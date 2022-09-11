Read full article on original website
KCET
California's High-Speed Rail Project Could Further Pollute Historically Burdened Colton Community
In the near future, California's High-Speed Rail may transport people across the state in less than three hours on zero-emission powered trains. The public rail project now has the funds to complete its first phase in the Central Valley and is planning on how to link the 171-mile line to the metro centers of the Bay Area and Los Angeles.
LA County Approves Plan To End COVID-19 Tenant Protections At End Of Year
After Dec. 31, many renters in L.A. County will no longer be protected from eviction for non-payment of rent.
NBC Los Angeles
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott Just Donated Two Beverly Hills Mansions Worth $55 Million to Fund Affordable Housing in LA
In her ongoing crusade to give away at least half of her wealth, billionaire MacKenzie Scott is now gifting mansions to charity. Scott recently donated two of her homes — both in Beverly Hills, California — to the California Community Foundation (CCF), which provides grants to mission-based nonprofits in Los Angeles. The organization intends to sell both homes, worth a combined $55 million, and use 90% of the earnings to fund affordable housing initiatives, says CCF senior vice president Jarrett Barrios.
getnews.info
Premium AC Services in Palmdale, CA
In a recent public service announcement, Palmdale Air Conditioning & Heating spoke about its premium AC repair services. Palmdale, CA – Palmdale Air Conditioning & Heating is a professional HVAC company in Palmdale, CA. The team offers a wide range of services and looks to give their clients 100% satisfaction. The company has well-trained and highly experienced technicians. The company addressed the need for HVAC services, particularly AC repair, as the summer heat strikes.
L.A. County to settle lawsuit over homeless crisis
Los Angeles County leaders announced Monday a lawsuit settlement agreement that commits hundreds of millions of dollars to expand outreach and supportive services for homeless residents, marking the potential end of two years of litigation over the crisis of people living on the streets. The deal puts L.A. County, operator of the local public health […]
L.A. council president calls for AC requirement in residential rental units
Residential rental units in Los Angeles would be required to have cooling appliances, such as air conditioners, under a motion introduced Tuesday by City Council President Nury Martinez.
WeHo lets developers drain our aquifer while forcing us to conserve water
Precious natural groundwater is pumped away every day to build subterranean parking garages — and City Hall is perfectly OK with that. Here we are in the midst of a drought once again or as I prefer to refer to it – climate change, when we as residents and businesses are asked to conserve water and reduce water consumption.
Orange County Business Journal
Argyros Family Sells Santa Ana Land Parcel for $51M
Costa Mesa-based Arnel & Affiliates has sold one of its long-standing Santa Ana development sites in a $51 million multifamily land play. San Diego-based Ledcor Group paid about $6 million per acre for the site adjacent to the Santa Ana (5) Freeway, where it plans to kick off construction next year on what will be one of the city’s largest mixed-use residential projects in recent years.
foxla.com
Masking policies in LA County could start to ease soon
LOS ANGELES - Transmission of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County continues to fall, with the public health director saying Tuesday the plummeting rate will likely lead to a further loosening of the county's indoor masking recommendation. Barbara Ferrer told the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that the county averaged...
What’s the deal with those giant ‘Barbie Jeeps’ cruising around Orange County?
California here we come, indeed! KTLA’s Samantha Cortese, Andy Riesmeyer and Bobby Gonzalez took a trip to Orange Country to highlight some fun activities to bring out your inner Summer Roberts or Seth Cohen (just don’t let your inner Marissa Cooper drive). Rent a giant “Barbie Jeep” to tool around Balboa Island with the Newport […]
SoCal to see sunshine, warm conditions Wednesday
Southern California on Wednesday will see warm conditions as some morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine.
spectrumnews1.com
LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s house searched by sheriff’s investigators
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department served a search warrant at the home of Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl Wednesday morning. Kuehl was escorted out of her house and sheriff's investigators proceeded to search her home. The reason for the search was not immediately clear.
kclu.org
Earthquake rattles parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties
A small earthquake rattled parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. The magnitude 2.6 quake hit at 7:35 a.m. Monday. The epicenter was in the San Fernando Valley, about a half mile east of Canoga Park. Some people in western Ventura County felt the quake, especially in the Simi Valley...
spectrumnews1.com
COVID transmission falling in LA, masking recommendation easing
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Transmission of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County continues to fall, with the public health director saying Tuesday the plummeting rate will likely lead to a further loosening of the county's indoor masking recommendation. Barbara Ferrer told the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that the...
foxla.com
Here’s how much you need to make to afford rent in the 15 most expensive cities in the U.S.
LOS ANGELES - The price of rent continues to soar across the U.S. and is becoming unaffordable for most renters. Finance experts say rent should only be 30% of one’s income or the combined income of a household, which is simply unrealistic for most renters. A new analysis indicates...
The Weather Channel
Southern California's Mudslides, In Photos
Mudslides occurred in San Bernardino County as the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay brought nearly 2 inches of rain to some areas. The mudslides occurred in burn scar areas from 2020 wildfires. Evacuations and shelter in place orders were issued for thousands of residents Monday. Photos show debris across roads...
Oakland man arrested in string of armed robberies in Los Angeles, Northern California
An Oakland man has been arrested in connection with a string of armed robberies across Los Angeles, and investigators believe he is responsible for others in Northern California and beyond.Eric Watts, 31, was arrested last Wednesday in the city of Martinez, in the Bay Area, by LAPD detectives and U.S. Marshals. He has since been brought back to Los Angeles and charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office with six counts of felony robberies.LAPD officials say DNA, surveillance video and other evidence linked Watts to the Los Angeles crime spree, which included an officer-involved shooting at a business...
myburbank.com
Burbank Police Log: August 22 – August 28
Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.
Santa Clarita Radio
Prius Catches Fire In 5 Freeway Crash
A Prius caught fire following a 5 Freeway crash north of Castaic Tuesday. Around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a single-vehicle crash on the southbound 5 Freeway south of TEMPLIN Highway, said a Craig Little, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. A Prius caught fire...
Body struck by multiple vehicles on 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge
A pedestrian was struck and killed on the 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge early Tuesday morning.The crash was first reported at 4:10 a.m. on the eastbound 210 Freeway, just west of Angeles Crest Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported as a driver who believed he hit a body in the roadway. The CHP is investigating whether the body came from the overpass above.The body was struck by multiple vehicles, but all stayed at the scene, the CHP said.At least three left lanes were shut down through at least 7 a.m. for the fatal traffic investigation.
