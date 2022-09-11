Read full article on original website
Related
Sand Springs police identify students involved in deadly car accident
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Sand Springs police have announced the names of the Charles Page students who died in a car accident Thursday afternoon. 17-year-old Ethan Gibson, 16-year-old Cyra Saner, and 16-year-old Kylee Weaver were pronounced dead at the scene. All three were sitting in the backseat of the car.
Three people, including one high school student, are dead following a car crash in Sand Springs
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Three people are dead, including one Charles Page High School student, following a car accident in Sand Springs. It happened just before 12:30 p.m., near Park Road and Colony Drive. Sand Springs police say five people were inside the car. Two people have been taken...
News On 6
Fire At Tulsa Playground Causes More Than $100,000 In Damages
Tulsa city crews are picking up the pieces of damaged playground equipment at a popular park. Part of the jungle gym caught fire, causing more than $100,000 in damage. The park is near Charles Page and 41st West Avenue. The city said this playground was the result of precious taxpayer...
Police identify Sand Springs students killed, injured in crash
Around 12:225 p.m., police got a call that a car carrying five people rolled over near Park Road and Colony Circle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Charles Page HS Students Killed, 2 Hospitalized In Sand Springs Crash
A crash near Sand Springs Lake killed three Charles Page High School students on Thursday, according to Sand Springs Police. Two female students and one male student died in the crash, police said. A third female and second male were transported to the hospital and are also students at Charles Page High School, said police.
KTUL
Two bodies found in Delaware County result of single-vehicle crash, highway patrol says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says two bodies found in Delaware County Tuesday evening are believed to be the result of a single-vehicle car crash. The bodies were discovered near 395 Road and OK Highway 28, just east of Disney Tuesday night. OHP says they believe...
Sand Springs community in mourning after three students die, two others injured in car accident
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The Sandite community is mourning the loss of three Sand Springs students after a deadly accident on Thursday. Five Charles Page High School students were in a car that crashed, police said. Three of them died and two were taken to the hospital. The crash...
Three Charles Page students killed in car accident in Sand Springs
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Sand Springs Public Schools confirmed three Charles Page High School students were killed in a single car accident in Sand Springs. Sand Springs Police said at 12:40 p.m. a car carrying five people left the roadway near Park Road and Colony Circle, rolled over and struck a tree. A preliminary investigation indicates speed may have been a factor.
News On 6
Local Church Network Offers Prayer, Support After Crash Kills Teens In Sand Springs
Pastors in Sand Springs showed up at Friday’s football game in Sand Springs to support the students who are grieving the loss of their friends. They said the community has risen above tragedy before and they are here to help them through it now. Michael Wilson and Jordan Stowe...
News On 6
Friends Remember High Schoolers Killed In Sand Springs Crash
The Sand Springs community is reeling after police said three teens were killed in a car wreck Thursday afternoon. Five Charles Page High School students were in the car when it careened off Park Road in Sand Springs. The two in the front seat were taken to the hospital. The...
News On 6
Investigation Underway After Playground Equipment At Tulsa Park Set On Fire
An investigation is underway after police say someone set fire to playground equipment at a Tulsa Park. Emergency crews were called to Zeigler Park near Charles Page Boulevard and 41st West Avenue on Friday morning around 4 a.m. The park, called "Fort JD Smith," suffered damage in the early-morning blaze.
Two arrested after high-speed police chase turns into a manhunt in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Two people have been arrested after a high-speed chase turned into a search near Utica and Admiral. The chase started as a traffic stop near Admiral and Sheridan after an SUV ran a red light. The driver, now identified as Vincent Poyhonen, speed off. At one...
2 bodies found in Delaware County result of car crash
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said two bodies were found in Delaware County Tuesday evening, after a suspected car crash. OHP said they were notified of the bodies around 7:20 p.m. They were found off State Highway 28, east of Disney. OHP said their traffic...
News On 6
Police Identify Victim Killed In Stabbing At Tulsa Apartment Complex
--- Tulsa Police are on the scene of a deadly stabbing at the Seminole Hills Apartments near Virgin and Peoria. TPD said a woman came home to her apartment at Seminole Hills Tuesday afternoon to discover a man stabbed to death inside. TPD said she called 911 and is cooperating...
Social media tips leads to the arrest of two alleged copper wire thieves in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Two people have been arrested after allegedly stealing copper wire, thanks to leads from social media viewers. Investigators with the Tulsa Police Department shared surveillance pictures of two people using an ATV to steal copper wire near 31st and Harvard last month. Tips from social media...
Tulsa police make arrest in Ike’s Chili vandalism
A man was arrested for allegedly breaking a window at iconic Ike’s Chili. — A man was arrested for allegedly breaking a window at iconic Ike’s Chili. A man was caught on video on Aug. 26 breaking the window of the restaurant on 11th and Rockford. Tulsa...
KTUL
Owasso police seeking help identifying fraudulent purchase suspects
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying the people pictured. They are associated with an alleged fraudulent purchase of a motor vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call the OPD tip line at 918-272-COPS and reference case 2022-2001.
Arrest warrant issued months after a Tulsa woman’s death ruled a homicide
TULSA, Okla. — An arrest warrant has been filed months after the death of a Tulsa woman. Juan Blanco is wanted on charges of second-degree murder. According to court documents, Blanco was dating the victim, Jackie Littrell. Littrell initially went to Tulsa’s Hillcrest hospital in June, complaining of abdominal pain.
Victim dies following stabbing at Seminole Hills, police investigate
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE, 9/13/2022: Tulsa police have confirmed that the victim has died from his injuries. The 68-year-old man was stabbed multiple times. If you have any information involving this crime, please call 918-596-9222. Tulsa Police are investigating after a person was stabbed at the Seminole Hills Apartments...
KTUL
Owasso police trying to identify larceny suspects
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department is asking for help identifying the people in the images. They are related to an alleged larceny from a local retailer. Anyone with information on these people or situation is asked to call the OPD tip line at 918-272-COPS and reference case number 2022-1996.
Comments / 0