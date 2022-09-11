ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star 2024 cornerback set to visit LSU

Ellis Robinson IV is a 2024 five-star cornerback from Bradenton, Florida where he plays for national powerhouse IMG Academy. Robinson is visiting Death Valley for the first SEC game of the season as the Tigers take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday Night. There aren’t many atmospheres in any sport that can match up to a night game in Baton Rouge. Brian Kelly is hoping that atmosphere can sway Robinson’s college decision and take the Tigers to the top of his list.
BATON ROUGE, LA
BlueDevilCountry

Positive sign in Dariq Whitehead injury timeline

According to a Facebook post from Next Gen Camps on Wednesday morning, Duke basketball freshman and projected one-and-done lottery pick Dariq Whitehead will be the featured instructor for their youth basketball camp at Southern High School in Durham on Oct. 9. The "featured instructor" tag implies ...
DURHAM, NC
CBS 42

Week 4 high school football schedule for central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Week 4 of high school football kicks off Thursday as some teams are reaching the halfway-point of the regular season. The AHSAA Game of the Week is in the 7A region as Auburn (4-0) travels to face Lee-Montgomery (0-3). In the 5A region, Fairfield (0-4) will look for its first win […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
State
Oklahoma State
The Associated Press

AP Top 25 Reality Check: Sun Belt gets slighted in rankings

The greatest weekend in the history of Sun Belt football was not enough to push any of the conference’s upstarts into The Associated Press poll. Marshall and Appalachian State were left at the top of the others receiving votes list in Sunday’s AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank, the day after the Thundering Herd won at Notre Dame and the Mountaineers beat Texas A&M in College Station. The Fighting Irish fell all the way out of the rankings with their 0-2 start. The Aggies managed to stick at No. 24, a curious development with App State unranked. Oregon moved back in at No. 25 after getting blasted out of the rankings in Week 1 by Georgia.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy