ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Auburn captains push wear orange uniforms for Penn State game

Owen Pappoe and Derick Hall would like to see Auburn buck tradition when it hosts No. 22 Penn State this weekend. The two team captains consider themselves proponents of switching up the team’s traditional uniform look. Specifically, Pappoe and Hall would like the Tigers to turn back the clock and reintroduce orange jerseys for Saturday’s nonconference showdown with the Nittany Lions, considering the program is advertising the game as an orange-out — “All Auburn, All Orange” — at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Chris Fowler gives his pick for best home-field advantage in the B1G

Home-field advantage might be considered underrated to some, but to others, it could be the difference between a win and a loss. ESPN commentator Chris Fowler recently gave his thoughts on which team has the best home-field advantage in the B1G. While programs like Michigan, Michigan State, and Ohio State have stadiums such as “The Big House” or “The Horseshoe,” few atmospheres compare to Beaver Stadium in Penn State’s annual White Out game.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Missouri State
State College, PA
College Sports
City
State College, PA
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State College, PA
Football
State
Arkansas State
State
Nebraska State
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
City
California, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State’s James Franklin on Drew Allar’s progress, Adisa Isaac’s 2022 start, more Tuesday takeaways

STATE COLLEGE – Penn State’s James Franklin has stayed true to his vow to develop depth early in the 2022 season. Franklin noted during his Tuesday news conference that his coaching staff played 70 players on offense and defense – 34 on offense, 36 on defense – during the No. 22 Lions’ 46-10 win over Ohio last Saturday at Beaver Stadium.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap Top 25#Appalachian State#Oklahoma State#American Football#College Football#The Nittany Lions#The Associated Press#Regions Banks#Ohio State#Clemson
PennLive.com

Boiling Springs volleyball sweeps Steel-High

Boiling Springs swept Steel-High Tuesday in volleyball. Scores were 25-9, 25-14, 25-19. Olivia Hollen had 11 assists, seven aces and four digs, and Lydia Mowers had 11 assists. Kaitln Fassl had 11 digs and four aces, and Ella Kilko had six kills, four digs and two aces. Brenna Eckert had seven aces and four kills.
BOILING SPRINGS, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
Sports
Ohio State University
Onward State

Penn State Strongly Urging Masking Indoors

Penn State once again “strongly recommends” students, faculty, and staff to mask indoors, according to a release. On Thursday, Centre County checked in with a “high” COVID-19 community level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, for the first time in the past 15 weeks. Previously, it was at the “low” community level.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Pennsylvania's Drive In Movie Theaters

Comet Drive-In The Comet Drive-In opened in 1955 and closed in 1979. The theater was the first drive-in movie theater in Lancaster County and was operated by Harry Chertcoff. In the spring of 1955, he announced plans to open a second drive-in theater. He named the theater the Comet Drive-In and opened it on June 22. The theater's advertisement for the opening night featured the name of the first movie to be shown there. The theater quickly filled up with patrons on the opening night. The theater was a hit with kids and a popular date night destination. There were even racing events involving kids in quarter-midget cars. The quarter-midget series was introduced in 1957 but seemed to go out of style by the next year. The Comet Drive-In is located in York, Pennsylvania. Showtimes vary, so call ahead to find out when movies will play. Please note that the theater is closed on certain days.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
179K+
Followers
75K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy