Jackson, NJ

Comments / 4

Brian Tierney
2d ago

and all my Jackson Police are all on my hero remember trust God and all the First Responders out there and all the EMT and all the firemen never forget 9/11 we love them and they're in our memories and they're in our heart God We Trust is the reason for the season of treason

Reply(1)
4
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle crash on Old Freehold Road and Maple Tree. There is a report of no injuries. Anticipate traffic back ups.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

PEMBERTON: MAN JUMPS OFF DAM INTO SPILLWAY BASIN, SERIOUSLY INJURED, TEDIOUS RESCUE

At approx 3pm the Task Force was dispatched to the area of 100 Lakehurst rd to assist EMS (Capital Health). Upon arrival it was discovered that a subject had jumped off of the dam into the spillway basin. Initial crews utilized a 35’ extension ladder to make patient contact while Ladder 1815 put its aerial device in service over the edge of the dam as a high point. Upon initial assessment of the patient, medics were added and a helicopter was on stand-by.
PEMBERTON, NJ
NJ.com

Motorcyclist died after colliding with car that pulled onto road, police said

A motorcyclist died late last month after colliding with a vehicle that pulled into his path on Route 530 in Berkeley Township, police said. Daniel Wisnewski died at the scene of the Aug. 30 crash after several attempts to revive him with CPR by police officers, Berkeley EMS and paramedics from the Robert Wood Johnson health system, Berkeley Township police said.
BEACHWOOD, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK BY UNLICENSED DRIVER REMAINS IN CRITICAL CONDITION

On Monday, September 12, 2022, at approximately 2:20 PM, police units were dispatched to Hooper Avenue, just north of Washington Street, for a reported pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Roseann Macchiarelli, 52 of Seaside Heights was traveling north on Hooper Avenue when she struck pedestrian Jessica Descafano, 33 of Forked River, who entered traffic attempting to cross Hooper Avenue mid-block.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jackson, NJ
Accidents
City
Jackson, NJ
Jackson, NJ
Crime & Safety
ocscanner.news

ISLAND HEIGHTS: CAR BREAK INS OVERNIGHT

We would like to remind our residents and visitors to LOCK your car doors at all times. In the early hours of the morning multiple vehicles where burglarized resulting in ONLY lost property. If you are a victim to vehicle burglary please call us at 732-270-3000 to make a report.
ISLAND HEIGHTS, NJ
Daily Voice

Car Slams Through Hackettstown Bagel Shop Causing Indefinite Closure; Driver Charged With DWI

UPDATE: The driver involved in the crash has been charged with DWI, Hackettstown Police said. Aleksandr Rabinovich, 32, allegedly crashed into the building after he swerved to avoid a deer while traveling east on Route 57 around 9:50 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. He subsequently refused to submit to a breath test and was charged with DWI, refusal to submit to breath test, and reckless driving, Hackettstown Police said.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
#Accident
Jersey Shore Online

Motorcyclist In Critical Condition After Crash

MANCHESTER – A 29-year-old motorcyclist is left in critical condition after colliding into an SUV early Sunday morning, police said. The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of County Route 571 and Ridgeway Boulevard. According to police, 38-year-old Ryan Niemiec of New Egypt was making a left...
JACKSON, NJ
BreakingAC

Motorcyclist killed in expressway crash in EHT

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon on the Atlantic City Expressway. A Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling east on the expressway at about 12:45 p.m., when a Suzuki GSX-R750 motorcycle driving behind it rear-ended it, according to the preliminary investigation. The crash happened around milepost 7.8 in Egg...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
ocscanner.news

BEACHWOOD: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident on Atlantic City Blvd (Route 9) by Lucky Spirits. We have a report of one party injured. No additional information is available at this time.
BEACHWOOD, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Gloucester county administrator lived with his employee, the county fire marshal, until two weeks before dog’s death

Gloucester County Administrator Chad M. Bruner was the roommate of the county fire marshal who was allegedly responsible for the death of a three-year-old Golden Retriever trained as an arson investigator, until just two weeks before the dog apparently suffocated inside a county-owned outside of the official’s Mantua home.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ

