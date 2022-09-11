Read full article on original website
Shots fired call near Highway 59 results in two arrests
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Two men are facing charges after sheriff deputies are called out to a shots fired call near a subdivision on Highway 59. The incident happened on Sunday at 7p.m. when Webb County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to reports of a shooting near Los Arcos in the Los Centenarios Subdivision.
Every Corpus Christi ISD police officer will get a protective shield thanks to Texas grant
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After the tragedy in Uvalde, the way the community feels about safety measures in schools has changed forever… especially in Texas. Just Monday afternoon, 3NEWS reported that a student brought a gun to Hamlin Middle School, proving that in times like these, it is extremely important to be proactive.
Police called after Ray High School student seen showing airsoft gun to friends
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several police units were called to Ray High School around 4 p.m. for reports of a student with a gun but an investigation revealed it was a toy gun, according to Corpus Christi ISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke. A student was showing off an airsoft...
Woman wanted for alleged kidnapping
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a woman wanted for aggravated kidnaping. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 21-year-old Alexa de la Rosa. She is five feet, three inches, weighs 155 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is...
'Decades of neglect': How Corpus Christi leaders are responding to awful street conditions
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi has been paying attention to our 'Driving You Crazy' series with pen and paper in hand these last few weeks. We had a chance to visit with the Interim Director of Public Works, Gabriel Hinojosa, to get his take on efforts to repair and replace all those potholes and bumps that are driving you crazy.
At least five incidents of guns on school campuses in the Coastal Bend this school year so far
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — School safety is on the minds of parents across the Coastal Bend as yet another gun was found on a school campus Monday. So far this school year, which began in early August, there have been at least five incidents involving guns on schools campuses.
Corpus Christi program that serves people with special needs has equipment stolen
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Special Hearts in the Arts helps those with special needs showcase their talents through the arts. But now, those efforts may be halted, because of thieves. In the midst of looking for a new building to operate in, this past weekend was a devastating blow...
Trial begins for man accused of breaking into ranch and shooting man to death
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -After three years, the trial begins for the man accused of breaking into a ranch, shooting and causing the death of a man. After a day of jury selection, the opening statements began in the case against Francisco Javier Santos. Santos is accused by a relative of...
Student brought gun to Hamlin Middle School, officials say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A student was found with a gun at Hamlin Middle School Monday, according to Corpus Christi ISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke. The gun was found after a student made a report to administration that another student was in possession of a "dangerous weapon," a letter sent to parents from the school said.
Kingsville Border Patrol Station agents rescue 13 migrants from refrigerated truck
KINGSVILLE, Texas — Border Patrol agents from the Kingsville station interrupted a human smuggling attempt on Tuesday, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Agents working the Javier Vega Checkpoint in Hebbronville found 13 migrants, including two unaccompanied minors, trying to conceal themselves in frozen...
Search is on for suspects in Old Brownsville Rd. shooting
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are searching for the person or persons responsible for a shooting on the west side of town Thursday. Officers were called to the Burger King on Old Brownsville Rd. just after 1:15 p.m. Thursday for a call about a shooting with multiple victims. When law enforcement arrived at the scene, they found three men who had been shot. All were taken to the hospital, according to CCPD officials.
We have a 'Driving You Crazy' winner. So, which street was voted the worst in Corpus Christi?
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We have a Driving You Crazy winner!. After weeks of voting for pothole-ridden streets to advance in our Driving You Crazy bracket... the people have spoken. Airport Rd. is the worst street to drive down in Corpus Christi. It's one road that is always making...
City hires new health director for Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is moving forward with hiring a new health director for the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District, a position that has been vacant for quite awhile. It has been six months since Annette Rodriguez was fired form her position as...
The Texas hurricane that washed up thousands of live snakes and gave a famous newsman his big break
TEXAS, USA — September is considered one the most active months for hurricanes to strike the Texas coast, and this week marked the anniversary of two of the worst: Hurricane Carla in 1961 and Hurricane Ike in 2008. Carla turned out to be one of the biggest storms in...
Calallen High School student with gun struggles with police
A Calallen High School student was arrested Friday after he allegedly brought a gun to the school Friday. At approximately 1 p.m. at Calallen High School located at 4001 Wildcat Drive, police sent out an emergency code after a student was approached by police near the baseball field when a struggle ensued between officer and student.
Woman hospitalized, man arrested after shooting at Emerald Beach hotel
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman was rushed to the hospital overnight and a man was arrested after a shooting at the Emerald Beach Hotel on Shoreline. Officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department were called to the 1100 block of Shoreline at 2:39 a.m. in reference to the shooting. When they arrived on scene, they found a man attending to a woman who was suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Lt. Michael Pena with the CCPD.
Trial begins Tuesday for man accused of murdering Calallen football star Gabe Cooley
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jury selection began today in the trial of Billy Ferguson. Ferguson is accused of killing 17-year-old Gabe Cooley in a Calallen Walmart in August 2020. Witnesses said Cooley was standing in an aisle when Ferguson approached him and stabbed him multiple times. Last April, a...
First responders climb steps of Whataburger Field to remember those who passed on 9/11
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Whataburger Field held the 3rd annual 9/11 Memorial Workout Sunday morning. It was an opportunity for both first responders and the public to show their support for those who lost their lives on this day, 21 years ago during the tragedy in New York City.
2 Lucky Texas Residents Claim Whopping Lottery Prizes
Two lucky Texans can now say they're millionaires!
Driving You Crazy Finals: Airport vs. Timbergate
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We have a winner for our last semi-final round and are now moving on to our final round of Driving You Crazy!. The two streets fighting for a chance to be named the worst street in Corpus Christi are Timbergate and Airport!. Timbergate vs. Holly.
