s late goal proved the difference Tuesday as Cumberland Valley scored a 2-1 field hockey win against Central Dauphin. Herbster found the back of the net off an assist from Hayven Mumma.
Scenes from CV win over CD in girls field hockey
Cumberland Valley’s Jenna Herbster scored the game-winning goal with 2:34 left in the match as Cumberland Valley defeats Central Dauphin girls 2-1 in field hockey at Landis Field in Harrisburg, Pa., Sept. 13, 2022.
Boiling Springs’ Nathaniel Harbst claims medalist honors in Capital golf match at Sunset
It’s a busy week in Mid-Penn Conference golf and Boiling Springs used Tuesday afternoon to strengthen its grip on the Capital Division lead. The Bubblers, with Nathaniel Harbst and Austin Fulton headlining, fired a 320 at Sunset Golf Course to win the team portion by nine strokes over host Middletown.
Boiling Springs volleyball sweeps Steel-High
Boiling Springs swept Steel-High Tuesday in volleyball. Scores were 25-9, 25-14, 25-19. Olivia Hollen had 11 assists, seven aces and four digs, and Lydia Mowers had 11 assists. Kaitln Fassl had 11 digs and four aces, and Ella Kilko had six kills, four digs and two aces. Brenna Eckert had seven aces and four kills.
Ayden Keetch’s big game lifts Shippensburg to boys soccer win against Gettysburg
Ayden Keetch had two goals and two assists for Shippensburg Tuesday in a 5-0 boys soccer win over Gettysburg. Coen Edey added a goal and two assists, and Felipe Castro-Gomez and Garrett Courson had a goal, too.
Why did Penn State create a new VP position during a hiring freeze?
Just days after announcing a hiring freeze, Penn State created a new office and hired a new vice president. Here’s what the university has to say about that decision.
Ella Garman’s 2 goals help Boiling Springs soccer get past James Buchanan
Ella Garman’s two goals Tuesday helped Boiling Springs score a 4-0 girls soccer win against James Buchanan. Sohphia Phelix added a goal and an assist, and Molly Starner did, too. Bailee Decker had an assist. Riley Tennyson had two saves for the Bubblers.
Penn State Strongly Urging Masking Indoors
Penn State once again “strongly recommends” students, faculty, and staff to mask indoors, according to a release. On Thursday, Centre County checked in with a “high” COVID-19 community level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, for the first time in the past 15 weeks. Previously, it was at the “low” community level.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Pennsylvania
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best cinnamon rolls in each state. Here's the top choice for PA.
‘So long, for now.’ Downtown State College sandwich shop closes after 14 years in business
The owner didn’t rule out a return at some point.
Inmate who helped dismantle drug operation in Lewisburg prison wants out
WILLIAMSPORT – The inmate whose substantial assistance led to the breakup of a major drug operation inside the Lewisburg Federal Penitentiary 25 years ago believes he is entitled to be a free man. Rayful Edmond III, the biggest drug dealer in the District of Columbia in the late 1980s,...
Pennsylvania's Drive In Movie Theaters
Comet Drive-In The Comet Drive-In opened in 1955 and closed in 1979. The theater was the first drive-in movie theater in Lancaster County and was operated by Harry Chertcoff. In the spring of 1955, he announced plans to open a second drive-in theater. He named the theater the Comet Drive-In and opened it on June 22. The theater's advertisement for the opening night featured the name of the first movie to be shown there. The theater quickly filled up with patrons on the opening night. The theater was a hit with kids and a popular date night destination. There were even racing events involving kids in quarter-midget cars. The quarter-midget series was introduced in 1957 but seemed to go out of style by the next year. The Comet Drive-In is located in York, Pennsylvania. Showtimes vary, so call ahead to find out when movies will play. Please note that the theater is closed on certain days.
