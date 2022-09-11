At approx 3pm the Task Force was dispatched to the area of 100 Lakehurst rd to assist EMS (Capital Health). Upon arrival it was discovered that a subject had jumped off of the dam into the spillway basin. Initial crews utilized a 35’ extension ladder to make patient contact while Ladder 1815 put its aerial device in service over the edge of the dam as a high point. Upon initial assessment of the patient, medics were added and a helicopter was on stand-by.

PEMBERTON, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO