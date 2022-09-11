ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alice, TX

Shots fired call near Highway 59 results in two arrests

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Two men are facing charges after sheriff deputies are called out to a shots fired call near a subdivision on Highway 59. The incident happened on Sunday at 7p.m. when Webb County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to reports of a shooting near Los Arcos in the Los Centenarios Subdivision.
Woman wanted for alleged kidnapping

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a woman wanted for aggravated kidnaping. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 21-year-old Alexa de la Rosa. She is five feet, three inches, weighs 155 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is...
Student brought gun to Hamlin Middle School, officials say

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A student was found with a gun at Hamlin Middle School Monday, according to Corpus Christi ISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke. The gun was found after a student made a report to administration that another student was in possession of a "dangerous weapon," a letter sent to parents from the school said.
Search is on for suspects in Old Brownsville Rd. shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are searching for the person or persons responsible for a shooting on the west side of town Thursday. Officers were called to the Burger King on Old Brownsville Rd. just after 1:15 p.m. Thursday for a call about a shooting with multiple victims. When law enforcement arrived at the scene, they found three men who had been shot. All were taken to the hospital, according to CCPD officials.
Calallen High School student with gun struggles with police

A Calallen High School student was arrested Friday after he allegedly brought a gun to the school Friday. At approximately 1 p.m. at Calallen High School located at 4001 Wildcat Drive, police sent out an emergency code after a student was approached by police near the baseball field when a struggle ensued between officer and student.
Woman hospitalized, man arrested after shooting at Emerald Beach hotel

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman was rushed to the hospital overnight and a man was arrested after a shooting at the Emerald Beach Hotel on Shoreline. Officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department were called to the 1100 block of Shoreline at 2:39 a.m. in reference to the shooting. When they arrived on scene, they found a man attending to a woman who was suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Lt. Michael Pena with the CCPD.
