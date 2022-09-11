Read full article on original website
Rob Gronkowski spent his last two seasons in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so naturally he may have some bias when picking them as his Super Bowl bets for the 2022 season. However, the former star tight end has actually a pretty good reason for believing that the Buccaneers have what it takes […] The post Rob Gronkowski gets 100% real on Tom Brady, Buccaneers’ Super Bowl title chances appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is already frustrated with one of the team's personnel decisions. According to Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston, Kraft wants the Patriots to utilize wide receiver Kendrick Bourne more than they did in Week 1. Bourne received just two snaps against the Miami...
BOSTON -- The Patriots played on Sunday. The offense was ... not good.Though Mac Jones, Damien Harris and Jakobi Meyers had their moments, and though Ty Montgomery rolled his way into the end zone, the Patriots scored just seven points in their loss in Miami. And for one of the most prominent alums of the New England offense, it made for a tough day of TV watching.That alum was Julian Edelman, who kept his commentary brief on Sunday. In fact, he didn't even use words, instead opting for the facepalm emoji to describe his feelings while watching the Patriots' offense struggle so badly.The Patriots offense gained just 271 total yards on Sunday, going 4-for-9 on third down and 0-for-1 on fourth down.The 36-year-old Edelman retired after the 2020 season, though he's said in recent weeks that he feels physically well enough to play football again. He's also said that he'd most likely only be interested in playing for the Patriots ... and after a rough summer and a tough start to the season, they may need him.
Matt Patricia has already shown with Malcolm Butler that he has no qualms about benching a player he has a problem with, even if it hurts the team. He’s doing it again with Kendrick Bourne, and the results are predictably bad.
Bill Belichick inexplicably benched Kendrick Bourne for the most of the New England Patriots’ loss to the Miami Dolphins during Week 1 of the NFL season. It was coaching malpractice.
"Whatever I have to do, I'm just waiting for that moment." If the Patriots regret their decision to bench Kendrick Bourne until the fourth quarter in their season-opener on Sunday, Bill Belichick — predictably — was not going to say anything about it. “We did what we thought...
The Miami Dolphins were big winners in their season opener against the New England Patriots on Sunday, cruising to a 20-7 that was probably not as close as the score would indicate. It was not a happy day for everybody in Miami though. Several cars caught fire in the parking...
Smoke from the parking lot blaze could be seen from inside the stadium during Sunday's game. The Patriots lost to the Dolphins 20-7 on Sunday in the team’s season opener. New England never led in what proved to be another disappointing trip to Miami. On Sunday night, the Connecticut...
On Sunday, Tua Tagovailoa accomplished something that has never been done before against the New England Patriots during the Bill Belichick era. The Miami Dolphins quarterback improved to 4-0 in his career against the Belichick-led Patriots with a 20-7 victory in Week 1. No other QB has stayed undefeated through four or more starts against New England since Belichick became head coach in 2000.
Jets head coach Robert Saleh made major headlines Monday by saying he was “keeping receipts” of those mocking the team. Wednesday, he addressed that statement, saying it was a “passionate moment defending our team.”. Saleh said there weren’t any shots directed at anyone. Just “showing a lot...
According to Tom House, throw mechanics extraordinaire, Bill Belichick grilled House about whether or not he should trade Tom Brady in 2014. In the past, when people have looked at Tom Brady, they often didn’t. him. He was overlooked in the draft, overlooked by analysts during his rookie season,...
The New England Patriots have received a fair share of criticism following Sunday's Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins, and rightfully so. Aside from a promising opening drive, the Patriots offense was a disaster. Specifically, communication issues on the offensive line and costly turnovers led to the 20-7 defeat. It was a continuation of the glaring problems New England had throughout camp and preseason.
If you want a sense for how Bill Belichick operates as a head coach and talent evaluator, Tom House has a story for you. A former major league pitcher, House worked extensively with Tom Brady as the New England Patriots quarterback's throwing coach, helping Brady thrive at an advanced age by preaching proper throwing mechanics in addition to quality nutrition and sleep habits.
Rex Ryan never misses a chance to criticize longtime nemesis Bill Belichick, so you can bet he did so this week following the Patriots’ lackluster loss to the Dolphins.
The New England Patriots had some serious offensive line issues during their loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, and Trent Brown appeared to be responsible for some of them. That led to questions about whether the veteran was giving full effort, and one of those questions was directed toward Bill Belichick on Wednesday.
The New England Patriots travel to Pittsburgh on Sunday to face the Steelers. What do they need to do to get the win in week two? The Patriots are in an interesting situation on Sunday. After starting 0-1, they play the Steelers on Sunday, in Pittsburgh, and then have their home opener against the Baltimore Ravens.
The New England Patriots opened up their 2022 season with a dud of a performance against the Miami Dolphins. Is it time to panic already? Perhaps asking this question after week one is a bit of a overreaction to some, but I think it is a valid question. The Patriots...
