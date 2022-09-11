ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama football no longer No. 1 in AP Top 25 after win over Texas

By Nick Kelly, The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3amyPs_0hr8fvIw00

Alabama football escaped Austin with a win, but it did not retain the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Crimson Tide fell from the top spot to second behind Georgia. Alabama received nine first-place votes to Georgia's 53. Ohio State, who was ranked third, picked up one first-place vote. The Crimson Tide, however, stayed atop the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll with Georgia in the No. 2 spot.

Alabama (2-0) squeezed by Texas with a last-minute field goal to win 20-19 on Saturday. Georgia beat Samford 33-0 this weekend after a 49-3 victory over Oregon in the first week. So, the Bulldogs have outscored opponents 82-3 over the first two weeks. By comparison, Alabama has outscored opponents 75-19. The Crimson Tide shut out Utah State 55-0 in the first game.

WILL ANDERSON JR:Examining his uncharacteristic game against Texas

ELI GOLD:Alabama football radio voice Eli Gold updates status

Penalties and an overall lack of discipline plagued Alabama for three quarters against Texas, which kept the Longhorns in the game. Then quarterback Bryce Young put together some fourth-quarter heroics as he led Alabama to victory.

The final result didn't seem to matter much to voters, though. So, Alabama moves to No. 2. The Crimson Tide moving back to No. 1 might have to wait a few weeks, unless Georgia slips up. The Crimson Tide's next two games are against Louisiana Monroe and Vanderbilt.

Here's the full AP Poll on Sept. 11, 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

6 key recruits impressed by Texas football vs. Alabama this weekend

A massive weekend on the recruiting trail for head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff was a bit overshadowed by what took place on the field in the last couple of days for Texas football. This weekend, Texas battled head coach Nick Saban and the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide with what turned out to be a lot on the line for both teams.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
FanSided

4 overreactions from Texas football’s controversial loss to Alabama

Now with more than 24 hours to digest some of the fallout from the result of the high-stakes meeting between Texas football and the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in Austin on Sep. 10, we can give some thoughts on what happened this weekend. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian fought the entire way against legendary head coach Nick Saban and Alabama in a valiant effort at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Sep. 10.
AUSTIN, TX
Roll 'Bama Roll

WATCH: Alabama football featured in SEC Shorts Emergency Room

Give credit where credit is due: this edition is hilarious, even if Alabama is getting some well deserved ribbing. Enjoy, and don’t forget to turn on the closed captions. Alabama is featured because they didn’t win by enough on the road. It’s still good to be king.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Gold
Person
Bryce Young
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa Police, state troopers target speeding and street racing

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Police Department and Alabama State Troopers team up to add more patrols to I-359 between downtown Tuscaloosa and Skyland Boulevard. It’s one of Tuscaloosa’s busiest roadways and law enforcement became worried when they noticed more instances of speeding and Tuscaloosa Deputy Police Chief Sebo Sanders said they have noticed more instances of street racing and reckless driving in the area on game day weekends.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
comebacktown.com

Mountain Brook man reluctantly moves away, but has idea

Today’s guest columnist is Daniel Bolus. I was born and raised in Birmingham and attended Mountain Brook High School. I graduated with a degree in Biomedical Engineering from Tulane University in 2018, and, I have been involved in Birmingham’s entrepreneurial scene ever since. My fiancé and I recently...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Daily South

The Best Fruits And Vegetables To Buy In The Fall

When it comes to fall in the South, things aren't exactly as idyllic as they are in our favorite movies and TV shows, like "Gilmore Girls" and "When Harry Met Sally." However, it's certainly worth the wait to enjoy the autumn leaves and the season's bounty of fruits and veggies from apples to pumpkins. In fact, the Southeastern climate actually allows us to enjoy a few of those quintessential fall foods sooner while still reveling in summer favorites, like heirloom tomatoes and okra.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Hwy 25 bridge between Calera, Columbiana closed for work until May

The Waxahatchee bridge on Alabama Highway 25 between Columbiana and Calera has officially closed in order for the Alabama Department of Transportation to replace it. ALDOT has requested that motorists consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs and use extreme caution in the area.
CALERA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap Top 25#Ohio State#American Football#College Football#The Associated Press Top#Texas Eli Gold
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Cute Blondie Turned Into!

Before this little youngster with blunt blonde bangs turned into a beauty pageant queen, she was just hanging with her bro, reppin' the Crimson Tide and growing up in Tuscaloosa and Northport down in Alabama. Her numerous prospects on "The Bachelorette" were vying for her attention and southern hospitality. She...
NORTHPORT, AL
wbrc.com

Gas prices below $3 in some areas

SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - We are finally seeing gas prices below $3.00 again in parts of Alabama. Gas was at $2.95 a gallon on Highway 119 in Alabaster at the Neighborhood Walmart. Some of the other gas stations in that area of Shelby County are still showing $3.10 or...
ALABASTER, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
95.3 The Bear

2 Tuscaloosa Schools Lock Down Tuesday After Phone Threat

Two schools in Tuscaloosa were on lockdown over a threatening phone call Tuesday afternoon, school and police officials have confirmed. Lydia Avant, the Director of Public Relations for the Tuscaloosa City Schools system, confirmed to the Thread that Eastwood Middle School in Cottondale was placed on lockdown just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. The same procedures were in place at nearby Paul Bryant High.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Calera woman killed in Chilton County crash

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Chilton County claimed the life of a Calera woman. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Teresa Forman, 40, was injured when her 4Runner left the roadway, overturned and hit a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Chilton County […]
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
The Tuscaloosa News

The Tuscaloosa News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
399K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Tuscaloosa, AL from Tuscaloosa News.

 http://tuscaloosanews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy