Los Angeles County, CA

NBC Los Angeles

Billionaire MacKenzie Scott Just Donated Two Beverly Hills Mansions Worth $55 Million to Fund Affordable Housing in LA

In her ongoing crusade to give away at least half of her wealth, billionaire MacKenzie Scott is now gifting mansions to charity. Scott recently donated two of her homes — both in Beverly Hills, California — to the California Community Foundation (CCF), which provides grants to mission-based nonprofits in Los Angeles. The organization intends to sell both homes, worth a combined $55 million, and use 90% of the earnings to fund affordable housing initiatives, says CCF senior vice president Jarrett Barrios.
getnews.info

KTLA

L.A. County to settle lawsuit over homeless crisis

Los Angeles County leaders announced Monday a lawsuit settlement agreement that commits hundreds of millions of dollars to expand outreach and supportive services for homeless residents, marking the potential end of two years of litigation over the crisis of people living on the streets. The deal puts L.A. County, operator of the local public health […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Argyros Family Sells Santa Ana Land Parcel for $51M

Costa Mesa-based Arnel & Affiliates has sold one of its long-standing Santa Ana development sites in a $51 million multifamily land play. San Diego-based Ledcor Group paid about $6 million per acre for the site adjacent to the Santa Ana (5) Freeway, where it plans to kick off construction next year on what will be one of the city’s largest mixed-use residential projects in recent years.
SANTA ANA, CA
foxla.com

Masking policies in LA County could start to ease soon

LOS ANGELES - Transmission of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County continues to fall, with the public health director saying Tuesday the plummeting rate will likely lead to a further loosening of the county's indoor masking recommendation. Barbara Ferrer told the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that the county averaged...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
kclu.org

Earthquake rattles parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties

A small earthquake rattled parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. The magnitude 2.6 quake hit at 7:35 a.m. Monday. The epicenter was in the San Fernando Valley, about a half mile east of Canoga Park. Some people in western Ventura County felt the quake, especially in the Simi Valley...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

COVID transmission falling in LA, masking recommendation easing

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Transmission of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County continues to fall, with the public health director saying Tuesday the plummeting rate will likely lead to a further loosening of the county's indoor masking recommendation. Barbara Ferrer told the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Weather Channel

Southern California's Mudslides, In Photos

Mudslides occurred in San Bernardino County as the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay brought nearly 2 inches of rain to some areas. The mudslides occurred in burn scar areas from 2020 wildfires. Evacuations and shelter in place orders were issued for thousands of residents Monday. Photos show debris across roads...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Oakland man arrested in string of armed robberies in Los Angeles, Northern California

An Oakland man has been arrested in connection with a string of armed robberies across Los Angeles, and investigators believe he is responsible for others in Northern California and beyond.Eric Watts, 31, was arrested last Wednesday in the city of Martinez, in the Bay Area, by LAPD detectives and U.S. Marshals. He has since been brought back to Los Angeles and charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office with six counts of felony robberies.LAPD officials say DNA, surveillance video and other evidence linked Watts to the Los Angeles crime spree, which included an officer-involved shooting at a business...
LOS ANGELES, CA
myburbank.com

Burbank Police Log: August 22 – August 28

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.
BURBANK, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Prius Catches Fire In 5 Freeway Crash

A Prius caught fire following a 5 Freeway crash north of Castaic Tuesday. Around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a single-vehicle crash on the southbound 5 Freeway south of TEMPLIN Highway, said a Craig Little, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. A Prius caught fire...
CASTAIC, CA
CBS LA

Body struck by multiple vehicles on 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge

A pedestrian was struck and killed on the 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge early Tuesday morning.The crash was first reported at 4:10 a.m. on the eastbound 210 Freeway, just west of Angeles Crest Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported as a driver who believed he hit a body in the roadway. The CHP is investigating whether the body came from the overpass above.The body was struck by multiple vehicles, but all stayed at the scene, the CHP said.At least three left lanes were shut down through at least 7 a.m. for the fatal traffic investigation.
ACCIDENTS

