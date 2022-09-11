Read full article on original website
Brian Tierney
2d ago
and all my Jackson Police are all on my hero remember trust God and all the First Responders out there and all the EMT and all the firemen never forget 9/11 we love them and they're in our memories and they're in our heart God We Trust is the reason for the season of treason
Reply(1)
4
Related
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle crash on Old Freehold Road and Maple Tree. There is a report of no injuries. Anticipate traffic back ups.
ocscanner.news
PEMBERTON: MAN JUMPS OFF DAM INTO SPILLWAY BASIN, SERIOUSLY INJURED, TEDIOUS RESCUE
At approx 3pm the Task Force was dispatched to the area of 100 Lakehurst rd to assist EMS (Capital Health). Upon arrival it was discovered that a subject had jumped off of the dam into the spillway basin. Initial crews utilized a 35’ extension ladder to make patient contact while Ladder 1815 put its aerial device in service over the edge of the dam as a high point. Upon initial assessment of the patient, medics were added and a helicopter was on stand-by.
Motorcyclist died after colliding with car that pulled onto road, police said
A motorcyclist died late last month after colliding with a vehicle that pulled into his path on Route 530 in Berkeley Township, police said. Daniel Wisnewski died at the scene of the Aug. 30 crash after several attempts to revive him with CPR by police officers, Berkeley EMS and paramedics from the Robert Wood Johnson health system, Berkeley Township police said.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK BY UNLICENSED DRIVER REMAINS IN CRITICAL CONDITION
On Monday, September 12, 2022, at approximately 2:20 PM, police units were dispatched to Hooper Avenue, just north of Washington Street, for a reported pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Roseann Macchiarelli, 52 of Seaside Heights was traveling north on Hooper Avenue when she struck pedestrian Jessica Descafano, 33 of Forked River, who entered traffic attempting to cross Hooper Avenue mid-block.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ocscanner.news
ISLAND HEIGHTS: CAR BREAK INS OVERNIGHT
We would like to remind our residents and visitors to LOCK your car doors at all times. In the early hours of the morning multiple vehicles where burglarized resulting in ONLY lost property. If you are a victim to vehicle burglary please call us at 732-270-3000 to make a report.
Police: Man Dies from Self-inflicted Gunshot Wound in Ocean County, NJ
Authorities in Ocean County say a man recently died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officials with the Jackson Township Police Department say their officers responded to a home on Jackson Mills Road near the border with Freehold for a report of a person who had sustained a gunshot wound. Upon...
Serious Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway: State Police
There was a serious crash involving an overturned car on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said. The one-car crash occurred at about 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12 local lanes northbound north of Exit 109 — Route 520 in Middletown, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. New...
Car Slams Through Hackettstown Bagel Shop Causing Indefinite Closure; Driver Charged With DWI
UPDATE: The driver involved in the crash has been charged with DWI, Hackettstown Police said. Aleksandr Rabinovich, 32, allegedly crashed into the building after he swerved to avoid a deer while traveling east on Route 57 around 9:50 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. He subsequently refused to submit to a breath test and was charged with DWI, refusal to submit to breath test, and reckless driving, Hackettstown Police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 Hospitalized In Head-On Morris County Crash (PHOTOS)
Two people were hospitalized following a head-on crash in Morris County, authorities said. The Long Valley First Aid Squad responded to the crash with EMS and Rescue 1 and 2 in Long Valley during the afternoon on Saturday, Sept. 10. The Long Valley Fire Company No. 1 tended to a...
Motorcyclist In Critical Condition After Crash
MANCHESTER – A 29-year-old motorcyclist is left in critical condition after colliding into an SUV early Sunday morning, police said. The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of County Route 571 and Ridgeway Boulevard. According to police, 38-year-old Ryan Niemiec of New Egypt was making a left...
News 12
Police: Queens woman seriously injured in crash on Southern State Parkway
Police say a Queens woman has been seriously injured in a crash on the Southern State Parkway. Authorities received calls for a vehicle crash eastbound around 3 a.m. in the area near Exit 37 in West Babylon. Patricia Suarez, 59, of Whitestone, was driving a 2004 Toyota Camry eastbound on...
Motorcyclist killed in expressway crash in EHT
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon on the Atlantic City Expressway. A Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling east on the expressway at about 12:45 p.m., when a Suzuki GSX-R750 motorcycle driving behind it rear-ended it, according to the preliminary investigation. The crash happened around milepost 7.8 in Egg...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ocscanner.news
BEACHWOOD: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident on Atlantic City Blvd (Route 9) by Lucky Spirits. We have a report of one party injured. No additional information is available at this time.
New Jersey Globe
Gloucester county administrator lived with his employee, the county fire marshal, until two weeks before dog’s death
Gloucester County Administrator Chad M. Bruner was the roommate of the county fire marshal who was allegedly responsible for the death of a three-year-old Golden Retriever trained as an arson investigator, until just two weeks before the dog apparently suffocated inside a county-owned outside of the official’s Mantua home.
Comments / 4