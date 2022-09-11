ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Latino Legacy Awards recognize Estela Casas & Gaspar Enriquez

By Melissa Luna
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Community en Accion, a nonprofit organization is hosting the 2022 Latino Legacy Awards on Sep. 16 at the Hotel Paso del Norte.

The event will begin with a reception at 6 p.m. and a dinner as well as a program at 7 p.m. A dance will also be held from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. The event will be recognizing Estela Casas and Gaspar Enriquez.

Estela Casas can be described as a philanthropist, mentor, and advocate for women’s health. Aside from her awards and big accomplishments in her field, Estela has said to be most proud of her personal accomplishments in her fight against cancer. Twice diagnosed with cancer, she fought vigorously and helped others that were fighting the same disease. She was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2010. In 2017, she was informed that she had breast cancer. As she underwent treatment, she organized support groups and in 2022, she founded the Stand with Estela Casas Cancer Foundation.

Gaspar Enriquez is said to be a quintessential Chicano artist and an example of what focus, commitment, and ‘ puro corazon’ can do to conquer early disadvantages of language and economics. He continues his work as an artist and is now engaged in a visionary project, to restore an ancient adobe building in the 400-year-old presidio of San Elizario in El Paso’s Mission Valley.

