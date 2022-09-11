Read full article on original website
Ellis Robinson IV is a 2024 five-star cornerback from Bradenton, Florida where he plays for national powerhouse IMG Academy. Robinson is visiting Death Valley for the first SEC game of the season as the Tigers take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday Night. There aren’t many atmospheres in any sport that can match up to a night game in Baton Rouge. Brian Kelly is hoping that atmosphere can sway Robinson’s college decision and take the Tigers to the top of his list.
According to a Facebook post from Next Gen Camps on Wednesday morning, Duke basketball freshman and projected one-and-done lottery pick Dariq Whitehead will be the featured instructor for their youth basketball camp at Southern High School in Durham on Oct. 9. The "featured instructor" tag implies ...
Florida State actually dropped two spots in the voting for the Associated Press Top 25, which was released on Sunday. The Seminoles, 2-0 on the season and enjoying their bye during a chaotic Saturday in college football, went from No. 30 to No. 32 overall based on the 'others receiving votes' in the updated AP Top 25.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Week 4 of high school football kicks off Thursday as some teams are reaching the halfway-point of the regular season. The AHSAA Game of the Week is in the 7A region as Auburn (4-0) travels to face Lee-Montgomery (0-3). In the 5A region, Fairfield (0-4) will look for its first win […]
Texas makes its first appearance in the AP Top 25 Poll after its 20-19 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Longhorns come in at No. 21 in the rankings but is to be without starting quarterback Quinn Ewers for 4-6 weeks due to an SC sprain. Alabama fell one...
The greatest weekend in the history of Sun Belt football was not enough to push any of the conference’s upstarts into The Associated Press poll. Marshall and Appalachian State were left at the top of the others receiving votes list in Sunday’s AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank, the day after the Thundering Herd won at Notre Dame and the Mountaineers beat Texas A&M in College Station. The Fighting Irish fell all the way out of the rankings with their 0-2 start. The Aggies managed to stick at No. 24, a curious development with App State unranked. Oregon moved back in at No. 25 after getting blasted out of the rankings in Week 1 by Georgia.
