Tuscaloosa, AL

saturdaydownsouth.com

Terry Bowden welcomes opportunity to upset Alabama: 'Anything is possible'

Terry Bowden understands that upsets are real in college football, and has been around long enough to see that a team like Louisiana-Monroe can topple Alabama. That’s his approach this week at Alabama, and he explained during his Tuesday press conference. Bowden referenced the 2007 upset of Alabama by...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban talks DL depth, points to areas the team can improve

Alabama won at Texas on Saturday, 20-19, but the Crimson Tide came out of the game with plenty of doubters. Nick Saban’s team dropped to No. 3 in the AP poll this week, and some analysts are questioning just how good this Alabama team will be in 2022. Typically,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban updates Tyler Harrell's availability amid foot injury

Nick Saban offered an update on Tyler Harrell’s foot injury on Wednesday on the SEC coaches media teleconference. “He has not been able to practice this week. He will not play in this game,” Saban said. “He’s kind of day-to-day with this foot that he has. Hopefully, he’ll be back sometime soon.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama trolls Matthew McConaughey, Texas in game win poster

Alabama earned a hard-fought 20-19 win at Texas on Saturday in a game that could have easily gone the other way. But good teams find ways to win when they’re not at their best, and that’s just what the Crimson Tide was able to do in Austin. In...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban implies practice issues kept Alabama star out of Texas game

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide went to Texas in Week 2 and narrowly escaped with a 20-19 win over the Longhorns. Many fans and analysts noted that CB Eli Ricks, the star transfer from LSU, didn’t appear in the Week 2 matchup at all. He’s dealt with a back issue during fall camp, but that didn’t seem to be the reason for his absence on Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

