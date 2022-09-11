ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

ClutchPoints

Rob Gronkowski gets 100% real on Tom Brady, Buccaneers’ Super Bowl title chances

Rob Gronkowski spent his last two seasons in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so naturally he may have some bias when picking them as his Super Bowl bets for the 2022 season. However, the former star tight end has actually a pretty good reason for believing that the Buccaneers have what it takes […] The post Rob Gronkowski gets 100% real on Tom Brady, Buccaneers’ Super Bowl title chances appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Robert Kraft Reportedly Not Happy With Patriots Decision

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is already frustrated with one of the team's personnel decisions. According to Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston, Kraft wants the Patriots to utilize wide receiver Kendrick Bourne more than they did in Week 1. Bourne received just two snaps against the Miami...
NFL
CBS Boston

Julian Edelman didn't enjoy watching Pats offense in Miami

BOSTON -- The Patriots played on Sunday. The offense was ... not good.Though Mac Jones, Damien Harris and Jakobi Meyers had their moments, and though Ty Montgomery rolled his way into the end zone, the Patriots scored just seven points in their loss in Miami. And for one of the most prominent alums of the New England offense, it made for a tough day of TV watching.That alum was Julian Edelman, who kept his commentary brief on Sunday. In fact, he didn't even use words, instead opting for the facepalm emoji to describe his feelings while watching the Patriots' offense struggle so badly.The Patriots offense gained just 271 total yards on Sunday, going 4-for-9 on third down and 0-for-1 on fourth down.The 36-year-old Edelman retired after the 2020 season, though he's said in recent weeks that he feels physically well enough to play football again. He's also said that he'd most likely only be interested in playing for the Patriots ... and after a rough summer and a tough start to the season, they may need him.
NFL
NBC Sports

Tua becomes only QB ever to accomplish this feat vs. Belichick, Pats

On Sunday, Tua Tagovailoa accomplished something that has never been done before against the New England Patriots during the Bill Belichick era. The Miami Dolphins quarterback improved to 4-0 in his career against the Belichick-led Patriots with a 20-7 victory in Week 1. No other QB has stayed undefeated through four or more starts against New England since Belichick became head coach in 2000.
NFL
FanSided

Bill Belichick considered trading Tom Brady before Super Bowl XLIX

According to Tom House, throw mechanics extraordinaire, Bill Belichick grilled House about whether or not he should trade Tom Brady in 2014. In the past, when people have looked at Tom Brady, they often didn’t. him. He was overlooked in the draft, overlooked by analysts during his rookie season,...
NFL
NBC Sports

Rex Ryan blames Bill Belichick for Patriots' issues

The New England Patriots have received a fair share of criticism following Sunday's Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins, and rightfully so. Aside from a promising opening drive, the Patriots offense was a disaster. Specifically, communication issues on the offensive line and costly turnovers led to the 20-7 defeat. It was a continuation of the glaring problems New England had throughout camp and preseason.
NFL
NBC Sports

Tom House recalls bold question Belichick once asked him about Brady

If you want a sense for how Bill Belichick operates as a head coach and talent evaluator, Tom House has a story for you. A former major league pitcher, House worked extensively with Tom Brady as the New England Patriots quarterback's throwing coach, helping Brady thrive at an advanced age by preaching proper throwing mechanics in addition to quality nutrition and sleep habits.
NFL
FanSided

How can the New England Patriots get the win on Sunday?

The New England Patriots travel to Pittsburgh on Sunday to face the Steelers. What do they need to do to get the win in week two? The Patriots are in an interesting situation on Sunday. After starting 0-1, they play the Steelers on Sunday, in Pittsburgh, and then have their home opener against the Baltimore Ravens.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Is it already time to panic about the New England Patriots?

The New England Patriots opened up their 2022 season with a dud of a performance against the Miami Dolphins. Is it time to panic already? Perhaps asking this question after week one is a bit of a overreaction to some, but I think it is a valid question. The Patriots...
NFL
