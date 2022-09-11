Read full article on original website
Related
Detroit News
Detroit News high school picks: Cass Tech, King set for latest clash in 'huge rivalry'
It’s rivalry week with Detroit King playing at Detroit Cass Tech on Friday at 7:30 p.m. (Bally Sports Detroit) for bragging rights in the PSL. King — 1-1 and ranked No. 7 in The News Super 20 — swept the season’s series last season with a 41-34 regular-season win and a 21-15 victory in the PSL title game after Cass Tech earned the season’s sweep in 2020.
diehardsport.com
Father Of Five-Star QB Recruit Hinting A Decision Is Near Following Michigan Visit?
Five-star QB Jadyn Davis and his family visited Ann Arbor for the third time recently as the five-star recruit was in for the Hawaii game. The father of Davis posted the following pic on social media:. It should be noted that the elder Davis is donning a profile picture that...
MLive.com
Michigan prep football notebook: Teams surprising us through three games
We’re past three games into the 2022 high school football season and there are some teams throughout Michigan surprising everyone. Over in the Ann Arbor area, Dexter is off to its first 3-0 start since 1966. While 56 years is a surprisingly long time between 3-0 starts, it’s not surprising when you factor in Michigan running back commit Cole Cabana. The four-star running back scored four touchdowns in a 27-6 win over Bedford last week, three on the ground and one on the receiving end of a pass. It’s last 4-0 start was 1965 and it will look to match that this Friday against Ypsilanti Lincoln.
Detroit News
Old Inn at St. John's on track to unveil rare new golf course, The Cardinal, in summer 2023
Plymouth — The old Inn at St. John's had a lot of golf holes, but not a lot of golf fans. "No one would say they were great," Ray Hearn said of the 27 holes that used to reside south of Five Mile Road, between Sheldon and Northville roads.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit News
All eyes are on the ArtPrize
Troy Ramos finds artistic inspiration in unusual places. Abandoned sites throughout metro Detroit yield both ideas and materials that the Livonia-based artist later incorporates in his thought-provoking sculptures. Past finds have included a pipe discovered behind an abandoned mall on the city’s west side, discarded chairs, string, even a large...
Detroit News
‘Valkyries’ becomes a ‘retro futurist video game’ at Detroit Opera
If you thought reversing the telling of the Puccini classic “La bohème” was out there. Or the staging of an adaptation of Wagner’s “Götterdämmerung” in a parking garage was even more outlandish, hold onto your opera seat. Detroit Opera opens its 2022-23...
Detroit News
LeDuff: The inside scoop on Lafayette Coney Island's rats
The news went ’round the world last week, and I found myself standing in the cellar of it. Lafayette Coney Island, the landmark greasy spoon in the heart of downtown Detroit, has rats, the headlines blared. A carnival of rodents was caught on tape and then posted on Facebook. The city cracked down and closed the joint. No dogs. No fries. No dice.
What The Heck Is Michigan “Zip” Sauce?
I've learned a lot about foods and drinks since I moved to Michigan. I've seen the promised land with authentic U.P. Pasties, Mackinac Fudge, downed Superman Ice Cream, slugged some Faygo and Vernor's (which are now staples in my fridge at home), and fallen in love with the local breweries.
RELATED PEOPLE
dbusiness.com
Report: Metro Detroit Homes Sales Continue to Fall, Prices Rise
According to the August 2022 regional housing report from RE/MAX of Southeastern Michigan in Troy, home sales continue to tumble, down 15 percent over last August, from 4,344 homes sold to 3,691. Despite the year-over-year drop, the sales number is up from July, which saw 3,347 home sales. The median...
Detroit News
Detroit rapper taps TikTok fame in bid to buy block where he grew up
Detroit — Rapper Tray Little is using a social media app in his bid to fulfill a dream of not just buying back his childhood home, but the entire block on the city's northwest side where he grew up. While Little is far from acquiring the dozen vacant homes...
visitdetroit.com
10 Top Small Venues in Oakland County
Oakland County is home to many venues perfect for hosting special events and business gatherings. The county’s close proximity to downtown Detroit and Detroit-Wayne Metropolitan Airport makes it attractive for out-of-towners and even locals who are looking for a unique space to gather. Visit Detroit gathered some of the...
12 Famous People With Ties to Dearborn, Michigan
Dearborn, Michigan is tied to several famous and notable people. Dearborn is the seventh most-populated city in Michigan. As of the 2020 census, Dearborn also has the largest Muslim population in the United States per capita and is home to the largest mosque in the nation. Dearborn is also located in Wayne County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Even for Dan Gilbert, transformation is tough
Good morning, today is Tuesday. New projects and developments have been underway in Detroit over the past few years. The goal is to bring jobs back to the city and boost the economy. It's a huge task — even for billionaire Dan Gilbert. A state program was launched in 2017 that offers powerful...
These Michigan Restaurants Have Baked Potatoes as Big as Your Head
Every day of every month, and every month of every year, there is something to celebrate. Even if it just seems like the silliest most random thing. For example; September 16th is National Guacamole day (and yes, I will be celebrating), December 4th is National Cookie Day (yes, another holiday I observe), or December is National Read a New Book Month.
Detroit News
Detroit man sentenced for raping 5 teenagers over span of 7 years
Detroit — After pleading guilty to raping five teenagers over the span of seven years, a Detroit man will spend the next 25 to 50 years in prison. Lionel Wells' DNA was submitted into a federal database in each case, from 2007 to 2014, linking them to each other but not to Wells, said Wayne County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Maria Miller.
Detroit demolition company OK'd to bid on city work after inspector general investigation
Detroit’s Inspector General has concluded that a demolition company that was once under investigation for questionable business conduct is again eligible to bid on city work. Inspector General Ellen Ha suspended Inner City Contracting on June 21 to determine whether the company fraudulently obtained documentation to be awarded Detroit Based Business (DBB), Detroit Small Business (DSB), and Detroit Headquartered Business (DHB) certifications, which offer advantages in the bidding process. Based on the evidence Ha analyzed, the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Detroit News
Auto supplier Magna bringing electric delivery robots to Metro Detroit
Detroit — Canadian auto supplier Magna International Inc. is building an autonomous, electric delivery vehicle, it said Wednesday at the North American International Auto Show. One of the robots has been working for a Detroit-area pizzeria since March, the company said. "These are exciting times," Matteo Del Sorbo, executive...
Detroit News
Detroit takes step back on law requiring restaurants to post food-safety signs
Detroit — The Detroit City Council is divided on whether restaurants should be required to post color-coded signs indicating to the public how compliant the establishments are with food safety. On Tuesday, the nine-member council unanimously voted to send District 3 Councilman Scott Benson's proposed ordinance back to the...
Detroit News
This is the XTURISMO hoverbike: 'What we've all dreamed of since we were little kids'
Detroit — As a boy, Shuhei Komatsu loved Star Wars movies, especially the lightning-fast land speeders. So when he grew up, he decided to make one of his own, he said. "I wanted to make something from the movie real," Komatsu said. "It's a land speeder for the Dark Side."
Detroit News
Two Detroit men charged in separate shootings in Eastpointe
Eastpointe — Two Detroit men have been charged in connection with a pair of unrelated shootings that happened in Eastpointe last week. The first one, Early Lamont Jones, 34, was charged Friday in 38th District Court in Eastpointe with discharging a weapon from a vehicle, felony firearm, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent and carrying a concealed weapon.
Comments / 0